A Reason To Be Optimistic About Emissions In The Asia Pacific

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 99.41 -2.66 -2.61%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 104.0 -2.66 -2.49%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 6.431 -0.103 -1.58%
Graph down Heating Oil 17 mins 3.922 -0.017 -0.42%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 3.243 -0.062 -1.88%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 106.6 +2.93 +2.83%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 106.6 +2.93 +2.83%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 106.7 -1.46 -1.35%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 108.8 +0.84 +0.78%
Chart Mars US 2 days 102.7 -0.62 -0.60%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 3.243 -0.062 -1.88%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 3 days 104.7 -1.12 -1.06%
Graph down Murban 3 days 107.4 -0.90 -0.83%
Graph down Iran Heavy 3 days 105.8 -1.07 -1.00%
Graph down Basra Light 146 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 3 days 107.8 -1.26 -1.16%
Graph down Bonny Light 3 days 106.7 -1.46 -1.35%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 106.7 -1.46 -1.35%
Chart Girassol 3 days 105.6 -1.52 -1.42%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 108.8 +0.84 +0.78%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 3 days 88.30 -2.21 -2.44%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 3 days 89.69 +1.60 +1.82%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 3 days 105.9 +1.60 +1.53%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 3 days 104.2 +1.60 +1.56%
Graph up Sweet Crude 3 days 102.1 +1.60 +1.59%
Graph up Peace Sour 3 days 99.24 +1.60 +1.64%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 days 99.24 +1.60 +1.64%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 days 101.3 +1.60 +1.60%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 104.9 +1.60 +1.55%
Chart Central Alberta 3 days 99.54 +1.60 +1.63%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 106.6 +2.93 +2.83%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 98.50 -0.75 -0.76%
Graph down Giddings 3 days 92.25 -0.75 -0.81%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 110.6 -0.26 -0.23%
Graph down West Texas Sour 3 days 96.02 -0.68 -0.70%
Graph down Eagle Ford 3 days 99.97 -0.68 -0.68%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 99.97 -0.68 -0.68%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 98.50 -0.75 -0.76%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 94.00 +1.00 +1.08%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 111.7 -0.06 -0.05%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes "Natural Gas Trading Picks Up Considerably Amid High Volatility" by Charles Kennedy - ...And is U.S. NatGas Futures dramatically overbought at the $6.35 range?
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 40 mins The Multi-Polar New World Order
  • 8 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 days "OPEC Is Treading Lightly As Bearish News Mounts" by Irina Slav
  • 6 hours The social cost of carbon in U.S.... "Louisiana Asks SCOTUS To Block Biden Administration From Calculating 'Social Cost' Of Carbon Emissions" - ZERO HEDGE
  • 7 hours What-If - Russia decided to take out the Saudi and Kuwait oilfields
  • 3 days "To Fight Russia, Europe's Regimes Risk Impoverishment & Recession" by Ryan McMaken
  • 3 days "MAPPED - US Wind Electricity Generation By State" --Zero Hedge
  • 1 day "Leaders and Influencers who have trained under The World Economic Forum" - Climate Change Agenda and Build Back Better...slogans by World Economic Forum
  • 2 days Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 4 days Can Venezuela become again a reliable oil exporter to the US?
  • 5 days "Why I believe a freight recession is imminent" - by CEO of FreightWaves ...and also... "Freight Market Crash Indicators" by AFT Dispatch, Inc.
  • 5 days PROFOUND ! "Russian Ruble relaunched linked to Gold and Commodities" by the famous Ronan Manly -- (NOTE the censorship by the MultiPolar New World Order of The Great Reset))
  • 5 days Ukraine gas

Breaking News:

Rystad: Oil Demand To Sink By 1.4 Million Bpd

The Problem With America’s LNG Boom

The Problem With America’s LNG Boom

The U.S. is exporting as…

U.S. Exports Oil From SPR Release: Report

U.S. Exports Oil From SPR Release: Report

The United States may be…

The Chinese Oil Stock That Soared 44% On Its First Trading Day

The Chinese Oil Stock That Soared 44% On Its First Trading Day

China’s overseas-focused state oil explorer…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Oxford Business Group

Oxford Business Group

Oxford Business Group (OBG) is a global publishing, research and consultancy firm, which publishes economic intelligence on the markets of the Middle East, Africa, Asia…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

A Reason To Be Optimistic About Emissions In The Asia Pacific

By Oxford Business Group - Apr 24, 2022, 10:00 AM CDT
  • New report finds 8% of Asia-Pacific companies are working toward net-zero emissions goals
  • The Asia-Pacific region is particularly at risk from the effects of climate change
  • A growing number of companies are seeking to demonstrate climate leadership
  • Regional pacesetters are driving innovative approaches to achieving net-zero targets
Join Our Community

A recent report found that relatively few companies in the Asia-Pacific region have adopted net-zero carbon emission strategies to date. Nevertheless, there are grounds for cautious optimism as pacesetters in the region announce ambitious targets and experiment with innovative decarbonization strategies.

State of play

The report, published in April by the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP), found that by the end of 2021 just 8% of companies in the Asia-Pacific region had signed on to plans to reach net-zero carbon emissions. Furthermore, less than one-third of responding companies had adopted science-based targets.

The CDP, a non-profit organization that maintains a global environmental disclosure system, analyzed data from 3879 companies across 21 markets, which together account for around 14% of global market capitalization.

The report warned that the gap in corporate efforts to control emissions had to be closed if the targets of the 2015 Paris Agreement are to be met.

The urgent need for action was recently underlined by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s “Sixth Assessment Report”, published in August 2021. Among other warnings, it noted that 3 billion people around the globe are highly vulnerable to the effects of climate change.

A substantial proportion of the most at-risk populations are in the Asia Pacific. Indeed, the CDP predicts that exposure to climate-related hazards could erode between 5.5% and 26% of its collective GDP by 2050.

Ongoing carbon emissions are also a concern. In 2020, the Asia Pacific was responsible for 52% of global energy-related CO2 emissions and had a decarbonization rate of 0.9% – significantly below the world average of 2.5%. A global average of 12.9% is needed to limit the Earth’s temperature increase over pre-industrialization levels to 1.5°C.

Regional trailblazers

While the situation is worrying, the CDP report outlined a few reasons for cautious optimism.

More and more companies in the region are signing up to climate targets, with firms competing to display climate leadership; for example, 2021 saw a 29% increase in corporate disclosures relative to the previous year, according to the CDP report.

At the same time, there is growing awareness of the commercial opportunities associated with net-zero actions.

In the middle of last year Grab and Gojek – Southeast Asia's biggest super apps that specialize in ride-hailing and delivery – pledged to achieve net-zero carbon emissions.

While Singapore-based Grab did not provide a timeframe for its transition, the company expressed that it was aiming for "a net-zero-carbon future", which it will achieve in part by adopting electric vehicles and partaking in reforestation programs.

Indonesia’s Gojek – which has since merged with e-commerce firm Tokopedia to form a holding company, GoTo – committed to net-zero by 2030. This will involve shifting its entire fleet to electric vehicles and producing zero waste. Gojek is setting an ambitious standard in the industry: Uber, for its part, aims to reach net-zero by 2040.

Other tech start-ups are contributing to the movement towards net-zero emissions by nudging consumers towards green alternatives. Carro, also based in Singapore, is one of the region’s largest online car marketplaces, and last year it launched low-interest car loans which only apply to hybrid and electric cars.

Another area where the region is making strides is green or sustainability-related bonds, with banks in the Asia Pacific increasingly participating in environmentally friendly lending and net-zero portfolios. At the end of 2021, for instance, Malaysia’s CIMB Group, which operates throughout ASEAN, committed to mobilizing RM30bn ($7 billion) in sustainable finance through to 2024 and achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

On a similar note, 2021 saw Nippon Life Insurance – one of Japan’s largest private institutional investors – announce a goal to achieve net-zero emissions for companies in its stock and bond portfolios by 2050.

Energy transition

The Asia Pacific region, and China in particular, is also at the forefront of many sustainable energy developments.

After a decade of building solar and wind power plants, China now has some 570 GW of installed renewable energy capacity and is the world’s largest producer of wind turbines and solar panels.

Other countries are also expanding their footprints in the space. Thailand, for example, has for some years been trialing innovative approaches to expand its renewable energy segment. Australian blockchain firm Powerledger has been working with Thai Digital Energy Development to foster the country’s energy trading infrastructure, enabling the trading of renewable energy certificates and carbon credits. In April this year, the firm announced a further expansion of the project.

As these and many other examples show, innovative efforts to achieve carbon neutrality are gathering pace among companies in the Asia Pacific. With a growing number of firms committing to science-based, net-zero carbon emissions targets, the region’s business community could yet rise to the urgent challenge of slowing or halting the damaging effects of climate change.

By Oxford Business Group

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Reckless Anti-Satellite Missile Testing Is Leading To A Space Waste Crisis

Next Post

Iraq's Delicate Balancing Act Between OPEC And Its Economy
Oxford Business Group

Oxford Business Group

Oxford Business Group (OBG) is a global publishing, research and consultancy firm, which publishes economic intelligence on the markets of the Middle East, Africa, Asia…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

U.S. Refiners Plan Rare Move Heading Into Summer

U.S. Refiners Plan Rare Move Heading Into Summer
Oil Prices Rally Back To Pre-Strategic Petroleum Release Levels

Oil Prices Rally Back To Pre-Strategic Petroleum Release Levels
U.S. Banks Set To Write Off $15 Billion In Russian Assets

U.S. Banks Set To Write Off $15 Billion In Russian Assets
U.S. Natural Gas Prices Hit Highest Level In 14 Years

U.S. Natural Gas Prices Hit Highest Level In 14 Years
JPMorgan: Immediate EU Ban On Russian Oil Could Send Prices To $185

JPMorgan: Immediate EU Ban On Russian Oil Could Send Prices To $185



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com