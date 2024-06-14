Catan's New Edition Challenges Players with Energy Crisis, Climate Change

The classic board game Catan, known for its emphasis on development and resource management, has been reimagined for the 21st century with a new edition that integrates modern energy challenges. "Catan: New Energies" tasks players with balancing fossil fuel production and clean energy development while averting climate catastrophe.

In this updated version, players build towns, cities, and roads and must decide between investing in fossil fuels for quicker gains or opting for renewable energy, which is slower but sustainable. The game introduces the concept of climate change directly into its mechanics, making players face the fictional repercussions of their energy choices. This dynamic shift represents a significant departure from the original game, where development and growth were straightforward and unchallenged by environmental considerations.

Benjamin Teuber, son of Catan creator Klaus Teuber and the designer of New Energies, highlights that the game often starts with aggressive fossil fuel usage, leading to frequent in-game climate disasters during testing. The challenge lies in transitioning to renewables without sacrificing too much competitive edge, as excessive fossil fuel use triggers dramatic detrimental events like floods and pollution, which complicate development efforts.

Players must navigate this new landscape by making strategic decisions that balance immediate benefits with theoretical long-term sustainability. The game allegedly simulates real-world energy dilemmas, offering a mix of competitive and cooperative gameplay. If the game's pollution levels rise too high, it ends prematurely, rewarding the player who invested the most in clean energy, mirroring the creator's view of the global stakes pertaining to climate change.

No Shame in Fossil Fuel Use

According to Kelli Schmitz, Director of Brand Development for Catan Studio, "New Energies" seeks to provoke thought on a macro level without shaming players for their decisions, encouraging them to consider broader societal impacts and political actions. The game is designed to be engaging while attempting to educate players on the complexities of transitioning to sustainable energy.

"Catan: New Energies" seeks to provide an insightful and engaging way to explore climate change. Is it a valuable tool for those looking to understand the intricacies of energy policy and environmental impact? That's a big ask.

