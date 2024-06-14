Catan's New Edition Challenges Players with Energy Crisis, Climate Change

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 78.61 -0.01 -0.01%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 82.71 -0.04 -0.05%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 82.43 -0.15 -0.18%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.890 -0.069 -2.33%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.404 -0.012 -0.50%
Graph down Louisiana Light 16 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 16 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 82.33 +0.41 +0.50%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.81 +0.45 +0.55%
Chart Mars US 224 days 76.83 -1.47 -1.88%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.404 -0.012 -0.50%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 81.77 -0.64 -0.78%
Graph down Murban 2 days 82.35 -0.52 -0.63%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 81.26 +0.32 +0.40%
Graph down Basra Light 928 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 81.37 +0.40 +0.49%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 82.33 +0.41 +0.50%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 82.33 +0.41 +0.50%
Chart Girassol 2 days 84.30 +0.68 +0.81%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.81 +0.45 +0.55%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 381 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 13 hours 65.06 -0.24 -0.37%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 13 hours 80.41 -0.24 -0.30%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 13 hours 78.66 -0.24 -0.30%
Graph down Sweet Crude 13 hours 74.76 -0.24 -0.32%
Graph down Peace Sour 13 hours 71.46 -0.24 -0.33%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 71.46 -0.24 -0.33%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 74.51 -0.24 -0.32%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 81.46 -0.24 -0.29%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 71.86 -0.24 -0.33%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 16 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 75.10 +0.72 +0.97%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 68.85 +0.72 +1.06%
Graph down ANS West Coast 11 days 80.07 -1.14 -1.40%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 73.25 +0.72 +0.99%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 75.10 +0.72 +0.97%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 75.10 +0.72 +0.97%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 75.25 +1.00 +1.35%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 68.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 83.34 +0.12 +0.14%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 32 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 18 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 3 days Bad news for e-cars keeps coming

Breaking News:

Sweden Rejects New Power Cable to Germany Over Market Inefficiencies

What’s Next for Copper Markets?

What’s Next for Copper Markets?

Copper prices have experienced significant…

What Does ConocoPhillips’ Marathon Acquisition Mean for the Permian?

What Does ConocoPhillips’ Marathon Acquisition Mean for the Permian?

ConocoPhillips and Marathon Oil announced…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

Catan's New Edition Challenges Players with Energy Crisis, Climate Change

By Julianne Geiger - Jun 14, 2024, 11:30 AM CDT

The classic board game Catan, known for its emphasis on development and resource management, has been reimagined for the 21st century with a new edition that integrates modern energy challenges. "Catan: New Energies" tasks players with balancing fossil fuel production and clean energy development while averting climate catastrophe.

In this updated version, players build towns, cities, and roads and must decide between investing in fossil fuels for quicker gains or opting for renewable energy, which is slower but sustainable. The game introduces the concept of climate change directly into its mechanics, making players face the fictional repercussions of their energy choices. This dynamic shift represents a significant departure from the original game, where development and growth were straightforward and unchallenged by environmental considerations.

Benjamin Teuber, son of Catan creator Klaus Teuber and the designer of New Energies, highlights that the game often starts with aggressive fossil fuel usage, leading to frequent in-game climate disasters during testing. The challenge lies in transitioning to renewables without sacrificing too much competitive edge, as excessive fossil fuel use triggers dramatic detrimental events like floods and pollution, which complicate development efforts.

Players must navigate this new landscape by making strategic decisions that balance immediate benefits with theoretical long-term sustainability. The game allegedly simulates real-world energy dilemmas, offering a mix of competitive and cooperative gameplay. If the game's pollution levels rise too high, it ends prematurely, rewarding the player who invested the most in clean energy, mirroring the creator's view of the global stakes pertaining to climate change.

No Shame in Fossil Fuel Use

According to Kelli Schmitz, Director of Brand Development for Catan Studio, "New Energies" seeks to provoke thought on a macro level without shaming players for their decisions, encouraging them to consider broader societal impacts and political actions. The game is designed to be engaging while attempting to educate players on the complexities of transitioning to sustainable energy.

"Catan: New Energies" seeks to provide an insightful and engaging way to explore climate change. Is it a valuable tool for those looking to understand the intricacies of energy policy and environmental impact? That's a big ask. 

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

European Diesel Market Shows Signs of Tightening

Next Post

European Diesel Market Shows Signs of Tightening

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Suriname Oil Discoveries Hit 2.4 Billion Barrels

Suriname Oil Discoveries Hit 2.4 Billion Barrels
U.S. Gasoline Prices Post Super Rare Double-Digit Weekly Drop

U.S. Gasoline Prices Post Super Rare Double-Digit Weekly Drop
Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Large Surprise Builds in Crude And Products

Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Large Surprise Builds in Crude And Products
The Pipeline Project Preparing for Canada’s Largest Ever Corporate Bond Deal

The Pipeline Project Preparing for Canada’s Largest Ever Corporate Bond Deal
UAE To Hit Its Oil Capacity Increase Sooner Than Expected

UAE To Hit Its Oil Capacity Increase Sooner Than Expected

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

UN and US Officials Ramp Up Attacks on Oil Industry

 Alt text

Is OPEC Too Bullish On China's Oil Demand?

 Alt text

Oil Drops on Inventory Build

 Alt text

Banks Remain Financially Committed to Oil Despite Transition Shift
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com