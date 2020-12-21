China Lifts Restrictions On Foreign Energy Investment

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 5 hours 47.74 -1.36 -2.77%
Graph down Brent Crude 1 hour 50.91 -1.35 -2.58%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.709 +0.004 +0.15%
Graph down Mars US 2 hours 48.39 -1.36 -2.73%
Graph up Opec Basket 5 days 50.78 +0.66 +1.32%
Graph up Urals 18 hours 42.22 +2.62 +6.62%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 50.69 +0.55 +1.10%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 50.69 +0.55 +1.10%
Chart Bonny Light 18 hours 49.60 -2.14 -4.14%
Chart Mexican Basket 4 days 47.50 +0.54 +1.15%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.709 +0.004 +0.15%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 18 hours 50.32 -0.73 -1.43%
Graph down Murban 18 hours 50.61 -0.61 -1.19%
Graph down Iran Heavy 18 hours 47.64 -1.93 -3.89%
Graph down Basra Light 18 hours 52.30 -0.96 -1.80%
Graph down Saharan Blend 18 hours 49.87 -1.98 -3.82%
Graph down Bonny Light 18 hours 49.60 -2.14 -4.14%
Chart Bonny Light 18 hours 49.60 -2.14 -4.14%
Chart Girassol 18 hours 51.15 -2.14 -4.02%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 50.78 +0.66 +1.32%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 29 days 33.26 -1.23 -3.57%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 1 hour 34.79 +0.30 +0.87%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 17 hours 48.24 +0.70 +1.47%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 17 hours 49.64 +0.70 +1.43%
Graph up Sweet Crude 1 hour 43.54 +0.70 +1.63%
Graph up Peace Sour 1 hour 41.99 +0.70 +1.70%
Chart Peace Sour 1 hour 41.99 +0.70 +1.70%
Chart Light Sour Blend 1 hour 43.34 +0.70 +1.64%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 hour 45.09 +0.70 +1.58%
Chart Central Alberta 1 hour 41.99 +0.70 +1.70%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 50.69 +0.55 +1.10%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 44.25 -0.75 -1.67%
Graph down Giddings 18 hours 38.00 -0.75 -1.94%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 52.10 +0.49 +0.95%
Graph down West Texas Sour 18 hours 41.69 -0.62 -1.47%
Graph down Eagle Ford 18 hours 45.64 -0.62 -1.34%
Chart Eagle Ford 18 hours 45.64 -0.62 -1.34%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 44.25 -0.75 -1.67%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 39.25 +0.75 +1.95%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 53.99 +0.84 +1.58%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 2 minutes U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 5 minutes “Cushing Oil Inventories Are Soaring Again” By Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 7 minutes Moderna Vaccine vs Pfizer "Vaccine" . Is Moderna much better ?
  • 21 mins Evidence is evidence, voter fraud by state
  • 4 hours The World Economic Forum & Davos - Setting the agenda on fossil fuels, global regulations, etc.
  • 2 hours United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 1 day CIA Death Squads
  • 3 days ICE Engines Hear to Stay Regardless of War Against
  • 1 day WSJ: How South Korea Successfully Managed Coronavirus (9/25/20)
  • 1 day CA is the Top US Net importer of Electricity
  • 10 hours Should Trump pardon Julian Assange ? How about Snowden ?
  • 3 days Tesla Semi
  • 3 days The Cyberpandemic has Begun: SolarWinds + FireEye – Gmail & Google services down
  • 3 days Is it time to talk about Hydrogen?

Breaking News:

Iran Wooing Russian Oil Companies

The Oil Market Is Still In Trouble

The Oil Market Is Still In Trouble

While vaccine optimism has driven…

U.S. Stock Market To See Trading Frenzy As Tesla Joins S&P 500

U.S. Stock Market To See Trading Frenzy As Tesla Joins S&P 500

The U.S. stock market could…

The U.S. Is Facing Off Against China For Energy Storage Dominance

The U.S. Is Facing Off Against China For Energy Storage Dominance

China has doubled down on…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

China Lifts Restrictions On Foreign Energy Investment

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Dec 21, 2020, 1:00 PM CST
Join Our Community

China has lifted restrictions on foreign investments in all energy sectors, including fossil fuels, new energy sources, and electricity generation excluding nuclear power, the country’s State Council Information Office said in a white paper published on Monday.

The paper, ‘Energy in China’s New Era’, discussed the steps the world’s largest oil importer has taken to reform access of foreign companies to its energy industry, saying that “Market access for foreign capital in the energy sector has been extended, private investment is growing, and investment entities have become more diverse.”

“China has accelerated reforms such as the deregulation of the oil and gas exploration market and the circulation of mining rights, reform of the pipeline network operation mechanism, and the dynamic management of crude oil imports,” the Chinese government said in the white paper.

In 2019, China lifted restrictions on foreign investment in oil and natural gas exploration and production, opening its oil and gas sector to foreign participation without a requirement to form joint ventures with local companies. The government also removed last year the access restrictions to construction and operation of pipeline networks for gas and heat supply in cities with a population of more than 500,000 residents.

The country is now promoting the energy industry in pilot free trade zones such as Guangdong, Hubei, Chongqing, and Hainan, and supports further opening up of the entire oil and gas industry in the China (Zhejiang) Pilot Free Trade Zone.

China, a major importer of natural gas, is also looking to attract investments in shale gas developments by easing restrictions on foreign entities and subsidizing costs in a bid to boost its natural gas production while its demand continues to grow. 

Faced with rising natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports to meet growing demand, China is trying to raise its domestic gas production, including by setting up incentives for shale gas and coalbed methane production.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

U.S. Looks To Boost Energy Storage By 525% By 2025

Next Post

The U.S. Is Facing Off Against China For Energy Storage Dominance
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Blackrock and Fidelity Are Betting Big On This $130 Trillion Mega-Trend

Blackrock and Fidelity Are Betting Big On This $130 Trillion Mega-Trend
Why Warren Buffet Is Betting Big On Oil & Gas Pipeline Companies

Why Warren Buffet Is Betting Big On Oil & Gas Pipeline Companies
The Great Reset: BlackRock Is Fueling A $120 Trillion Transformation On Wall St.

The Great Reset: BlackRock Is Fueling A $120 Trillion Transformation On Wall St.
Goldman Turns Bullish On Oil: Sees $65 Brent In 2021

Goldman Turns Bullish On Oil: Sees $65 Brent In 2021
Oil Jumps On Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Jumps On Crude Inventory Draw



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com