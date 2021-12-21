Europe Faces Full Blown Energy Crisis As Gas Prices Smash All Records

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 20 mins 71.12 +2.51 +3.66%
Graph up Brent Crude 11 mins 73.97 +2.45 +3.43%
Graph up Natural Gas 20 mins 3.869 +0.035 +0.91%
Graph up Heating Oil 20 mins 2.258 +0.085 +3.90%
Graph up Gasoline 20 mins 2.152 +0.062 +2.98%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 71.44 -2.19 -2.97%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 71.44 -2.19 -2.97%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 69.54 -3.71 -5.06%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 74.23 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Mars US 20 mins 69.31 -2.11 -2.95%
Chart Gasoline 20 mins 2.152 +0.062 +2.98%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 69.81 -3.24 -4.44%
Graph down Murban 2 days 72.09 -2.72 -3.64%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 65.39 -3.86 -5.57%
Graph down Basra Light 22 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 70.59 -3.56 -4.80%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 69.54 -3.71 -5.06%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 69.54 -3.71 -5.06%
Chart Girassol 2 days 70.25 -3.84 -5.18%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 74.23 +0.00 +0.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 8 days 55.65 -0.40 -0.71%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 15 hours 51.66 -2.11 -3.92%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 15 hours 67.61 -2.11 -3.03%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 15 hours 69.01 -2.11 -2.97%
Graph down Sweet Crude 15 hours 64.01 -2.11 -3.19%
Graph down Peace Sour 15 hours 58.36 -2.11 -3.49%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 58.36 -2.11 -3.49%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 63.81 -2.11 -3.20%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 63.81 -2.11 -3.20%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 59.11 -2.11 -3.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 71.44 -2.19 -2.97%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 16 hours 67.75 +0.50 +0.74%
Graph up Giddings 16 hours 61.50 +0.50 +0.82%
Graph down ANS West Coast 1 min 74.83 -1.55 -2.03%
Graph up West Texas Sour 16 hours 65.07 +0.26 +0.40%
Graph up Eagle Ford 16 hours 69.02 +0.26 +0.38%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 16 hours 69.02 +0.26 +0.38%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 16 hours 67.75 +0.50 +0.74%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 58.50 -2.50 -4.10%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 74.85 +0.00 +0.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes China's aggression is changing the nature of sovereignty.
  • 8 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 12 minutes NordStream2
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 hours Monday Dec 13 - Natural Gas Prices in Europe Climb
  • 22 hours Ukrainian Maidan after 8 years
  • 3 hours Zero Hedge has a message for you...
  • 2 hours Pipeline vs Train vs Ship to Transport Crude Oil.
  • 4 days Communist China Declared War on the US Long Ago Part 1 of the 2-part series: The CCP's War on America
  • 1 day Following the Big Money
  • 1 day Oil Decline Theory and Peak Oil
  • 3 days Looming European Gas Crisis in Winter and North African Factor - a must read by Cyril Widdershoven
  • 22 hours Hunter Biden Helped China Gain Control of Cobalt Mines in Africa
  • 1 day Сryptocurrency predictions

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Rise As API Confirms Crude Inventory Draw

Green Finance Is Fueling The ESG Boom

Green Finance Is Fueling The ESG Boom

2021 may well go down…

Is Libya On The Brink Of Another Civil War?

Is Libya On The Brink Of Another Civil War?

Tensions are rising in Libya…

Oil Price Volatility Is Threatening Brazil’s Economic Recovery

Oil Price Volatility Is Threatening Brazil’s Economic Recovery

Brazil has been hit hard…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Europe Faces Full Blown Energy Crisis As Gas Prices Smash All Records

By ZeroHedge - Dec 21, 2021, 11:00 AM CST
  • A Shortage of natural gas, nuclear outages, declining wind power output, and cold weather boosted power prices in Europe this week
  • The price at the Dutch TTF hub soared some 10 percent to 165 euros per MWh
  • France's EDF restarted fuel-burning generators as it halted four nuclear generators
Join Our Community

Europe's energy crisis got even worse on Tuesday as a shortage of natural gas, nuclear outages, declining wind power output, and cold weather boosted prices. 

The gas price at the Dutch TTF hub, the benchmark gas price for Europe, soared 10% to a new record high of 165 euros per megawatt-hour after gas entering Germany at the Mallnow compressor station plunged to zero. Flows were diverted eastward to Poland.

European gas prices hit a record high. 

For some context, European NatGas is trading at an oil-barrel-equivalent price of $340 (why aren't more producers shifting?)

Compared to US NatGas, which has traded in an arbitrageable range for 15 years, things are out of control...

And all of this as gas flows into Europe plummet. 

Russia's Gazprom PJSC has steadily reduced gas flows to Europe as the controversial Nord Stream 2 pipeline had its certification delayed until possibly July. No new flows into Europe are forcing utilities to drain their gas storages (already at seasonal lows). Some utilities have had to restart fossil fuel generators to avoid grid disruption. 

The energy crisis worsened in the last several days as France; usually, an exporter of power, has been desperately seeking imports and even restarted fuel-burning generators as the country's top power utility, Electricite de France SA, halted four nuclear reactors accounting for 10% of the country's nuclear capacity, straining power grids as the continent copes with cold weather.

"It's illustrating how severe it is when they're actually starting to burn fuel oil and importing from all these countries," said Fabian Ronningen, an analyst at Rystad Energy. "All the unexpected maintenance is also causing the extremely high cost of supply, which is reflected in the market prices."

30% of France's nuclear capacity will be offline in the coming weeks. Germany will lose about half its nuclear capacity next year. As the Northern Hemisphere winter begins, the continent will be at the mercy of Mother Nature. 

Another issue developing this week is that Germany's power output from thousands of wind turbines has plunged to five-week lows as cold weather strains the grid. 

As a result of the grid strain, German power prices climbed 30% to a record 431.98 euros per megawatt-hour. 

It looks like the European energy crisis is rapidly accelerating and could get even worse as cold weather is expected to persist for the coming weeks.


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Is The White House Really Ready To Support U.S. Oil?

Next Post

Tackling One Of The Fracking Industry’s Biggest Problems
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Almost All Of Russia’s Oil Could Become “Hard-To-Recover” In The Coming Years

Almost All Of Russia’s Oil Could Become “Hard-To-Recover” In The Coming Years
Oil Prices Crash On Renewed Omicron Panic

Oil Prices Crash On Renewed Omicron Panic
Oil Rebounds On Large Crude Draw

Oil Rebounds On Large Crude Draw
Half Of U.S. Oil Pipelines Sit Empty

Half Of U.S. Oil Pipelines Sit Empty
Was OPEC Right About Oil Markets?

Was OPEC Right About Oil Markets?



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com