Crypto-Miners Buy Russian Power Stations

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 63.89 +0.16 +0.25%
Brent Crude 10 mins 69.30 +0.15 +0.22%
Natural Gas 10 mins 3.260 +0.131 +4.19%
Mars US 22 hours 64.23 -0.57 -0.88%
Opec Basket 2 days 67.54 -0.24 -0.35%
Urals 2 days 67.52 +0.83 +1.24%
Louisiana Light 2 days 68.70 +1.23 +1.82%
Bonny Light 2 days 69.75 -0.59 -0.84%
Mexican Basket 2 days 58.60 -0.61 -1.03%
Marine 2 days 66.83 +0.05 +0.07%
Murban 2 days 69.83 +0.10 +0.14%
Iran Heavy 2 days 66.40 -0.62 -0.93%
Basra Light 2 days 64.83 -0.38 -0.58%
Saharan Blend 2 days 69.89 -0.58 -0.82%
Bonny Light 2 days 69.75 -0.59 -0.84%
Girassol 2 days 69.20 -0.59 -0.85%
OPEC Members Monthly
Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 41.04 +0.01 +0.02%
Western Canadian Select 96 days 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 96 days 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 96 days 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 96 days 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 96 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 96 days 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 96 days 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 96 days 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 60.25 -0.50 -0.82%
Giddings 2 days 54.00 -0.50 -0.92%
ANS West Coast 7 days 69.00 +0.03 +0.04%
West Texas Sour 2 days 58.18 -0.57 -0.97%
Eagle Ford 2 days 62.13 -0.57 -0.91%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 60.68 -0.57 -0.93%
Kansas Common 2 days 54.00 -0.50 -0.92%
Buena Vista 2 days 71.49 -0.57 -0.79%
All Charts
  • 50 mins IEA: Don’t Expect Much Oil From Arctic National Wildlife Refuge Before 2030
  • 2 hours Minister Says Norway Must Prepare For Arctic Oil Race With Russia
  • 3 hours Eight Years Late—UK Hinkley Point C To Be In Service By 2025
  • 4 hours Sunk Iranian Oil Tanker Leave Behind Two Slicks
  • 5 hours Saudi Arabia Shuns UBS, BofA As Aramco IPO Coordinators
  • 12 hours WCS-WTI Spread Narrows As Exports-By-Rail Pick Up
  • 17 hours Norway Grants Record 75 New Offshore Exploration Leases
  • 21 hours China’s Growing Appetite For Renewables
  • 24 hours Chevron To Resume Drilling In Kurdistan
  • 1 day India Boosts Oil, Gas Resource Estimate Ahead Of Bidding Round
  • 1 day India’s Reliance Boosts Export Refinery Capacity By 30%
  • 1 day Nigeria Among Worst Performers In Electricity Supply
  • 1 day ELN Attacks Another Colombian Pipeline As Ceasefire Ceases
  • 2 days Shell Buys 43.8% Stake In Silicon Ranch Solar
  • 2 days Saudis To Award Nuclear Power Contracts In December
  • 2 days Shell Approves Its First North Sea Oil Project In Six Years
  • 2 days China Unlikely To Maintain Record Oil Product Exports
  • 2 days Australia Solar Power Additions Hit Record In 2017
  • 2 days Morocco Prepares $4.6B Gas Project Tender
  • 2 days Iranian Oil Tanker Sinks After Second Explosion
  • 5 days Russia To Discuss Possible Exit From OPEC Deal
  • 5 days Iranian Oil Tanker Drifts Into Japanese Waters As Fires Rage On
  • 5 days Kenya Cuts Share Of Oil Revenues To Local Communities
  • 5 days IEA: $65-70 Oil Could Cause Surge In U.S. Shale Production
  • 5 days Russia’s Lukoil May Sell 20% In Oil Trader Litasco
  • 5 days Falling Chinese Oil Imports Weigh On Prices
  • 5 days Shell Considers Buying Dutch Green Energy Supplier
  • 6 days Wind And Solar Prices Continue To Fall
  • 6 days Residents Flee After Nigeria Gas Company Pipeline Explodes
  • 6 days Venezuela To Pre-Mine Petro For Release In 6-Weeks
  • 6 days Trump Says U.S. “Could Conceivably” Rejoin Paris Climate Accord
  • 6 days Saudis Shortlist New York, London, Hong Kong For Aramco IPO
  • 6 days Rigid EU Rules Makes ICE Move 245 Oil Futures Contracts To U.S.
  • 6 days Norway Reports Record Gas Sales To Europe In 2017
  • 6 days Trump’s Plan Makes 65 Billion BOE Available For Drilling
  • 7 days PetroChina’s Biggest Refinery Doubles Russian Pipeline Oil Intake
  • 7 days NYC Sues Five Oil Majors For Contributing To Climate Change
  • 7 days Saudi Aramco Looks To Secure $6B In Cheap Loans Before IPO
  • 7 days Shell Sells Stake In Iraqi Oil Field To Japan’s Itochu
  • 7 days Iranian Oil Tanker Explodes, Could Continue To Burn For A Month

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

Two electric power stations in Russia were recently sold to a cryptocurrency miner looking to expand his operations – the latest sign that the country’s government-supported push to become a cryptocurrency mining hub has been successful.

The two stations are situated in the Perm Region on the western slopes of the Middle Ural Mountains, and in the neighboring Republic of Udmurtia. The facilities will be used as data centers as well as housing for cryptocurrency mining equipment and a center for cryptocurrency mining. The price paid for the two stations? Roughly 160 million rubles (about $3 million), according to RT.

After initially approaching cryptocurrencies with skepticism, the Russian government last summer signaled that it would instead try to regulate and embrace the markets.

(Click to enlarge)

That trend has culminated with the Russian Ministry of Finance drafting a bill to legalize the trading of cryptocurrencies on approved exchanges, according to Deputy Finance Minister Alexei Moiseev, who has indicated that the government is seeking to provide greater oversight. President Vladimir Putin has ordered the government to create legislation governing the status of bitcoin, other cryptocurrencies, mining, and initial coin offerings, as well as defining everything that relates to digital money, by July.

The bill will open the door to more open cryptocurrency trading and investment within Russia, as some countries like China have sought to stamp out both mining and trading.

In August, a company known as Russian Miner Coin, or RMC, announced that it would try to raise $100 million in an initial coin offering, promising to allocate 18 percent of the company’s mining revenue to holders of their tokens. The company was founded by a close aide to Putin. Related: Strong Oil Demand Growth Supports Oil At $70

The law currently being written by the Duma will be the country’s first targeting cryptocurrencies. Back in December, Moiseev suggested that mining bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies could be made illegal, though he quickly back-tracked from those comments.

The new owner of the power stations, businessman Aleksey Kolesnik, has indirectly confirmed the acquisition – though he added that he will wait to begin mining cryptocurrencies from the facilities until after Russia adopts the relevant legislation.

Furthermore, the Russian government and its state-owned energy companies have reportedly considered launching a digital currency that could be used in partnership with Venezuela, Iran and Russia to circumvent U.S. sanctions in accepting payment for their oil exports, similar to Venezuela’s Petro, an oil-backed digital currency that is being developed by Latin America's favorite Socialist Paradise.

By Zerohedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

