U.S. Oil Exports To Europe Hit Record High

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 68.12 +0.48 +0.71%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 74.27 +0.48 +0.65%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 75.31 +0.73 +0.98%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.251 +0.028 +1.26%
Graph up Gasoline 11 mins 2.538 +0.002 +0.06%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 69.51 -1.74 -2.44%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 69.51 -1.74 -2.44%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 72.65 -0.67 -0.91%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 74.11 +0.36 +0.49%
Chart Mars US 12 hours 67.29 +0.05 +0.07%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.538 +0.002 +0.06%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 69.65 -4.71 -6.33%
Graph down Murban 1 day 71.39 -4.80 -6.30%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 69.76 -0.13 -0.19%
Graph down Basra Light 476 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 72.40 -0.85 -1.16%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 72.65 -0.67 -0.91%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 72.65 -0.67 -0.91%
Chart Girassol 1 day 72.86 -0.79 -1.07%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 74.11 +0.36 +0.49%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 52.79 +0.84 +1.62%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 4 hours 46.57 +0.89 +1.95%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 4 hours 69.97 +0.89 +1.29%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 4 hours 68.22 +0.89 +1.32%
Graph up Sweet Crude 4 hours 65.37 +0.89 +1.38%
Graph up Peace Sour 4 hours 62.07 +0.89 +1.45%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 4 hours 62.07 +0.89 +1.45%
Chart Light Sour Blend 4 hours 63.37 +0.89 +1.42%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 hours 72.32 +0.89 +1.25%
Chart Central Alberta 4 hours 61.67 +0.89 +1.46%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 69.51 -1.74 -2.44%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 63.25 -1.50 -2.32%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 57.00 -1.50 -2.56%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 72.23 +0.53 +0.74%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 59.27 -1.61 -2.64%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 63.22 -1.61 -2.48%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 63.22 -1.61 -2.48%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 63.25 -1.50 -2.32%
Chart Kansas Common 20 days 64.52 +0.64 +1.00%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 73.05 -1.61 -2.16%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 7 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 11 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 1 min GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 14 days How Many Wells From 1 Onshore Rig?
  • 22 days Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 22 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas

Breaking News:

German Federal Government Signals Energy Crisis Aid Is Not Sustainable 

Africa’s Oil Industry Is Set To Flourish In 2023

Africa’s Oil Industry Is Set To Flourish In 2023

As global oil demand climbs…

First Crude Oil Draw In 2023 Pushes Oil Prices Higher

First Crude Oil Draw In 2023 Pushes Oil Prices Higher

Oil prices recovered on Wednesday…

Understanding Peak Oil: What It Is And Why It Matters

Understanding Peak Oil: What It Is And Why It Matters

Peak oil and peak oil…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

U.S. Oil Exports To Europe Hit Record High

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Mar 21, 2023, 4:39 AM CDT
  • U.S. oil exports to Europe hit a record high in March, averaging 2.1 million barrels per day so far this month.
  • The increase in U.S. exports has been driven by a wide WTI to Brent discount, which prompted spot deals for U.S. crude.
  • As U.S. refineries enter long periods of maintenance, U.S. domestic demand for oil could remain depressed and the discount from Brent could increase.

U.S. crude oil exports to Europe hit a record high in March, due to a wide WTI to Brent discount in January which prompted many spot deals for the cheaper U.S. crude, analysts and tanker-tracking firms told Reuters this week.  

The U.S. has shipped so far in March a record 2.1 million barrels per day (bpd) on average of crude oil to Europe, according to estimates cited by Reuters.   

In January, the discount of the U.S. benchmark, WTI Crude, to the international benchmark, Brent, widened to over $7 per barrel at the end of the month, as U.S. refineries processed lower volumes of crude after the Winter Storm Elliott at the end of December shut refineries on the U.S. Gulf Coast for several days. At the end of December 2022, as much as 1.5 million bpd of the U.S. Gulf Coast’s refining capacity was shut down due to the freezing temperatures.

Refineries run by Motiva Enterprises, Marathon Petroleum, and TotalEnergies outside Houston were shut. Operations at other refineries in Texas, run by ExxonMobil, Valero Energy, and LyondellBasell, were also disrupted by the severe winter storm.

As a result, demand for crude from U.S. refiners was lower in January, when the cargoes arriving in Europe in March were likely contracted. Many refiners have also said they would enter longer periods of scheduled maintenance, further reducing domestic U.S. crude demand.

“Oil majors and independent refiners alike have warned of a heavy US maintenance period to start the year. For many refiners, H1 2023 is a chance to catch-up on much needed regular maintenance as numerous refiners deferred larger maintenance projects in recent years amidst the pandemic and record margins,” Wood Mackenzie said in a recent report.

Some U.S. grades have seen their prices go up, due to the higher export demand. For example, the price of WTI Midland has jumped by almost 50% so far in 2023 compared to Q4 2022, while the price of WTI at East Houston has increased by around 30%, according to Reuters estimates.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Goldman Sachs No Longer Sees $100 Oil In 2023
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Oil Price Collapse Continues After Brief Respite

The Oil Price Collapse Continues After Brief Respite
Relations Sour Between China And Russia As Ukraine War Continues

Relations Sour Between China And Russia As Ukraine War Continues
Nikola Tesla’s Immaculate Energy Conception Finally Realized?

Nikola Tesla’s Immaculate Energy Conception Finally Realized?
Crude Has Broken Out of Its Range: What’s Next?

Crude Has Broken Out of Its Range: What’s Next?
Four Reasons For Europe’s Record-Breaking Drop In Natural Gas Demand

Four Reasons For Europe’s Record-Breaking Drop In Natural Gas Demand

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com