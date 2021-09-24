U.S. Oil Rig Count Jumps As Crude Prices Near 3-Year High

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 73.95 +0.65 +0.89%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 78.01 +0.76 +0.98%
Graph up Natural Gas 12 mins 5.174 +0.198 +3.98%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins 2.265 +0.016 +0.70%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.182 +0.011 +0.49%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 74.26 +1.11 +1.52%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 74.26 +1.11 +1.52%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 75.73 +1.41 +1.90%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 75.44 +0.98 +1.32%
Chart Mars US 18 hours 71.70 +1.42 +2.02%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.182 +0.011 +0.49%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 73.98 +1.00 +1.37%
Graph up Murban 2 days 75.01 +0.83 +1.12%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 71.57 +1.35 +1.92%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 76.13 +0.92 +1.22%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 76.74 +1.55 +2.06%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 75.73 +1.41 +1.90%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 75.73 +1.41 +1.90%
Chart Girassol 2 days 76.18 +1.54 +2.06%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 75.44 +0.98 +1.32%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 10 days 68.31 +12.08 +21.48%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 14 hours 61.30 +1.12 +1.86%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 14 hours 72.30 +1.07 +1.50%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 14 hours 73.70 +1.07 +1.47%
Graph up Sweet Crude 14 hours 70.40 +1.07 +1.54%
Graph up Peace Sour 14 hours 68.80 +1.07 +1.58%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 68.80 +1.07 +1.58%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 70.15 +1.07 +1.55%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 71.90 +1.07 +1.51%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 68.90 +1.07 +1.58%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 74.26 +1.11 +1.52%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 69.75 +1.00 +1.45%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 63.50 +1.00 +1.60%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 75.67 +1.45 +1.95%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 67.25 +1.07 +1.62%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 71.20 +1.07 +1.53%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 71.20 +1.07 +1.53%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 69.75 +1.00 +1.45%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 63.50 +1.00 +1.60%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 79.24 +1.07 +1.37%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Will Iron-Air batteries REALLY change things?
  • 7 minutes Natural gas mobility for heavy duty trucks
  • 11 minutes NordStream2
  • 45 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 4 hours Evergrande is going Belly Up.
  • 14 hours Australia sues Neoen for lack of power from its Tesla battery
  • 1 hour Is China Rising or Falling? Has it Enraged the World and Lost its Way? How is their Economy Doing?
  • 1 day Monday 9/13 - "High Natural Gas Prices Today Will Send U.S. Production Soaring Next Year" by Irina Slav
  • 24 hours Oil Price: does the security vacuum in the Middle East spook investors?
  • 2 days Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 5 days The unexpected loss of output from wind turbines compels UK to turn to an alternative; It's not what you think!
  • 2 days Forecasts for Natural Gas
  • 4 days Ten Years of Plunging Solar Prices
  • 5 days Extraction of gasoline from crude oil.
  • 6 days Poland Expands LNG Powered Trucking and Fueling Stations

Breaking News:

50-Fold Jump In Power Rates Hits UK Metal, Mining Sector

Russian Oil Exports Under Fire As Iraq Slashes Prices

Russian Oil Exports Under Fire As Iraq Slashes Prices

The price of Russia’s flagship…

Will South America’s Latest Oil Boom Spark A Military Clash?

Will South America’s Latest Oil Boom Spark A Military Clash?

Tensions between Venezuela and Guyana…

Can Iran Overcome U.S. Sanctions And Become A Top Oil Producer?

Can Iran Overcome U.S. Sanctions And Become A Top Oil Producer?

Iran is looking to ramp…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

U.S. Oil Rig Count Jumps As Crude Prices Near 3-Year High

By Julianne Geiger - Sep 24, 2021, 12:14 PM CDT
Join Our Community

The number of oil and gas rigs in the United States rose by 9 again this week, according to Baker Hughes

The total rig count is now 521, up 260 from this time last year, but lagging behind the 790 active rigs in March 2020.

The U.S. oil rig count rose this week to 421—a 10-rig increase. The number of gas rigs fell by 1. Miscellaneous rigs held at zero.

The EIA’s estimate for oil production in the United States for the week ending September 17 rose 500,000 bpd to an average of 10.6 million barrels per day as Gulf of Mexico oil producers returned some of the shut-in production to service after Hurricane Ida.

Canada’s overall rig count increased by 8. Active oil and gas rigs in Canada are now at 162, up 91 on the year. 

The rig count in the Permian Basin rose by 1 this week, as did the number of rigs in the Eagle Ford.  The Permian’s total rig count is now 135 rigs above what it was this time last year, while the Eagle Ford’s rig count is 25 more than it was this time last year, at 37.

Primary Vision’s Frac Spread Count, which tracks the number of completion crews finishing off previously drilled wells, shows that completion crews rose by 8 to 252 for week ending September 17. The frac count is up by nearly 120 for the year.

At 1:02 p.m. EDT, oil prices were trending up on the day. WTI was trading at $73.98—up 0.93% on the day and $2.60 on the week.  The Brent benchmark was trading at $77.99—up 0.96% on the day and more than $3 per barrel on the week.  

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

International Oil Companies Are Giving Up On Venezuela
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Dangerous Rally In Natural Gas Prices

The Dangerous Rally In Natural Gas Prices
The European Energy Crisis Is About To Go Global

The European Energy Crisis Is About To Go Global
Oil Prices Fall As Traders Anxiously Await Fed’s Decision

Oil Prices Fall As Traders Anxiously Await Fed’s Decision
Here's What Happens When Two Multi-Billion Dollar Megatrends Collide

Here's What Happens When Two Multi-Billion Dollar Megatrends Collide
Washington's Attack On Oil And Gas May Backfire

Washington's Attack On Oil And Gas May Backfire



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com