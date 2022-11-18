U.S. Rig Count Sees Modest Gain As Oil Dives Below $80

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 13 mins 79.10 -2.54 -3.11%
Graph down Brent Crude 12 mins 87.08 -2.70 -3.01%
Graph down Murban Crude 17 mins 86.33 -2.03 -2.30%
Graph down Natural Gas 12 mins 6.285 -0.084 -1.32%
Graph down Gasoline 13 mins 2.414 -0.041 -1.65%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 91.62 +0.25 +0.27%
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 91.62 +0.25 +0.27%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 90.39 -1.58 -1.72%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 91.72 +0.56 +0.61%
Chart Mars US 20 hours 81.64 -2.55 -3.03%
Chart Gasoline 13 mins 2.414 -0.041 -1.65%

Graph down Marine 2 days 86.55 -1.02 -1.16%
Graph down Murban 2 days 91.46 -0.99 -1.07%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 85.53 -1.64 -1.88%
Graph down Basra Light 354 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 91.55 -1.38 -1.48%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 90.39 -1.58 -1.72%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 90.39 -1.58 -1.72%
Chart Girassol 2 days 90.81 -1.59 -1.72%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 91.72 +0.56 +0.61%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 55.35 -2.91 -4.99%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 12 hours 60.15 -3.60 -5.65%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 12 hours 83.55 -3.60 -4.13%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 12 hours 81.80 -3.60 -4.22%
Graph down Sweet Crude 12 hours 78.95 -3.60 -4.36%
Graph down Peace Sour 12 hours 75.65 -3.60 -4.54%
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 75.65 -3.60 -4.54%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 76.95 -3.60 -4.47%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 85.90 -3.60 -4.02%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 75.25 -3.60 -4.57%

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 91.62 +0.25 +0.27%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 82.00 -1.25 -1.50%
Graph down Giddings 3 days 75.75 -1.25 -1.62%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 93.83 -3.07 -3.17%
Graph down West Texas Sour 3 days 80.72 -1.33 -1.62%
Graph down Eagle Ford 3 days 82.07 -1.33 -1.59%
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 82.07 -1.33 -1.59%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 82.00 -1.25 -1.50%
Chart Kansas Common 32 days 77.50 -6.50 -7.74%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 94.90 -1.33 -1.38%

U.S. Rig Count Sees Modest Gain As Oil Dives Below $80

By Julianne Geiger - Nov 18, 2022, 12:15 PM CST
The number of total active drilling rigs in the United States rose by 3 this week, according to new data from Baker Hughes published on Friday.

The total rig count increased to 782 this week—219 rigs higher than the rig count this time in 2021, and 297 rigs lower than the rig count at the beginning of 2019, prior to the pandemic.

Oil rigs in the United States rose by 1 this week, to 623. Gas rigs rose by 2 to 157. Miscellaneous rigs stayed the same at 2.

The rig count in the Permian Basin fell by 1 this week to 349. Rigs in the Eagle Ford stayed the same at 71.

Primary Vision’s Frac Spread Count, an estimate of the number of crews completing unfinished wells—a more frugal use of finances than drilling new wells—rose in the week ending November 11. The frac spread count is now 295, up 5 from the previous week. This is the same number of crews a month ago and 26 higher than this time last year.

Crude oil production in the United States stayed the same in the week to November 11, at 12.1 million bpd, according to the latest weekly EIA estimates. U.S. production levels are up 400,000 bpd so far this year and 700,000 bpd versus a year ago.

At 12:39 p.m. ET, the WTI benchmark was trading down sharply for the second day in a row, at a loss of $2.59 per barrel (-3.17%) on the day at $79.05 per barrel—down more than a shocking $9 per barrel since this time last week.

The Brent benchmark was trading down $2.65 at $87.13 per barrel (-2.95%) on the day, and down more than $8 per barrel compared to last Friday. 

WTI was trading at $78.82 minutes after the data release.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

