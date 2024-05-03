Automotive Industry Grapples with Plummeting Resale Values of EVs

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 78.05 -0.90 -1.14%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 82.85 -0.82 -0.98%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 83.29 -0.68 -0.81%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.149 +0.114 +5.60%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.551 -0.045 -1.75%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 84.39 +0.14 +0.17%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 84.39 +0.14 +0.17%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 84.86 -0.57 -0.67%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 84.23 -2.94 -3.37%
Chart Mars US 182 days 81.76 +2.02 +2.53%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.551 -0.045 -1.75%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 84.16 -4.26 -4.82%
Graph down Murban 2 days 84.64 -4.24 -4.77%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 80.32 -0.59 -0.73%
Graph down Basra Light 886 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 84.34 -0.64 -0.75%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 84.86 -0.57 -0.67%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 84.86 -0.57 -0.67%
Chart Girassol 2 days 85.78 -0.59 -0.68%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 84.23 -2.94 -3.37%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 339 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 14 hours 65.75 -0.05 -0.08%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 14 hours 81.10 -0.05 -0.06%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 14 hours 79.35 -0.05 -0.06%
Graph down Sweet Crude 14 hours 75.45 -0.05 -0.07%
Graph down Peace Sour 14 hours 72.15 -0.05 -0.07%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 72.15 -0.05 -0.07%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 75.20 -0.05 -0.07%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 82.15 -0.05 -0.06%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 72.55 -0.05 -0.07%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 84.39 +0.14 +0.17%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 75.43 -0.05 -0.07%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 69.18 -0.05 -0.07%
Graph up ANS West Coast 2 days 8,612.0 +8,527.95 +10.00%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 75.18 -0.05 -0.07%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 75.43 -0.05 -0.07%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 75.43 -0.05 -0.07%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 75.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 72.25 -0.75 -1.03%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 87.60 -1.22 -1.37%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 9 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days Could Someone Give Me Insights on the Future of Renewable Energy?
  • 3 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 1 hour They pay YOU to TAKE Natural Gas
  • 7 days e-truck insanity
  • 5 days An interesting statistic about bitumens?
  • 9 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 10 days "What’s In Store For Europe In 2023?" By the CIA (aka RFE/RL as a ruse to deceive readers)

Breaking News:

Exxon Completes $60B Acquisition of Pioneer

Battery Storage Is the No. 1 Energy Investment Playground

Battery Storage Is the No. 1 Energy Investment Playground

Battery storage was the fastest-growing…

The UK Emerges as a Leading Financial Center for Sustainable Investment

The UK Emerges as a Leading Financial Center for Sustainable Investment

The UK and UAE are…

Clean Energy Sector Ignoring Growing Cybersecurity Threat, Experts Warn

Clean Energy Sector Ignoring Growing Cybersecurity Threat, Experts Warn

The United States faces an…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Automotive Industry Grapples with Plummeting Resale Values of EVs

By ZeroHedge - May 03, 2024, 2:00 PM CDT
  • European automakers are facing declining demand, particularly in China and domestic markets.
  • Diminished resale values and supply issues are posing challenges for car manufacturers.
  • The automotive industry is grappling with weaker demand, software obsolescence, and price competition, especially in the electric vehicle segment.
EVs

Shares in names like VW, Mercedes and Stellantis were lower this week, heading into Wednesday's session, after news of "falling demand" in Europe. 

In the first quarter of this year, Europe's top two car manufacturers faced a downturn due to diminished demand in China and domestic markets, Financial Times reported on Tuesday this week.

Volkswagen Group saw a significant decline in profits, dropping by a fifth from the previous year to €4.6bn, largely attributed to declining resale values and supply issues at Audi, a key brand within the group, the report says. 

Diminished resale values pose a particular challenge for car manufacturers like VW, heavily involved in customer financing. When used car prices fall below expectations, companies are compelled to take write-downs on these loans.

FT also noted that Stellantis, the parent company of Peugeot and Jeep, experienced a larger-than-anticipated drop in revenue, totaling €41.7bn in the first quarter, primarily due to weaker performance in its core European markets.

Similarly, Mercedes-Benz reported a nearly 30 percent decrease in earnings before interest and tax, down to €3.9bn, as both sales volumes and profit margins experienced declines.

The luxury automaker also said sales of new cars were down by 8%, led by a slowdown in Asia. This prompted Citi to come out this week and comment that they are “increasingly . . . worried about the [Mercedes] Cars operations," the report notes

Meanwhile, Jefferies said it was a “downbeat start” to the year for VW.

As we have been pointing out on Zero Hedge, the automotive industry, previously buoyed by supply chain disruptions driving up prices, is now grappling with challenges stemming from plummeting resale values of electric vehicles. The EV industry, especially in China, is winning by going smaller, we noted last week

Factors contributing to this include weaker demand, software obsolescence, and price competition fueled by Tesla and Chinese manufacturers. Additionally, higher interest rates have deterred consumers.

Volkswagen and Mercedes-Benz face heightened exposure to issues in China, their largest market, where consumer demand has softened amid intensifying competition from local players. VW reported a lower-than-expected operating margin due to discounts across its models and internal supply chain issues affecting Audi V6 and V8 engine production.

Despite challenges, VW remains focused on transitioning its portfolio with the launch of 30 new models, predominantly electric vehicles, it says. Stellantis also encountered a turbulent quarter as it prepares to introduce new models, particularly electric cars, later in the year. Net revenues for the first quarter were €41.7bn, down 12 percent year-on-year, primarily due to inventory depletion from the previous year.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Zerohedge.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

U.S. Oil, Gas Drillers See Continued Slowdown

Next Post

High Costs Threaten to Derail Europe’s Plans to Decarbonize Steel Industry
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Large Crude Inventory Build Rocks Oil Prices

Large Crude Inventory Build Rocks Oil Prices
Is Copper Heading to $15,000?

Is Copper Heading to $15,000?
Breakthrough in Sodium Battery Chemistry Promises Lower Costs

Breakthrough in Sodium Battery Chemistry Promises Lower Costs
The Novel Material Revolutionizing Energy Storage

The Novel Material Revolutionizing Energy Storage
OPEC Chief Challenges Reports Predicting Demise of Oil Demand

OPEC Chief Challenges Reports Predicting Demise of Oil Demand

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com