EIA Sees Solid Global Demand For Oil, Gas And Renewables To 2050

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 56 mins 77.43 -1.50 -1.90%
Graph down Brent Crude 15 mins 80.82 -1.74 -2.11%
Graph down Natural Gas 56 mins 5.675 -0.637 -10.09%
Graph down Heating Oil 56 mins 2.442 -0.052 -2.07%
Graph down Gasoline 56 mins 2.308 -0.050 -2.11%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 80.42 +1.39 +1.76%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 80.42 +1.39 +1.76%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 82.08 +1.35 +1.67%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 80.43 +2.18 +2.79%
Chart Mars US 15 mins 77.43 +0.40 +0.52%
Chart Gasoline 56 mins 2.308 -0.050 -2.11%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 79.38 +2.53 +3.29%
Graph up Murban 2 days 80.41 +2.28 +2.92%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 78.39 +1.80 +2.35%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 81.09 +1.46 +1.83%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 83.01 +1.48 +1.82%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 82.08 +1.35 +1.67%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 82.08 +1.35 +1.67%
Chart Girassol 2 days 82.81 +1.43 +1.76%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 80.43 +2.18 +2.79%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 7 days 62.66 +0.20 +0.32%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 16 hours 66.43 +1.06 +1.62%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 77.93 +1.31 +1.71%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 79.33 +1.31 +1.68%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 76.93 +1.51 +2.00%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 74.83 +1.56 +2.13%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 74.83 +1.56 +2.13%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 76.93 +1.41 +1.87%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 78.78 +1.61 +2.09%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 75.03 +1.71 +2.33%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 80.42 +1.39 +1.76%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 75.50 +1.25 +1.68%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 69.25 +1.25 +1.84%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 81.49 +1.87 +2.35%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 72.88 +1.31 +1.83%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 76.83 +1.31 +1.73%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 76.83 +1.31 +1.73%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 75.50 +1.25 +1.68%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 69.25 +1.50 +2.21%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 84.87 +1.31 +1.57%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 7 minutes Is China Rising or Falling? Has it Enraged the World and Lost its Way? How is their Economy Doing?
  • 13 minutes NordStream2
  • 48 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 18 mins Monday 9/13 - "High Natural Gas Prices Today Will Send U.S. Production Soaring Next Year" by Irina Slav
  • 4 hours Perfect Energy Storm in Europe: turning our back on fossil fuels is easier said than done!
  • 1 day Two Good and Plausible Ideas about Saving Water and Redirecting it to Where it is Needed.
  • 1 hour This is why pipelines have bad press.
  • 2 days Corporations are Falling into the Woke Trap. Oil and Gas Companies are Included.
  • 4 hours Poland Expands LNG Powered Trucking and Fueling Stations
  • 2 days Big Bounce: Russian gas amid market tightness - new report by Oxford Institute for Energy Studies

Breaking News:

Energy-Starved China Forced To Accept Australian Coal

The Best Way To Play The Natural Gas Boom

The Best Way To Play The Natural Gas Boom

The natural gas boom has…

Oil Prices Jump As OPEC+ Holds Firm On 400,000 Bpd Production Hike

Oil Prices Jump As OPEC+ Holds Firm On 400,000 Bpd Production Hike

Oil prices jumped early on…

How Will Asia React To Record Breaking Energy Prices?

How Will Asia React To Record Breaking Energy Prices?

Record coal and LNG prices…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

EIA Sees Solid Global Demand For Oil, Gas And Renewables To 2050

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Oct 06, 2021, 12:00 PM CDT
  • If current policy and technology trends continue, global energy consumption and energy-related carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions will increase through 2050 as a result of population and economic growth
  • Production of oil and natural gas are also set to grow over the next three decades, mostly to meet rising energy consumption in developing Asian economies
Join Our Community

Global demand for renewables will rise the most through 2050, but demand for petroleum and other liquids and natural gas will also increase, albeit at a slower pace, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) finds in its International Energy Outlook 2021 out on Wednesday.

The 2021 outlook contains EIA’s long-term projections of energy supply and demand worldwide and by region and source.

If current policy and technology trends continue, global energy consumption and energy-related carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions will increase through 2050 as a result of population and economic growth, the EIA says in its outlook.  

Sales of electric vehicles (EVs) will grow, leading to a peak of the internal combustion engine fleet in developed economies in 2023, and in 2038 globally, according to the U.S. administration.

Yet, despite the rise in EV sales, global energy consumption will continue to grow, leading to growth in global energy-related carbon dioxide emissions through 2050, according to the Reference case in EIA’s outlook.

New electricity generation worldwide will come predominantly from renewable energy sources, but natural gas, coal, and increasingly batteries will still be used to help meet load and support grid reliability, the EIA notes.

“Although new generation will largely be powered by renewables, dispatchable generation sources—such as natural gas- and coal-fired generating technologies as well as batteries—will remain important, especially for grid reliability,” according to the outlook.

Production of oil and natural gas are also set to grow over the next three decades, mostly to meet rising energy consumption in developing Asian economies. Consumption of liquid fuels in emerging Asian countries is expected to nearly double by 2050 compared to 2020 in EIA’s reference case.

Asia is also set to boost its crude and petroleum products imports, which will be primarily met by increased production in the Middle East, the U.S. administration said.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads from Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

The Energy Transition Will Take Decades Not Years

Next Post

The Electricity Crisis Was Not Caused By A ‘Perfect Storm’
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Prices Soar As Beijing Orders Energy Suppliers To Stock Up For Winter

Oil Prices Soar As Beijing Orders Energy Suppliers To Stock Up For Winter
The Real Reason OPEC+ Refused To Boost Production Further

The Real Reason OPEC+ Refused To Boost Production Further
$200 Oil? Traders Are Betting Big On A Global Energy Crunch

$200 Oil? Traders Are Betting Big On A Global Energy Crunch
Hyperinflation Could Send Oil Prices Above $180

Hyperinflation Could Send Oil Prices Above $180
Bank Of America: Energy Crunch Could Lead To $100 Oil And Economic Crisis

Bank Of America: Energy Crunch Could Lead To $100 Oil And Economic Crisis



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com