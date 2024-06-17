Oil Prices Start the Week Lower as Demand Optimism Fades

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 78.76 +0.31 +0.40%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 82.93 +0.31 +0.38%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 82.44 +0.08 +0.10%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.803 -0.078 -2.71%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.411 +0.011 +0.46%
Graph down Louisiana Light 18 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 18 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 82.81 +0.48 +0.58%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 82.81 +0.45 +0.55%
Chart Mars US 227 days 76.83 -1.47 -1.88%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.411 +0.011 +0.46%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 3 days 81.79 +0.02 +0.02%
Graph up Murban 3 days 82.49 +0.14 +0.17%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 81.52 +0.26 +0.32%
Graph down Basra Light 930 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 81.45 +0.08 +0.10%
Graph up Bonny Light 3 days 82.81 +0.48 +0.58%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 82.81 +0.48 +0.58%
Chart Girassol 3 days 84.36 +0.06 +0.07%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 82.81 +0.45 +0.55%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 383 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 7 hours 64.85 -0.21 -0.32%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 7 hours 80.20 -0.21 -0.26%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 7 hours 78.45 -0.21 -0.27%
Graph down Sweet Crude 7 hours 74.55 -0.21 -0.28%
Graph down Peace Sour 7 hours 71.25 -0.21 -0.29%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 7 hours 71.25 -0.21 -0.29%
Chart Light Sour Blend 7 hours 74.30 -0.21 -0.28%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 7 hours 81.25 -0.21 -0.26%
Chart Central Alberta 7 hours 71.65 -0.21 -0.29%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 18 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 75.10 +0.72 +0.97%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 68.85 +0.72 +1.06%
Graph down ANS West Coast 13 days 80.07 -1.14 -1.40%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 73.25 +0.72 +0.99%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 75.10 +0.72 +0.97%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 75.10 +0.72 +0.97%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 75.25 +1.00 +1.35%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 68.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 83.34 +0.12 +0.14%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 8 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 13 hours The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.
  • 1 day China deletes leaked stats showing plunging birth rate for 2023
  • 16 hours The European Union is exceptional in its political divide. Examples are apparent in Hungary, Slovakia, Sweden, Netherlands, Belarus, Ireland, etc.
  • 6 days Bad news for e-cars keeps coming

Breaking News:

Denmark Looks to Curb Dark Fleet Carrying Russian Oil in the Baltic Sea

U.S. LNG Shipped to Asia Is Still Cleaner Than Coal

U.S. LNG Shipped to Asia Is Still Cleaner Than Coal

Rystad Energy's research reveals that…

Uzbekistan's Bid for WTO Membership Hinges on Major Trade Reforms

Uzbekistan's Bid for WTO Membership Hinges on Major Trade Reforms

Uzbekistan takes significant steps toward…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Oil Prices Start the Week Lower as Demand Optimism Fades

By Irina Slav - Jun 17, 2024, 1:55 AM CDT

Crude oil prices began trading with a loss this week as the momentum of last week’s robust demand expectations fizzled out following a U.S. consumer demand survey last Friday.

The University of Michigan’s consumer sentiment index fell to 65.6 in June, from 69.1 in May as worries about inflation and income deepened, Reuters reported. As a result, the first day of trade this week saw Brent crude slip closer to $82 in mid-morning Asian trade while West Texas Intermediate approached $78 per barrel.

“Last week's robust rally was fuelled by forecasts of strong 2024 demand from OPEC+ and the IEA. However, given OPEC's vested interest in crude oil, there is some skepticism around OPEC’s forecasts,” IG analyst Tony Sycamore told Reuters.

OPEC released its monthly oil market report last week, keeping its demand growth forecast for the year unchanged at over 2 million bpd. However, the IEA also released a new market report last week, and, as has become usual, had very different projections for both demand and supply. In fact, the IEA forecast a “staggering” supply overhang of 8 million bpd in spare production capacity by 2030. The forecast angered OPEC, which called the prediction “dangerous” and warned it could inject additional volatility into oil markets.

Bloomberg, on the other hand, noted that oil prices were still holding on to their biggest gain since April, made last week, but could change when traders processed the latest data from China. That data included retail sales, which rose in May, and industrial output, which disappointed.

Retail sales in China added 3.7% last month, rising from 2.3% in April in what was the fastest pace of growth since February, per Reuters. Industrial output also rose by a pretty solid 5.6% last month. However, traders had expected 6% in growth, making any lower number disappointing and affecting their oil-trading decisions.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Sweden Rejects New Power Cable to Germany Over Market Inefficiencies

Next Post

White House Determined to Bring Fuel Prices Down for U.S. Consumers

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Gasoline Prices Post Super Rare Double-Digit Weekly Drop

U.S. Gasoline Prices Post Super Rare Double-Digit Weekly Drop
Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Large Surprise Builds in Crude And Products

Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Large Surprise Builds in Crude And Products
The Pipeline Project Preparing for Canada’s Largest Ever Corporate Bond Deal

The Pipeline Project Preparing for Canada’s Largest Ever Corporate Bond Deal
UAE To Hit Its Oil Capacity Increase Sooner Than Expected

UAE To Hit Its Oil Capacity Increase Sooner Than Expected
Oil Price Plunge Hits BP and Shell Shares

Oil Price Plunge Hits BP and Shell Shares

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

UN and US Officials Ramp Up Attacks on Oil Industry

 Alt text

Is OPEC Too Bullish On China's Oil Demand?

 Alt text

Oil Drops on Inventory Build

 Alt text

7 Global Economic Myths Shattered
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com