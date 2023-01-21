Americans Are Struggling To Pay Car Loans

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 23 hours 81.64 +1.03 +1.28%
Graph up Brent Crude 22 hours 87.63 +1.47 +1.71%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 86.69 +1.43 +1.68%
Graph down Natural Gas 23 hours 3.174 -0.101 -3.08%
Graph up Gasoline 23 hours 2.645 +0.049 +1.87%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 83.81 +1.38 +1.67%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 83.81 +1.38 +1.67%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 87.40 +1.43 +1.66%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 82.60 -2.02 -2.39%
Chart Mars US 22 hours 78.04 +1.03 +1.34%
Chart Gasoline 23 hours 2.645 +0.049 +1.87%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 83.04 +2.33 +2.89%
Graph up Murban 2 days 85.86 +2.54 +3.05%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 81.21 -0.03 -0.04%
Graph down Basra Light 418 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 86.91 +0.89 +1.03%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 87.40 +1.43 +1.66%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 87.40 +1.43 +1.66%
Chart Girassol 2 days 86.62 +1.65 +1.94%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 82.60 -2.02 -2.39%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 59.03 +1.45 +2.52%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 2 days 59.36 +0.81 +1.38%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 2 days 82.76 +0.81 +0.99%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 2 days 81.01 +0.81 +1.01%
Graph up Sweet Crude 2 days 78.16 +0.81 +1.05%
Graph up Peace Sour 2 days 74.86 +0.81 +1.09%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 days 74.86 +0.81 +1.09%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 days 76.16 +0.81 +1.07%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 85.11 +0.81 +0.96%
Chart Central Alberta 2 days 74.46 +0.81 +1.10%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 83.81 +1.38 +1.67%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 76.75 +0.75 +0.99%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 70.50 +0.75 +1.08%
Graph up ANS West Coast 10 days 81.02 +0.87 +1.09%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 73.16 +0.85 +1.18%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 76.81 +0.85 +1.12%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 76.81 +0.85 +1.12%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 76.75 +0.75 +0.99%
Chart Kansas Common 18 days -66.250 -100.00%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 83.24 +0.85 +1.03%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 20 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 8 days A Somewhat Realistic View of the Near Future for Electric Vehicles Worldwide
  • 7 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 5 days US Oil Independence is a myth and will always be a myth
  • 5 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 16 hours The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 10 days Natural gas price to spike when USA is out of the market
  • 8 days "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 9 days *****5 STARS - "The Markets are Rigged" by The Corbett Report

Breaking News:

Germany Eyes 30GW In Wind Power For 2030

Russia’s Oil And Gas Revenues Are In Decline

Russia’s Oil And Gas Revenues Are In Decline

Russia’s energy export revenues have…

Oil Rises As OPEC Sees Chinese Demand Rebounding

Oil Rises As OPEC Sees Chinese Demand Rebounding

Crude prices moved higher on…

A Lesson From The Energy Crisis: We Need More American Oil & Gas

A Lesson From The Energy Crisis: We Need More American Oil & Gas

The American Petroleum Institute issued…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Americans Are Struggling To Pay Car Loans

By ZeroHedge - Jan 21, 2023, 2:00 PM CST
  • Severely delinquent car loans are reaching the highest rate since the financial crisis of 2009.
  • Cox Automotive:  loans delinquent by more than two months increased by 5.3% and jumped 26.7% from a year ago.
  • Cox Automotive said even though an increasing amount of people are missing loan payments -- this has yet to manifest into defaults.
Join Our Community

 

 

An alarming number of Americans with auto loans are struggling to make monthly payments. Auto loan performance saw further deterioration in December, and loan delinquencies jumped. Of all loans, severely delinquent ones have reached the highest rate since the financial crisis about 15 years ago. 

Recall last month. We pointed out the auto sector finds itself at a critical inflection point as a crushing auto loan crisis nears. The note was titled "Perfect Storm Arrives: "Massive Wave" Of Car Repossessions And Loan Defaults To Trigger Auto Market Disaster, Cripple US Economy." It provides readers with a roadmap and how the dominos might fall in triggering what Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently warned: "Potentially, the biggest financial crisis ever." 

ADVERTISEMENT

New bone-chilling data via Cox Automotive sheds light on the rapidly deteriorating auto loan market. The report said loans delinquent by more than two months increased by 5.3% and jumped 26.7% from a year ago.

And here's where the alarm bells start sounding:

Of all loans, 1.84% were severely delinquent, which was an increase from 1.74% in November and the highest rate since February 2009.

ADVERTISEMENT

 In December, 7.11% of subprime loans were severely delinquent, increasing from 6.75% the prior month. The subprime severe delinquency rate was 163 basis points higher than a year ago, and the December rate was the highest in the data series back to 2006.

Cox Automotive said even though an increasing amount of people are missing loan payments -- this has yet to manifest into defaults:

 Loan defaults declined 13.5% from November but were up 16.9% from a year ago. The annualized auto loan default rate in December was 2.56%, which was lower than the 2.98% rate in December 2019. The default rate in 2022 was 2.28%, up from a low of 1.98% last year but still lower than the 2.90% rate in 2019.

And perhaps the reason why defaults have yet to surge is that lenders don't consider the borrower to be in default until 90 to 120 days late of insufficient payments. This might suggest that a default wave could be hitting over the next few quarters as consumers are tapped out by 20 months of negative real wave growth, depleted personal savings, and maxed-out credit cards. All those folks who bought cars they didn't need nor could afford with +$1,000 monthly payments during Covid will be financially ruined when the next recession hits. 

By Zerohedge.com 

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage


ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT



Previous Post

Putin’s Eurasian Gas Union Faces Political Headwinds
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

U.S. Lithium Production Is Set To Explode

U.S. Lithium Production Is Set To Explode
Saudi Arabia Is Open To Discuss Non-Dollar Oil Trade Settlements

Saudi Arabia Is Open To Discuss Non-Dollar Oil Trade Settlements
U.S. Oil Production Growth’s Path Is Clear

U.S. Oil Production Growth’s Path Is Clear
Scientists Make Major Breakthrough In Sustainable Hydrogen Production

Scientists Make Major Breakthrough In Sustainable Hydrogen Production
Oil Prices Head Lower As Traders Take Profits

Oil Prices Head Lower As Traders Take Profits

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT


EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com