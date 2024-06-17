Russia Dethrones U.S. as Top EU Natural Gas Supplier

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 78.76 +0.31 +0.40%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 82.93 +0.31 +0.38%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 82.44 +0.08 +0.10%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.803 -0.078 -2.71%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.411 +0.011 +0.46%
Graph down Louisiana Light 18 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 18 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 82.81 +0.48 +0.58%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 82.81 +0.45 +0.55%
Chart Mars US 227 days 76.83 -1.47 -1.88%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.411 +0.011 +0.46%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 3 days 81.79 +0.02 +0.02%
Graph up Murban 3 days 82.49 +0.14 +0.17%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 81.52 +0.26 +0.32%
Graph down Basra Light 930 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 81.45 +0.08 +0.10%
Graph up Bonny Light 3 days 82.81 +0.48 +0.58%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 82.81 +0.48 +0.58%
Chart Girassol 3 days 84.36 +0.06 +0.07%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 82.81 +0.45 +0.55%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 383 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 7 hours 64.85 -0.21 -0.32%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 7 hours 80.20 -0.21 -0.26%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 7 hours 78.45 -0.21 -0.27%
Graph down Sweet Crude 7 hours 74.55 -0.21 -0.28%
Graph down Peace Sour 7 hours 71.25 -0.21 -0.29%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 7 hours 71.25 -0.21 -0.29%
Chart Light Sour Blend 7 hours 74.30 -0.21 -0.28%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 7 hours 81.25 -0.21 -0.26%
Chart Central Alberta 7 hours 71.65 -0.21 -0.29%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 18 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 75.10 +0.72 +0.97%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 68.85 +0.72 +1.06%
Graph down ANS West Coast 13 days 80.07 -1.14 -1.40%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 73.25 +0.72 +0.99%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 75.10 +0.72 +0.97%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 75.10 +0.72 +0.97%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 75.25 +1.00 +1.35%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 68.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 83.34 +0.12 +0.14%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 8 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 13 hours The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.
  • 1 day China deletes leaked stats showing plunging birth rate for 2023
  • 16 hours The European Union is exceptional in its political divide. Examples are apparent in Hungary, Slovakia, Sweden, Netherlands, Belarus, Ireland, etc.
  • 6 days Bad news for e-cars keeps coming

Breaking News:

Denmark Looks to Curb Dark Fleet Carrying Russian Oil in the Baltic Sea

Oil and Gas M&A Momentum Continues to Build

Oil and Gas M&A Momentum Continues to Build

Oil and gas mergers and…

What Does ConocoPhillips’ Marathon Acquisition Mean for the Permian?

What Does ConocoPhillips’ Marathon Acquisition Mean for the Permian?

ConocoPhillips and Marathon Oil announced…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Russia Dethrones U.S. as Top EU Natural Gas Supplier

By Irina Slav - Jun 17, 2024, 4:00 AM CDT

Russia became the biggest supplier of natural gas to Europe last month, for the first time since 2022, replacing the United States at the top spot.

“It’s striking to see the market share of Russian gas and [liquefied natural gas] inch higher in Europe after all we have been through, and all the efforts made to decouple and de-risk energy supply,” ICIS head of gas analytics, Tom Marzec-Manser, told the Financial Times.

Indeed, the European Union has been hard at work trying to reduce the amount of Russian natural gas that enters the bloc but it appears now that all that work has been more words than action. The EU was also recently reported by Bloomberg to be discussing ways around the end of Russia’s gas transit deal with Ukraine so the gas could keep flowing.

Ukraine declared it would not renew its transit deal with Gazprom after it expires at the end of the year but some European Union member states are dependent on those pipeline supplies, hence the urgent discussions. Per one Reuters report, the EU and Ukraine had approached the Azeri government for help mediating a deal with Russia on the continued flow of gas to Europe.

In the meantime, the EU continues issuing sanctions against Russia and is trying to ban imports of liquefied natural gas from the country—even as these imports run at all-time highs. Imports of LNG from the United States, on the other hand, have declined, according to data from ICIS.

While Russian gas imports covered 15% of the needs of the EU, the UK, Switzerland and the Western Balkan nations, U.S. imports covered 14% of them, the data showed.

This state of affairs will not last, however, according to ICIS’ Marzec-Manser. “Russia has limited flexibility to hold on to this share [in Europe] as demand [for gas] rises into next winter, whereas overall US LNG production is only growing with yet more new capacity coming to the global market by the end of the year,” he told the FT.

Besides, as the weather warms during the summer, Russia would probably start shipping more LNG to Asia via the Northern Sea Route, the analyst said.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

White House Determined to Bring Fuel Prices Down for U.S. Consumers

Next Post

U.S. Trailing China’s Next-Generation Nuclear Power by 10 to 15 Years

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Gasoline Prices Post Super Rare Double-Digit Weekly Drop

U.S. Gasoline Prices Post Super Rare Double-Digit Weekly Drop
Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Large Surprise Builds in Crude And Products

Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Large Surprise Builds in Crude And Products
The Pipeline Project Preparing for Canada’s Largest Ever Corporate Bond Deal

The Pipeline Project Preparing for Canada’s Largest Ever Corporate Bond Deal
UAE To Hit Its Oil Capacity Increase Sooner Than Expected

UAE To Hit Its Oil Capacity Increase Sooner Than Expected
Oil Price Plunge Hits BP and Shell Shares

Oil Price Plunge Hits BP and Shell Shares

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

UN and US Officials Ramp Up Attacks on Oil Industry

 Alt text

Is OPEC Too Bullish On China's Oil Demand?

 Alt text

Oil Drops on Inventory Build

 Alt text

7 Global Economic Myths Shattered
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com