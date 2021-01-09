Will Oil Demand Recover In 2021?

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 1 day 52.24 +1.41 +2.77%
Graph up Brent Crude 1 day 55.99 +1.61 +2.96%
Graph down Natural Gas 1 day 2.700 -0.029 -1.06%
Graph up Mars US 1 day 53.59 +1.46 +2.80%
Graph up Opec Basket 3 days 53.84 +0.55 +1.03%
Graph up Urals 18 days 42.22 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 52.93 +0.38 +0.72%
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 52.93 +0.38 +0.72%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 54.91 +0.97 +1.80%
Chart Mexican Basket 3 days 50.23 +0.29 +0.58%
Chart Natural Gas 1 day 2.700 -0.029 -1.06%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 54.45 +0.16 +0.29%
Graph up Murban 2 days 54.64 +0.11 +0.20%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 52.89 +1.05 +2.03%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 57.09 +1.42 +2.55%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 54.78 +1.02 +1.90%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 54.91 +0.97 +1.80%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 54.91 +0.97 +1.80%
Chart Girassol 2 days 56.15 +0.94 +1.70%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 53.84 +0.55 +1.03%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 5 days 34.34 +1.97 +6.09%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 1 day 35.88 +0.55 +1.56%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 2 days 49.83 +0.20 +0.40%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 2 days 51.23 +0.20 +0.39%
Graph up Sweet Crude 1 day 45.13 +0.40 +0.89%
Graph up Peace Sour 1 day 43.08 +0.20 +0.47%
Chart Peace Sour 1 day 43.08 +0.20 +0.47%
Chart Light Sour Blend 1 day 44.63 +0.20 +0.45%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 day 46.43 +0.20 +0.43%
Chart Central Alberta 1 day 43.43 +0.20 +0.46%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 52.93 +0.38 +0.72%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 48.75 +1.25 +2.63%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 42.50 +1.25 +3.03%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 54.35 +0.64 +1.19%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 44.78 +0.20 +0.45%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 48.73 +0.20 +0.41%
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 48.73 +0.20 +0.41%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 48.75 +1.25 +2.63%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 41.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 56.72 +0.20 +0.35%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 2 minutes U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 5 minutes “Cushing Oil Inventories Are Soaring Again” By Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 7 minutes Moderna Vaccine vs Pfizer "Vaccine" . Is Moderna much better ?
  • 16 mins Evidence is evidence, voter fraud by state
  • 30 mins a In 2020, we produced and delivered half a million cars.
  • 6 hours Tonight Twitter took down Trump's personal account permanently. Trump responded on the POTUS account.
  • 5 hours United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 1 day The World Economic Forum & Davos - Setting the agenda on fossil fuels, global regulations, etc.
  • 21 hours Jim Rickards: Brace for a Great Escape from the Dollar and a Flood of Money into Gold and Bitcoin
  • 1 day CIA Death Squads
  • 1 day Should People Be Prosecuted for Trespassing on Federal Property?

Breaking News:

North Dakota To Pay Off Infrastructure Bonds With Oil Money

Merger Mania Is Transforming Canada’s Oil Scene

Merger Mania Is Transforming Canada’s Oil Scene

As low oil and gas…

Asian Buyers Rush To Secure North Sea Oil After Saudi Surprise Cut

Asian Buyers Rush To Secure North Sea Oil After Saudi Surprise Cut

Saudi Arabia’s surprise announcement that…

What Big Oil’s $145 Billion Write-Downs Mean For The Industry

What Big Oil’s $145 Billion Write-Downs Mean For The Industry

The pandemic-fueled oil demand collapse…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Osama Rizvi

Osama Rizvi

Osama Rizvi is an economic and global oil market analyst who brings in a holistic point of view connecting geopolitics, economy and politics. He has…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Will Oil Demand Recover In 2021?

By Osama Rizvi - Jan 09, 2021, 2:00 PM CST
Join Our Community

Oil prices are rallying aggressively on the back of Saudi Arabia’s surprise cut and optimism over the rollout of vaccines across the world. News of a new strain of COVID19, however, has hurt the prospect of a demand recovery in Europe. The big question now for analysts is what does 2021 hold for oil markets?

The International Energy Agency (IEA) says that oil demand recovery will be slower in 2021 than previously thought. Reducing its projections by 170,000 barrels per day (bpd), the Paris based agency estimates that oil demand will be 5.7 mbpd in 2021. With reports of new lockdowns across Europe, demand in the transport sector will likely take a hit. Further, with recent flight bans from the UK, jet fuel demand will continue to be under pressure. In fact, according to the IEA, 80 percent of the decline in fuel consumption in 2021 from 2019 levels will be attributed to weak consumption of jet fuel. Analysis by S&P Global Platts suggests that demand will be 2.4 mbpd lower than 2019 levels, coming in at around 5.3 mbpd. 

Primary Vision Network (PVN) has also released their End of Year Report for 2021, covering Natural Gas Liquids’ supply, consumption and demand in China, supply profiles by Pumpers, and much more. The PVN report says that they are “cautiously optimistic” regarding demand recovery and E&P activity in 2021. Producers can be expected to continue looking for cost savings where possible. The report points to tense relations between the U.S. and China as adding pressure to global economic activity. The report also highlighted the possibility of a Frac Spread supply crunch. Analysts also highlight how floating storage is rising in the North Sea and Europe while oil in transit is up. Commercial storage is getting crowded as well.

OPEC+ will also remain a key focus in 2021. Libyan production has risen and, according to a recent show by PVN, it could reach up to 1.2 mbpd. Data by S&P Platts suggests that OPEC pumped its most in November 2020, but Russia and Saudi Arabia will have their caps increased in 2021 and could choose to ramp up production. Meanwhile, members that are exempt are already increasing production, with Libya, Venezuela, and Iran adding more than 600,000 to the markets last month. We may expect the trend to continue next year.

China and its economic health will continue to make headlines next year. China almost single-handedly rescued commodity markets during the pandemic, but its imports are now slowing. The interplay between the U.S. and China will be a vital factor in how the Chinese economy performs in 2021. 

Shale production is another significant factor to observe in 2021, with the new Biden administration likely to be less friendly to the oil and gas industry. Saudi Arabia’s recent decision to extend production cuts at the start of the year was very good news for U.S. drillers, but the industry is still in for a tough year if the global pandemic isn’t dealt with and if oil demand doesn’t rebound rapidly.

By Osama Rizvi for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Asian Buyers Rush To Secure North Sea Oil After Saudi Surprise Cut
Osama Rizvi

Osama Rizvi

Osama Rizvi is an economic and global oil market analyst who brings in a holistic point of view connecting geopolitics, economy and politics. He has…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

OPEC+ Meeting Ends With Major Surprise Cut From Saudi Arabia

OPEC+ Meeting Ends With Major Surprise Cut From Saudi Arabia
Crude Oil Flow From Saudi Arabia To U.S. Falls To Zero

Crude Oil Flow From Saudi Arabia To U.S. Falls To Zero
The Russian Energy Giant Mining Bitcoin With Virtually Free Energy

The Russian Energy Giant Mining Bitcoin With Virtually Free Energy
BlackRock Is Leading A $120 Trillion Investment Boom That Is Upending Wall St.

BlackRock Is Leading A $120 Trillion Investment Boom That Is Upending Wall St.
Russia Has Won Its Oil War With Saudi Arabia

Russia Has Won Its Oil War With Saudi Arabia



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com