Cargo Plane Startup Taking Turbine Transportation to New Heights

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 22 hours 81.04 -0.22 -0.27%
Graph down Brent Crude 21 hours 85.34 -0.08 -0.09%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 85.63 -0.08 -0.09%
Graph down Natural Gas 22 hours 1.655 -0.086 -4.94%
Graph up Gasoline 22 hours 2.721 +0.018 +0.65%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 83.47 +2.16 +2.66%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 83.47 +2.16 +2.66%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 87.64 -0.17 -0.19%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 84.27 +1.60 +1.94%
Chart Mars US 134 days 78.07 -1.65 -2.07%
Chart Gasoline 22 hours 2.721 +0.018 +0.65%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 84.42 +0.80 +0.96%
Graph up Murban 2 days 85.28 +0.30 +0.35%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 82.45 +0.34 +0.41%
Graph down Basra Light 838 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 86.47 +0.23 +0.27%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 87.64 -0.17 -0.19%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 87.64 -0.17 -0.19%
Chart Girassol 2 days 87.06 +0.01 +0.01%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 84.27 +1.60 +1.94%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 291 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 1 day 65.44 +0.97 +1.50%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 2 days 82.89 +1.02 +1.25%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 2 days 81.14 +1.02 +1.27%
Graph up Sweet Crude 1 day 76.04 +1.32 +1.77%
Graph up Peace Sour 1 day 73.49 +1.27 +1.76%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 1 day 73.49 +1.27 +1.76%
Chart Light Sour Blend 1 day 72.99 -0.33 -0.45%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 day 81.79 +1.02 +1.26%
Chart Central Alberta 1 day 73.39 +0.42 +0.58%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 83.47 +2.16 +2.66%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 77.74 +1.54 +2.02%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 71.49 +1.54 +2.20%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 83.42 +1.69 +2.07%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 76.59 +1.54 +2.05%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 77.74 +1.54 +2.02%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 77.74 +1.54 +2.02%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 78.00 +1.75 +2.30%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 71.50 +1.50 +2.14%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 84.73 +1.39 +1.67%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 1 day GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 3 hours The European Union is exceptional in its political divide. Examples are apparent in Hungary, Slovakia, Sweden, Netherlands, Belarus, Ireland, etc.
  • 1 day Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 1 day If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 2 days "What’s In Store For Europe In 2023?" By the CIA (aka RFE/RL as a ruse to deceive readers)

Breaking News:

Bloomberg Survey: Brent To Exceed $80 By Year's End

Shell Focuses on Investor Returns as Climate Goals Take a Backseat

Shell Focuses on Investor Returns as Climate Goals Take a Backseat

Shell CEO received a large…

59% of Investors Concerned About Greenwashing in Financial Industry

59% of Investors Concerned About Greenwashing in Financial Industry

Research shows a gap between…

U.S. Drivers Warned to Brace For Jump in Gasoline Prices

U.S. Drivers Warned to Brace For Jump in Gasoline Prices

Refinery outages in the United…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Cargo Plane Startup Taking Turbine Transportation to New Heights

By ZeroHedge - Mar 16, 2024, 12:00 PM CDT
  • The WindRunner is designed to carry exceptionally long wind turbine blades that exceed current transportation limits imposed by ground infrastructure.
  • If realized, the WindRunner could lower energy costs by up to 35% and improve power generation consistency by 20% for onshore turbines.
  • The plane is still in the design phase, with several years of work and certification needed before it can become a reality.
Join Our Community
tech

Meet the WindRunner. At a jaw-dropping 365 feet long and 79 feet tall, it's a cargo plane unlike anything the world has seen before -- stretching 80 feet longer than the current champ, the Russian Antonov An-124. Also unlike other massive planes, this one is built to carry just one specific kind of cargo: The world's largest wind turbine blades, which could be longer than a football field in coming years. With the colossal Windrunner, Colorado startup Radia hopes to change the economics of wind energy (Radia)

Don't look for the WindRunner in the sky just yet. For now, it's merely a design, albeit one that's already seven years in the making.

As first reported Wednesday by the Wall Street Journal, the plane is the brainchild of MIT-educated aerospace engineer Mark Lundstrom, whose Boulder-headquartered startup, Radia, will need a few more years of design work and certification. If the plane comes to life, it could fundamentally change the economics of wind energy. 

Bigger blades are far more efficient than smaller ones, as they can capture more wind and are positioned higher, where winds blow more constantly. However, the size of onshore wind turbines are currently limited by the transportation limits imposed by ground infrastructure. Specifically, to turn corners and fit under highway overpasses, blades for onshore turbines can't exceed 230 feet, according to Radia.

That means that, today, the largest blades can only be employed in offshore wind farms. There, however, the high cost of building towers in the ocean is prompting many utilities to sour on the concept. The bad financials on sea and land have contributed to a wave of both offshore and onshore project cancellations, slashing a planned 8.5 gigawatts of wind power. 

"Radia estimates the larger turbines could reduce the cost of energy by up to 35% and increase the consistency of power generation by 20% compared with today’s onshore turbines." -- WSJ

Avoiding public highways and roads altogether will require that each onshore project is outfitted with a custom-made, 6,000-foot, packed-dirt runway for WindRunner to land on.  

The larger blades will render far more of United States viable for potential wind projects, as depicted in these Radia graphics that compare standard onshore wind energy to "Gigawind" employing the much longer blades and far larger turbines: 

However, the scale of the envisioned giant turbines is certain to cause an uproar among people who live near proposed wind farms: The Journal describes them as "roughly as tall as the U.S. Capitol with the Washington Monument stacked on top." 

You can read the Wall Street Journal's full report here

ADVERTISEMENT

By Zerohedge.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Bangladesh Launches Largest Offshore Exploration Drive in a Decade
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

This Could Be A Gamechanger For Natural Gas In Europe

This Could Be A Gamechanger For Natural Gas In Europe
U.S. Drivers Warned to Brace For Jump in Gasoline Prices

U.S. Drivers Warned to Brace For Jump in Gasoline Prices
New Tech Could Make Hydrogen Cars a Commercial Reality

New Tech Could Make Hydrogen Cars a Commercial Reality
IEA, OPEC Divergence on Oil Demand Becomes Too Big To Ignore

IEA, OPEC Divergence on Oil Demand Becomes Too Big To Ignore
Forgotten Gas Reserves Could Be A Gamechanger For European Energy

Forgotten Gas Reserves Could Be A Gamechanger For European Energy

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com