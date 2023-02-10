Andurand: Putin Has Lost The Energy War

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 79.69 +1.63 +2.09%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 86.35 +1.85 +2.19%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 85.85 +2.46 +2.95%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.479 +0.049 +2.02%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.488 +0.040 +1.64%
Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 80.94 -1.63 -1.97%
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 80.94 -1.63 -1.97%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 83.95 -0.06 -0.07%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 82.78 +0.92 +1.12%
Chart Mars US 18 hours 76.71 -1.06 -1.36%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.488 +0.040 +1.64%

Graph up Marine 1 day 82.56 +1.58 +1.95%
Graph up Murban 1 day 84.46 +1.51 +1.82%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 78.18 -0.16 -0.20%
Graph down Basra Light 437 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 84.47 +0.17 +0.20%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 83.95 -0.06 -0.07%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 83.95 -0.06 -0.07%
Chart Girassol 1 day 84.31 +0.18 +0.21%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 82.78 +0.92 +1.12%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 59.95 -0.08 -0.13%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 10 hours 56.81 -0.41 -0.72%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 10 hours 80.21 -0.41 -0.51%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 10 hours 78.46 -0.41 -0.52%
Graph down Sweet Crude 10 hours 75.61 -0.41 -0.54%
Graph down Peace Sour 10 hours 72.31 -0.41 -0.56%
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 72.31 -0.41 -0.56%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 73.61 -0.41 -0.55%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 82.56 -0.41 -0.49%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 71.91 -0.41 -0.57%

Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 80.94 -1.63 -1.97%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 74.75 -0.25 -0.33%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 68.50 -0.25 -0.36%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 78.06 +1.16 +1.51%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 70.59 -0.41 -0.58%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 74.54 -0.41 -0.55%
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 74.54 -0.41 -0.55%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 74.75 -0.25 -0.33%
Chart Kansas Common 15 days 71.25 +0.75 +1.06%
Chart Buena Vista 1 day 82.97 -0.41 -0.49%

All Charts
BP Shares Have Jumped Nearly 20% This Week

OPEC+ Has No Plans To React To Russia's Surprise Production Cut

Russia's Budget Deficit Jumps Amid Plunging Oil Revenues

Emerging Markets Aim To Capitalize On Shifting Semiconductor Supply Chains

Premium Content

Andurand: Putin Has Lost The Energy War

By Julianne Geiger - Feb 10, 2023, 10:00 AM CST
  • Andurand: last year's high gas prices probably won't be repeated.
  • Andurand: “I think Putin lost the energy war,”.
  • Andurand's hedge fund sees the possibility for big moves in crude prices this year.

Top energy trader Pierre Andurand has closed out all his positions in the natural gas market because last year’s high prices probably won’t be repeated, with Russia losing the gas war as Europe seems to have moved past the worst of the power crisis.

According to Andurand, Russian President Vladimir Putin failed to achieve his objectives—Europe has indeed found alternate natural gas supplies, with European benchmark natural gas prices now high, but well below the 300 euro per MW hour price that it achieved in August.

“I think Putin lost the energy war,” Andurand told the Financial Times, adding that there was  “no more fear of an energy crisis.”

“Now that Europe is getting used to living without Russian gas, why would they ever go back?” he said, before going on to explain how Putin had made a costly mistake in cutting gas exports to Europe, forcing the latter to find alternative suppliers.

According to FT, Andurand Capital’s Commodities Discretionary Enhanced fund gained 650% from the start of 2020 to the end of 2022. For 2023, it is down 3% so far, with Andruand calling the end to the power crisis.

Now, Andurand sees the possibility for big moves in crude oil. The prices for crude oil, Andurand explains, have fallen too far in recent months, and could rally when China’s economy rebounds as it backs away from its zero-covid policies. Crude prices could even hit $140 per barrel later this year, Andurand said.

“The reopening of China is going to lead to a lot more oil demand growth than expected,” Andurand said, adding that it could take a couple of months for the market “to recognize the scale of the demand increase we’re seeing.”

By By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

