China Struck By Diesel Shortage

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 1 day 83.57 +0.76 +0.92%
Graph up Brent Crude 1 day 83.72 +0.06 +0.07%
Graph down Natural Gas 1 day 5.426 -0.356 -6.16%
Graph down Heating Oil 1 day 2.479 -0.006 -0.25%
Graph up Gasoline 1 day 2.370 +0.011 +0.46%
Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 83.03 -2.91 -3.39%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 83.03 -2.91 -3.39%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 83.50 +0.45 +0.54%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 82.41 -2.11 -2.50%
Chart Mars US 1 day 79.67 +0.76 +0.96%
Chart Gasoline 1 day 2.370 +0.011 +0.46%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 82.54 +0.80 +0.98%
Graph up Murban 2 days 84.48 +0.63 +0.75%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 77.98 +0.19 +0.24%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 83.84 +0.27 +0.32%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 84.54 +0.39 +0.46%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 83.50 +0.45 +0.54%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 83.50 +0.45 +0.54%
Chart Girassol 2 days 83.52 +0.41 +0.49%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 82.41 -2.11 -2.50%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 66.61 +0.67 +1.02%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 1 day 67.06 +0.15 +0.22%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 2 days 81.81 +0.15 +0.18%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 2 days 83.21 +0.15 +0.18%
Graph up Sweet Crude 1 day 79.31 +0.50 +0.63%
Graph up Peace Sour 1 day 76.66 +0.15 +0.20%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 1 day 76.66 +0.15 +0.20%
Chart Light Sour Blend 1 day 77.56 +0.15 +0.19%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 day 81.06 +0.15 +0.19%
Chart Central Alberta 1 day 76.81 +0.15 +0.20%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 83.03 -2.91 -3.39%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 80.00 +0.75 +0.95%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 73.75 +0.75 +1.03%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 85.25 -1.92 -2.20%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 77.52 +0.76 +0.99%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 81.47 +0.76 +0.94%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 81.47 +0.76 +0.94%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 80.00 +0.75 +0.95%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 73.00 -2.00 -2.67%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 86.85 -1.99 -2.24%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 2 minutes California to ban gasoline for lawn mowers, chain saws, leaf blowers, off road equipment, etc.
  • 6 minutes China and India are both needing more coal and prices are now extremely high. They need maximum fossil fuel.
  • 11 minutes Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 30 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 mins Green Groups Thwarting Geothermal Solutions to Energy Problems
  • 7 hours NordStream2
  • 4 hours US intel warns China could dominate advanced technologies By NOMAAN MERCHANT October 22, 2021
  • 1 day Monday 9/13 - "High Natural Gas Prices Today Will Send U.S. Production Soaring Next Year" by Irina Slav
  • 32 mins Putin and Xi have decided not to attend the Climate Summit in Glasgow
  • 56 mins Demand for LNG is only going to rise. By Irena Slav
  • 2 hours American LNG for Europe in 2021
  • 12 hours Pipeline Rupture
  • 1 day The Truth about Chinese and Indian Engineering
  • 4 days Biden Sets Target Of 50% EV Share In U.S. Car Sales In 2030

Breaking News:

Exxon To Resume Share Buybacks After Surge In Q3 Earnings

High Gasoline Prices Could Persist For Years

High Gasoline Prices Could Persist For Years

U.S. gasoline prices, which are…

A Week Of War Cries Worries Energy Markets

A Week Of War Cries Worries Energy Markets

Energy markets are on edge…

Iran May Become Gas Importer Despite Its Massive Reserves

Iran May Become Gas Importer Despite Its Massive Reserves

Iran, the country holding the…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

China Struck By Diesel Shortage

By ZeroHedge - Oct 30, 2021, 4:00 PM CDT
  • China's attempts to defy the laws of supply and demand when it comes to coal is leading to shortages elsewhere in the energy complex
  • Gas shortages have left many gas stations across the country running out of diesel
  • Several gas stations in North China's Hebei Province told the Global Times on Friday that pumps had been empty from days to even a week
Join Our Community

There is one recurring problem with central planning: the greater the level of intervention, the worse and more widespread the unexpected adverse consequences. Just two days ago, when we reported that Beijing had imposed price controls on its coal rationing, we said that the problem with such explicit subsidies which create an artificially low price, is that they don't address the underlying problem (too much demand, not enough supply), but instead accelerate hoarding and lead to a run on the artificially underpriced commodity, forcing spikes in another energy commodity while resulting in an even faster drain of the commodity in question, in this case coal. In essence, it's like a giant geopolitical game of "whack a mole". Well, as we anticipated, in China's attempts to defy the laws of supply and demand when it comes to coal, the world's second-largest economy may have set its people up to relive one of the worst aspects of the 1970s stagflationary wave: gas shortages that have left many gas stations across the country running out of diesel due to supply constraints caused by the surging demand for subsidized coal.

Diesel
China

Weeks ago, as China's energy crisis was first unfolding, analysts at Goldman showed a map disclosing the intensity of shortages across China:

Unsurprisingly, as the Chinese economy aggressively reopened from the covid shutdown and as the supply of fossil fuels become scarce amid China's "green" crackdown and supply bottlenecks, demand for thermal power soared to an all-time high.

China

But while Beijing has sought to conserve coal, diesel, and other critical fossil fuels, consumers and gas stations in China's Hebei Province have been left to deal with the brunt of the shortage. One told the Global Times on Friday that they had been "struggling with empty pumps for days and even a week" as a result of supply constraints posed by the booming demand for coal transportation and factories using diesel to generate electricity. And when there is gas to sell, gas station owners face heavy pressure to ration their gasoline. Related: Oil And Gas Rig Count Rises As Crude Prices Stabilize

Here's more from the Global Times

Several gas stations in North China's Hebei Province told the Global Times on Friday that pumps had been empty from days to even a week. Those who have just acquired supplies face a limited amount of diesel delivery to each customer, in addition to charging them a higher price.

"Each customer can only buy a fixed amount, because there isn't enough at the moment," an employee from a gas station in Shijiazhuang, capital of Hebei, told the Global Times on Friday. Staff from another gas station said that the diesel price had increased in recent days by 0.2 yuan ($0.03) to 7.22, but they cannot say if the price will continue to rise or there will be any diesel available in the near future.

"The diesel price hike is driven by demand for the booming transportation of bulk cargo, especially coal, which has now entered a peak season, while some factories have also increased their use of diesel to generate electricity to complete orders amid tight power supplies," Han Xiaoping, chief analyst at energy industry website china5e.com, told the Global Times on Friday.

Since China relies on imports for 70% of its crude oil, the country's energy market is particularly vulnerable to exogenous supply shocks that can ripple across the entire Chinese economy, creating gas lines straight from 1970s America.

The good news, according to Han Xiaoping, chief analyst at the Chinese energy industry website china5e.com, is that while gasoline may be scarce, at the very least China will make it through what's expected to be a cold winter. "The tight situation is expected to be a temporary one that will be largely eased after the heating season this winter," Han said.

Sadly, the Chinese won't be alone in that. As for the crisis energy crisis being "transitory" just ask central bankers how similar predictions have played out.

By Zerohedge.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

The U.S. Oil Supply Is Still Out Of Balance
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Global Food Prices Set To Soar As The Oil And Gas Crunch Continues

Global Food Prices Set To Soar As The Oil And Gas Crunch Continues
Oil Prices Will Remain High For Years To Come

Oil Prices Will Remain High For Years To Come
Why Tesla’s Latest Battery Decision Is A Gamechanger

Why Tesla’s Latest Battery Decision Is A Gamechanger
What Happens With Oil Prices If Cushing Inventories Fall To Zero?

What Happens With Oil Prices If Cushing Inventories Fall To Zero?
Crude Build Puts The Brakes On The Oil Price Rally

Crude Build Puts The Brakes On The Oil Price Rally



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com