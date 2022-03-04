Traders Rush To Buy Bullish Oil Options As Crude Rallies Relentlessly

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 113.4 +5.72 +5.31%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 115.5 +4.99 +4.52%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 4.898 +0.176 +3.73%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins 3.681 +0.178 +5.08%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 3.452 +0.168 +5.10%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 113.7 +7.23 +6.79%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 113.7 +7.23 +6.79%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 114.7 +2.92 +2.61%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 112.2 +8.31 +8.00%
Chart Mars US 11 hours 107.3 -4.13 -3.71%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 3.452 +0.168 +5.10%

Graph up Marine 1 day 116.5 +6.75 +6.15%
Graph up Murban 1 day 119.2 +7.63 +6.84%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 109.2 +3.47 +3.28%
Graph down Basra Light 94 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 118.2 +2.33 +2.01%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 114.7 +2.92 +2.61%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 114.7 +2.92 +2.61%
Chart Girassol 1 day 115.8 +2.96 +2.62%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 112.2 +8.31 +8.00%

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 95.77 +6.56 +7.35%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 8 hours 93.57 -2.93 -3.04%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 8 hours 109.8 -2.93 -2.60%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 8 hours 108.1 -2.93 -2.64%
Graph down Sweet Crude 8 hours 106.0 -2.93 -2.69%
Graph down Peace Sour 8 hours 103.1 -2.93 -2.76%
Chart Peace Sour 8 hours 103.1 -2.93 -2.76%
Chart Light Sour Blend 8 hours 105.2 -2.93 -2.71%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 8 hours 108.8 -2.93 -2.62%
Chart Central Alberta 8 hours 103.4 -2.93 -2.76%

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 113.7 +7.23 +6.79%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 104.0 -3.00 -2.80%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 97.75 -3.00 -2.98%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 105.1 +7.18 +7.33%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 102.1 -2.93 -2.79%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 106.0 -2.93 -2.69%
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 106.0 -2.93 -2.69%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 104.0 -3.00 -2.80%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 100.8 +7.00 +7.47%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 115.7 +6.69 +6.13%

All Charts
  • 3 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 8 minutes U.S. Accuses Zero Hedge of Spreading Russian Propaganda
  • 13 minutes "The Crisis in Ukraine Is Not About Ukraine. It's About Germany" by Mike Whitney at the Ron Paul Institute
  • 4 hours 3-D Chess not the 2-D Chess of Ukraine-Russia - What is actually coming during this decade…
  • 3 hours Putin wants Ukraine Natural Gas ? Water restarted to CRIMEA ?
  • 16 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 11 hours The Fascist Dictatorship called Russia under Dictator for Life Putin
  • 28 mins "Russian Myths vs. Russian Reality with Edward Slavsquat who lives in Russia" - Interview by James Corbett
  • 13 hours America's Power Grid is Increasingly Unreliable
  • 35 mins Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 14 hours "John Kerry fears Russia-Ukraine war will distract from climate change"
  • 15 hours "The First Casualty of War Is the Truth – The Current Western Propaganda for Ukraine Is Epic in Scale "
  • 2 days "7 FAKE NEWS stories coming out of Ukraine" by Kit Knightly
  • 20 hours Saudi Arabia Dumps Suncor for Video Games

Breaking News:

Saudis Could Hike Prices For Their Oil To Highest Spreads On Record

Global Battery Demand To Increase 15-Fold As EV Boom Takes Off

Global Battery Demand To Increase 15-Fold As EV Boom Takes Off

Global battery demand could surge…

White House Quietly Calls On U.S. Oil Companies To Increase Production

White House Quietly Calls On U.S. Oil Companies To Increase Production

In a move that likely…

Charting The Collapse Of Latin America’s Largest Oil Nation

Charting The Collapse Of Latin America’s Largest Oil Nation

Venezuela was once considered the…

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Traders Rush To Buy Bullish Oil Options As Crude Rallies Relentlessly

By Charles Kennedy - Mar 04, 2022, 9:00 AM CST
  • The daily volume of crude option trades doubled to 240,000 contracts since the beginning of February.
  • What this increased appetite for oil options signals is expectations that oil prices will continue higher.
The number of traders with bullish positions on oil options is growing fast amid soaring international benchmarks.

Citing analysts and market data, Reuters reported that the influx of bullish options traders takes place as oil prices reach highs last seen a decade ago.

According to the data cited, between January 19 and February 9, the average volume of oil options traded in the United States on the CME exchange stood at 126,000 daily. Since then, the report noted, the average daily volume of oil options trades has increased to 178,000 contracts, with the first two days of March seeing daily volumes of over 240,000 contracts.

What this increased appetite for oil options signals is expectations that oil prices will continue higher, which is indeed the most likely development in the immediate term.

Russian oil export volumes have dropped dramatically in the aftermath of the Ukraine invasion and the series of sanctions that Western powers imposed on Moscow as a response. According to data from Energy Intelligence, Russian exports of crude have dropped by a third—around 2.5 million bpd—since the start of the sanctions.

This comes on top of an already tight oil market globally and an unwillingness on the part of OPEC to step up production ramp-ups to rein in prices. Russian oil exports, in the meantime, are likely to plunge even further as the West tightens the sanction noose, leaving traders and other buyers uncertain whether trading with Russia is worth the risk of violating some sanction or another.

Meanwhile, in the United States, there is growing pressure on President Biden to suspend Russian oil imports into the country. In fact, a bipartisan group of legislators has already introduced a bill proposing the suspension of these imports.

"I don't believe this country should be importing anything from Russia," Montana Senator Jon Tester said, as quoted by Reuters. "It will send even a bigger message that the United States is in this with Ukrainians for the long haul."

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

