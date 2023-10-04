Abu Dhabi’s Energy Giant Is Preparing For Global Expansion

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 84.49 +0.27 +0.32%
Graph down Brent Crude 1 hour 85.81 -5.11 -5.62%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 87.86 -5.02 -5.40%
Graph up Natural Gas 12 mins 2.983 +0.021 +0.71%
Graph up Gasoline 12 mins 2.201 +0.003 +0.12%
Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 90.66 -1.96 -2.12%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 90.66 -1.96 -2.12%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 94.49 +0.54 +0.57%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 93.56 -1.43 -1.51%
Chart Mars US 1 hour 82.37 -5.01 -5.73%
Chart Gasoline 12 mins 2.201 +0.003 +0.12%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 90.46 -1.98 -2.14%
Graph down Murban 2 days 92.69 -1.97 -2.08%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 90.65 +0.10 +0.11%
Graph down Basra Light 674 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 94.69 +0.34 +0.36%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 94.49 +0.54 +0.57%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 94.49 +0.54 +0.57%
Chart Girassol 2 days 95.40 +0.27 +0.28%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 93.56 -1.43 -1.51%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 127 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 10 hours 69.43 +0.41 +0.59%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 17 hours 91.38 +0.41 +0.45%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 17 hours 89.63 +0.41 +0.46%
Graph up Sweet Crude 10 hours 85.63 +0.41 +0.48%
Graph up Peace Sour 10 hours 82.98 +0.41 +0.50%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 82.98 +0.41 +0.50%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 85.13 +0.41 +0.48%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 92.23 +0.41 +0.45%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 83.38 +0.41 +0.49%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 90.66 -1.96 -2.12%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 85.71 +0.41 +0.48%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 79.46 +0.41 +0.52%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 93.23 -2.40 -2.51%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 84.81 +0.71 +0.84%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 85.71 +0.41 +0.48%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 85.71 +0.41 +0.48%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 85.75 +0.50 +0.59%
Chart Kansas Common 8 days 84.00 +3.25 +4.02%
Chart Buena Vista 8 days 98.88 +2.54 +2.64%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES

Breaking News:

Deloitte: Canada Set To Add Nearly 600,000 Bpd To Oil Supply Next Year

Battery Lifespan Could Double With New Breakthrough

Battery Lifespan Could Double With New Breakthrough

Researchers from City University of…

Investors Prioritize Profits Over Green Credentials

Investors Prioritize Profits Over Green Credentials

A new UK survey indicates…

DOE Eyes Historic $1 Billion Loan To Kickstart U.S. Lithium Boom

DOE Eyes Historic $1 Billion Loan To Kickstart U.S. Lithium Boom

The United States Department of…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Cyril Widdershoven

Cyril Widdershoven

Dr. Cyril Widdershoven is a long-time observer of the global energy market. Presently, he holds several advisory positions with international think tanks in the Middle…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Abu Dhabi’s Energy Giant Is Preparing For Global Expansion

By Cyril Widdershoven - Oct 04, 2023, 5:00 PM CDT
  • ADNOC has been directed to expand internationally and has already made headlines with its interest in Germany, Israel, and Azerbaijan.
  • In the coming months, Abu Dhabi’s energy giant is likely to make moves in the Eastern Mediterranean and Europe.
  • As well as expanding beyond its own borders, ADNOC is likely to use its proximity to COP 28 to expand its non-fossil fuel energy investments.
Join Our Community
energy

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), one of the largest NOCs around, has been directed to expand internationally. The NOC, already making headlines with its plans to potentially acquire Germany’s Covestro and a major stake in Israel’s NewMed Energy, is now openly going to put in place a direct internationalization strategy, as ordered by the Abu Dhabi Executive Council. According to Abu Dhabi media sources, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has directed ADNOC to “explore further opportunities for international growth”. The directive was issued on September 28th

ADNOC holds an investment budget of around $150 billion (over 5 years) to acquire international assets, with a particular focus on oil and gas production. At present, with the company looking at Absheron (Azerbaijan), NewMed Energy, and Covestro, there is still a vast budget available. Taking into account the increase of crude oil prices globally, and still very high natural gas/LNG prices long-term, that budget could be increased even further. In addition to the international expansion plans, ADNOC is still investing heavily in CO2 and CCUS projects at home, having allotted about $15 billion to the new technology.

In the coming months, it will be very interesting to see how this new directive will be implemented. It is clear that ADNOC has set its eyes on the East Mediterranean. The acquisition of a 50% stake in TotalEnergies’ Egypt operations has opened the door to the region for ADNOC. Both parties have already indicated their intent to expand cooperation further. Considering the new bid rounds just issued by Egypt, it can be expected that ADNOC or its subsidiary will be bidding on some of the blocks. This strategy without any doubt also links to the growing UAE-Abu Dhabi involvement in the Arab world’s largest market and potential major energy exporter to Europe.

On the other hand, ADNOC has been showing a major interest in the European market, as it wants to substitute part of its current oil and gas business with renewables and low-carbon fuels. In recent months, discussions have been held with a long list of European partners and potential customers for ADNOC’s green hydrogen and green ammonia projects. A potential downstream acquisition in Europe is a real possibility, with likely targets in the Netherlands (Rotterdam, Amsterdam) or even Germany. While ADNOC’s main business is still upstream oil and gas, divestments or new opportunities in the North Sea, projects in the Netherlands, Norway, or even the UK, could definitely be interesting for the energy giant. ADNOC’s international expansion can and will most probably involve additional funding of (offshore) wind and solar, targeted via its subsidiary MASDAR. 

Overall, the directive has been clear, and its implementation will not take long. Knowing the rational and structural implementation of Abu Dhabi’s rulers, energy markets should expect fireworks. With ADNOC’s leader Sultan Al Jabr leading COP28, ADNOC’s expansion beyond hydrocarbons is likely to be accelerated. While oil and gas will remain the core business of ADNOC for years to come, combining traditional energy sources with renewables is a win-win situation for the energy giant. ADNOC’s war chest is full, and its international ambition is clear.

By Cyril Widdershoven for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Lithium Startups Seek Federal Aid As Traditional Funding Wanes

Next Post

Goldman Sachs: China’s Demand For Oil And Copper Is Booming
Cyril Widdershoven

Cyril Widdershoven

Dr. Cyril Widdershoven is a long-time observer of the global energy market. Presently, he holds several advisory positions with international think tanks in the Middle…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Wary Of Weakening Demand, Saudi Arabia Changes Pricing Strategy

Wary Of Weakening Demand, Saudi Arabia Changes Pricing Strategy
Oil Prices Tumble As The EIA Reports A Significant Gasoline Build

Oil Prices Tumble As The EIA Reports A Significant Gasoline Build
AI-Tech Leads To NASA Energy Breakthrough

AI-Tech Leads To NASA Energy Breakthrough
Saudi Arabia’s Oil Gamble Pays Off With $95 Brent

Saudi Arabia’s Oil Gamble Pays Off With $95 Brent
Breakthrough Research Revolutionizes Hydrogen Generation

Breakthrough Research Revolutionizes Hydrogen Generation

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com