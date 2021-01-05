Can Renewables Become As Profitable As Oil And Gas?

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 49.84 -0.09 -0.18%
Graph up Brent Crude 2 hours 53.60 +2.51 +4.91%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.680 -0.022 -0.81%
Graph up Mars US 56 mins 51.03 +2.51 +5.17%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 51.36 +1.12 +2.23%
Graph up Urals 14 days 42.22 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 49.67 -0.93 -1.84%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 49.67 -0.93 -1.84%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 52.29 +1.86 +3.69%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 47.12 -0.04 -0.08%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.680 -0.022 -0.81%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 19 hours 50.59 -1.72 -3.29%
Graph down Murban 19 hours 50.66 -1.98 -3.76%
Graph up Iran Heavy 19 hours 50.17 +1.97 +4.09%
Graph up Basra Light 19 hours 54.49 +2.23 +4.27%
Graph up Saharan Blend 19 hours 52.12 +2.10 +4.20%
Graph up Bonny Light 19 hours 52.29 +1.86 +3.69%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 52.29 +1.86 +3.69%
Chart Girassol 19 hours 53.81 +2.05 +3.96%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 51.36 +1.12 +2.23%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 44 days 34.34 +1.97 +6.09%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 18 hours 32.57 -0.90 -2.69%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 18 hours 46.62 -0.90 -1.89%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 18 hours 48.02 -0.90 -1.84%
Graph down Sweet Crude 18 hours 41.87 -0.90 -2.10%
Graph down Peace Sour 18 hours 40.37 -0.90 -2.18%
Chart Peace Sour 18 hours 40.37 -0.90 -2.18%
Chart Light Sour Blend 18 hours 41.72 -0.90 -2.11%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 18 hours 43.97 -0.90 -2.01%
Chart Central Alberta 18 hours 40.37 -0.90 -2.18%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 49.67 -0.93 -1.84%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 46.25 +2.25 +5.11%
Graph up Giddings 19 hours 40.00 +2.25 +5.96%
Graph up ANS West Coast 7 days 52.04 +0.29 +0.56%
Graph up West Texas Sour 19 hours 43.88 +2.31 +5.56%
Graph up Eagle Ford 19 hours 47.83 +2.31 +5.07%
Chart Eagle Ford 19 hours 47.83 +2.31 +5.07%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 46.25 +2.25 +5.11%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 37.75 -1.00 -2.58%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 53.01 -0.40 -0.75%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 2 minutes U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 5 minutes “Cushing Oil Inventories Are Soaring Again” By Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 7 minutes Moderna Vaccine vs Pfizer "Vaccine" . Is Moderna much better ?
  • 1 hour a In 2020, we produced and delivered half a million cars.
  • 1 day Evidence is evidence, voter fraud by state
  • 3 hours United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 4 hours EU(Merkel/Germany) ready to sign Trade Agreement with China
  • 2 hours Trump will endorse and support Georgia Republican Primary opposition to Ga Governor Kemp and Ga Secretary of State Raffensperger in 2022
  • 8 hours Trump's Principal Legacy
  • 1 hour Can Hydrogen Energy Save Coal Country?
  • 7 hours Asian LNG prices fall below $2 per mmBtu as spot offers flood market
  • 21 hours The World Economic Forum & Davos - Setting the agenda on fossil fuels, global regulations, etc.
  • 7 hours Deceptions Revealed about the “Nord Stream 2 Pipeline” and Germany
  • 1 day Researchers Are Harvesting Precious Metals From Industrial Waste
  • 2 days Hydrogen Boom Could Lead To New Platinum Bull Market

Breaking News:

Oil Rally Unaffected By Major Product Builds

EV Battery Prices Plunge 89% In Ten Years

EV Battery Prices Plunge 89% In Ten Years

About a decade ago, the…

Most OPEC+ Producers Don’t Favor Another Output Increase

Most OPEC+ Producers Don’t Favor Another Output Increase

Most of the members of…

The Russian Energy Giant Mining Bitcoin With Virtually Free Energy

The Russian Energy Giant Mining Bitcoin With Virtually Free Energy

Russia is making a power…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Leonard Hyman & William Tilles

Leonard Hyman & William Tilles

Leonard S. Hyman is an economist and financial analyst specializing in the energy sector. He headed utility equity research at a major brokerage house and…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Can Renewables Become As Profitable As Oil And Gas?

By Leonard Hyman & William Tilles - Jan 05, 2021, 12:00 PM CST
Join Our Community

Here’s the question for oil industry investors. Can oil companies scale up clean energy enterprises to replace business lost from a decline in fossil fuel revenues? Some of the oil companies put up a brave front as they boast of their decarbonization plans. Others ignore the question. But at the end of the day— and this is the takeaway— we don’t think they will replace lost fossil related income by massively investing in windmills and solar power. Here’s why. It’s a simple matter of risk and return. Investors accept lower returns when they make low risk investments (regulated utilities for example). Except for nuclear power, non-fossil fuel investments are lower in risk than fossil fuel investments. Energy exploration by its nature entails risk of financial loss. There is no such thing as a dry hole in the wind or solar industries. That is why renewable industries can attract new capital while offering investors steady but lower returns.

If oil managements do decide to enter the renewables business in a big way, as opposed to mere greenwashing, they may have to accept a lower rate of profitability. If they don’t, they will have a hard time obtaining business.

The inherently lower business risk of renewables distinguishes it from the oil business. Renewables do not require massive investments taking decades to fully develop in inhospitable and unfriendly places like the ocean floor. Their projects are bankable as soon as they have contracts signed. They do not compete against state controlled entities with few capital or environmental constraints. They can contract for a steady flow of revenues and pay regular dividends. Environmental accidents do not have multi-billion dollar consequences. Okay, weather can affect performance, but on balance performance averages out. In brief, renewable energy projects can be characterized as relatively small, or modular, with short duration of construction (planning takes longer), predictable revenues with limited foreign exposure. Low risk, low return. This profile doesn’t have the investment attributes of the oil business at all. Related: Should Oil Markets Brace for A U.S. Shale Comeback?

Maybe, though, the oil industry could find a suitable new opportunity in nuclear energy. From our perspective some of its investment attributes are similar: projects with long lead times, large concentration of capital in one project, relatively low risk of catastrophic accident but high risk that any accident will be really bad, ongoing need for negotiation with and cooperation from the government authorities. Big oil’s scale gives it an edge. New nuclear projects are too big nowadays for most energy companies.

And unlike renewables, if the nuclear builder negotiates aggressively it can extract an appropriately high return that reflects the risk. New nuclear construction is one business that most resembles the oil industry in terms of risk, possible return and scale. The obvious catch is that not many for-profit businesses want to get involved with new nuclear construction and operation for good reasons, all of which are well known to our readers. 

But with better construction management, research to develop a new generation of reactors and permanent waste storage, who knows? A new generation of nuclear power plants might emerge just when the oil companies need to find big replacements for lost income. This is still a possibility. But if we assume that commercialization of new nuclear technology is at least a decade away that still leaves a big hole in prospective capital budgets. What to do in the meantime other than drill for oil?

In short, we don’t expect the oil industry to grow in any meaningful way with wind turbines and large solar arrays. The demand for capital in the renewable industry is high but the returns may not be high enough for oil investors.

Maybe the oil industry has confused its end market with its business strengths. It seems to see itself as purveyor of energy on a mass scale. Okay, but that market will become crowded with purveyors of new energy products who work for less. Perhaps, instead, the oil industry’s strength is not its customer base but rather its skill as a financier, developer and operator of risky resources on a massive scale, akin to the giant mining and trading combines, but with more technological skill. 

Oil and electricity are both commodities but with very different margin structures. Perhaps the oil industry would be better served by investing in potentially high margin commodity businesses like cobalt or rare earth metals, for example, without which no batteries can be made. Or, it could invest in resources or capital intensive processes that will be required for decarbonization. 

In short, replace oil profits with windmill and solar profits? Other people can do it as well. Oil companies will need to do something big, and maybe as daring as drilling for oil in the old days. How about, for instance, a process to remove carbon dioxide from the air and turning it into chemicals and fuels on a vast scale? They need to start thinking on a bigger scale. Otherwise, why bother?

By Leonard Hyman and William Tilles for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

This Hedge Fund Made A Killing On Oil Volatility In 2020

Next Post

WTI Tops $50 As Oil Rally Continues
Leonard Hyman & William Tilles

Leonard Hyman & William Tilles

Leonard S. Hyman is an economist and financial analyst specializing in the energy sector. He headed utility equity research at a major brokerage house and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

EV Battery Prices Plunge 89% In Ten Years

EV Battery Prices Plunge 89% In Ten Years
The Russian Energy Giant Mining Bitcoin With Virtually Free Energy

The Russian Energy Giant Mining Bitcoin With Virtually Free Energy
Oil Jumps On Significant Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Jumps On Significant Crude Inventory Draw
U.S. Energy Independence Is Fueling Iran’s Middle East Power Grab

U.S. Energy Independence Is Fueling Iran’s Middle East Power Grab
China Is Fueling South America’s Oil Boom

China Is Fueling South America’s Oil Boom



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com