Are Chinese Car Brands A Real Threat To Tesla?

X

Sign Up To Our Free Newsletter

Join Now

Thanks for subscribing to our free newsletter!

ERROR

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 1 day SellBuy 66.09 +2.26 +3.54%
Graph up Brent Crude 24 hours SellBuy 69.36 +2.62 +3.93%
Graph down Natural Gas 1 day 2.701 -0.045 -1.64%
Graph up Mars US 1 day 66.39 +2.41 +3.77%
Graph up Opec Basket 4 days 62.15 +0.18 +0.29%
Graph up Gasoline 1 day 2.065 +0.067 +3.34%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 63.63 +1.58 +2.55%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 63.63 +1.58 +2.55%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 67.69 +1.57 +2.37%
Chart Mexican Basket 4 days 59.24 +1.27 +2.19%
Chart Natural Gas 1 day 2.701 -0.045 -1.64%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 66.53 +3.60 +5.72%
Graph up Murban 2 days 67.42 +4.10 +6.48%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 65.51 +1.68 +2.63%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 69.75 +2.92 +4.37%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 68.40 +1.78 +2.67%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 67.69 +1.57 +2.37%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 67.69 +1.57 +2.37%
Chart Girassol 2 days 68.42 +1.45 +2.17%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 62.15 +0.18 +0.29%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 54.26 +2.53 +4.89%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 23 hours 52.43 +2.60 +5.22%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 2 days 62.83 +2.55 +4.23%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 2 days 64.23 +2.55 +4.13%
Graph up Sweet Crude 23 hours 61.43 +3.00 +5.13%
Graph up Peace Sour 23 hours 60.53 +3.50 +6.14%
Chart Peace Sour 23 hours 60.53 +3.50 +6.14%
Chart Light Sour Blend 23 hours 61.53 +3.15 +5.40%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 23 hours 65.33 +3.10 +4.98%
Chart Central Alberta 23 hours 60.53 +3.50 +6.14%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 63.63 +1.58 +2.55%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 62.50 +2.25 +3.73%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 56.25 +2.25 +4.17%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 62.57 -0.84 -1.32%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 60.04 +2.26 +3.91%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 63.99 +2.26 +3.66%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 63.99 +2.26 +3.66%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 62.50 +2.25 +3.73%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 51.50 +1.50 +3.00%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 67.67 +1.53 +2.31%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Texas forced to have rolling brown outs. Not from downed power line , but because the wind energy turbines are frozen.
  • 7 minutes Scientists Warn That Filling The Sahara With Solar Panels Is A Bad Idea
  • 11 minutes United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 15 minutes Joe Biden's Presidency
  • 1 hour IS SAUDI ARABIA SENDING A MESSAGE TO BIDEN
  • 1 day America Makes Plans to Produce Needed Rare Earth Minerals Domestically
  • 1 day U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 44 mins Texas forced to have rolling black outs, primarily because of large declines in output from fossil fuel power plants
  • 3 days Former BP Exec "Biden not in war against oil" . . Really ?
  • 3 days Texas Supply Chain Massacre
  • 2 days Here we go - again: plug-in hybrids cost motorists more than what they were told
  • 22 hours Top Conservative Lawyer Says Trump Can Stand Trial
  • 22 hours “Cushing Oil Inventories Are Soaring Again” By Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 2 days An exciting development in EV Aviation: Volocopter

Breaking News:

Surprise OPEC+ Cuts Rollover Depresses Already Weak Oil Tanker Market

U.S. Oil Rig Count Sees Tiny Increase Amid Oil Price Rally

U.S. Oil Rig Count Sees Tiny Increase Amid Oil Price Rally

Baker Hughes reported on Friday…

Can Peru's Oil Industry Recover From A Disastrous 2020?

Can Peru's Oil Industry Recover From A Disastrous 2020?

Peru’s oil industry had a…

America's Largest ESG Fund Has No Direct Renewable Holdings

America's Largest ESG Fund Has No Direct Renewable Holdings

Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG)…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Are Chinese Car Brands A Real Threat To Tesla?

By Felicity Bradstock - Mar 06, 2021, 4:00 PM CST
Join Our Community

While China turns to local brands of EV over Tesla, Indonesia’s natural resources show great potential for its battery manufacturing industry. Asia is starting to look like it may overtake the U.S. and Europe in the electric vehicle market as the effects of the global pandemic are steadily improving. 

Consumer research carried out by CNBC suggests that Chinese consumers are primarily concerned about price and driving range when considering EVs. In 2020, despite the fall in demand in the auto market, sales by local EV manufacturers, such as Nio, Xpeng and Li Auto, remained stable and their share prices soared.  

While Tesla remains the market leader, innovative Chinese start-ups could soon threaten this position. Nio’s basic EV options are significantly cheaper than its American counterpart, although several additional features are available at a cost. 

China is one of the fastest-growing EV markets, with uptake expected to reach 11-14 percent by 2022, just behind Europe’s 12-15 percent projections. At present, China is the largest EV market in the world, selling around 1.2 million EVs in 2019. Thanks to the country’s quick response to the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as its economic recovery, China’s EV market is expected to rise quicker than that of the U.S. in the coming years. 

Government subsidies of $3600 for the purchase of EVs until 2022 presents a strong incentive for consumers to make the switch from traditionally fuelled cars. In addition, EVs have, until now, been exempt from purchase tax. While the market has dipped in response to the global pandemic, it is expected to pick up steadily as the economy continues to improve. 

Meanwhile, eyes are on Indonesia for its battery production potential. The country’s natural resources, including nickel, copper, bauxite, and nickel ore, making it perfect for vital EV components. 

Indonesia plans to be a key part of the EV supply chain through the manufacturing of lithium-ion batteries. It currently holds around one-quarter of the world’s nickel reserves, which is key for battery production.

Related Video: Four of the Coolest Fictional Power Sources

However, the country must invest beyond manufacturing if it wants to establish itself as a major EV component producer in Asia. Tech, talent and renewable energy are just some of the areas that need to be developed hand-in-hand with manufacturing.

The Indonesian government plans to increase investment in EV batteries by $35 billion by 2033. In addition, China and other regional powers are investing in Indonesia’s mining and manufacturing sectors to advance the research and development of these energy sources. 

In Japan, sales of Tesla remain strong following price cuts of 24 percent last month to $46,700 for its long-range Model 3 car in February. Many are making the switch in response to the government’s ambitious aim to ban the sale of gas-engine cars by the mid-2030s. 

In addition, Japan is now able to import Teslas from Shanghai instead of the U.S. increasing the availability of the car in the region.  

However, despite Tesla’s CEO Elon Musk saying Japan’s market was one of the most important, much of the Japanese population has still not heard of the car, in comparison to more well-known local auto manufacturers such as Nissan. 

While Europe remains ahead of the curve in the EV market, thanks to favorable policy encouraging EV sales, Asia is steadily catching up. China presents a core market base for EVs and uptake in countries such as Japan and India is also increasing.  

As governments around Asia begin to phase out the sale of gasoline vehicles and introduce policies to encourage EV sales, such as subsidies and tax breaks, the Asian EV market is likely to boom. While the U.S. continues to battle with a burdened economy and poor demand in response to the global pandemic, Asia is beginning to bounce back, making it a core auto market. 

By Felicity Bradstock for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Launching The World’s Largest Carbon Credit System
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Why Big Oil Expects Record Cash Flow In 2021

Why Big Oil Expects Record Cash Flow In 2021
New Battery Tech Could Make Solar Energy Storage Even Cheaper

New Battery Tech Could Make Solar Energy Storage Even Cheaper
Oil Flirts With $70 After The OPEC+ Surprise

Oil Flirts With $70 After The OPEC+ Surprise
Oil Soars Despite Largest Ever Crude Build

Oil Soars Despite Largest Ever Crude Build
Oil Prices Falter On Colossal Crude Inventory Build

Oil Prices Falter On Colossal Crude Inventory Build



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com