The Enemy Of My Enemy: Big Oil Befriends Big Corn

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 52.17 -0.17 -0.32%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 55.93 +0.40 +0.72%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.617 -0.047 -1.76%
Graph down Mars US 17 hours 52.74 -0.81 -1.51%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 55.31 +0.44 +0.80%
Graph up Urals 37 days 42.22 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 54.91 +0.20 +0.37%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 54.91 +0.20 +0.37%
Chart Bonny Light 12 hours 54.41 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 51.66 +0.08 +0.16%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.617 -0.047 -1.76%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 12 hours 54.76 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Murban 12 hours 54.90 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Iran Heavy 12 hours 51.46 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Basra Light 12 hours 56.48 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Saharan Blend 12 hours 55.07 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Bonny Light 12 hours 54.41 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Bonny Light 12 hours 54.41 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Girassol 12 hours 55.83 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 55.31 +0.44 +0.80%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 39.73 -0.72 -1.78%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 11 hours 38.34 -0.96 -2.44%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 11 hours 51.34 -0.51 -0.98%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 11 hours 52.74 -0.51 -0.96%
Graph down Sweet Crude 11 hours 47.34 -0.51 -1.07%
Graph down Peace Sour 11 hours 46.09 -0.51 -1.09%
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 46.09 -0.51 -1.09%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 47.84 -0.51 -1.05%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 49.44 -0.51 -1.02%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 46.09 -0.51 -1.09%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 54.91 +0.20 +0.37%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 48.75 -0.50 -1.02%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 42.50 -0.50 -1.16%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 55.76 -0.05 -0.09%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 46.29 -0.51 -1.09%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 50.24 -0.51 -1.00%
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 50.24 -0.51 -1.00%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 48.75 -0.50 -1.02%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 43.00 +0.25 +0.58%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 58.94 +0.24 +0.41%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 2 minutes U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 5 minutes “Cushing Oil Inventories Are Soaring Again” By Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 7 minutes United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 21 mins Biden suspends oil and gas drilling on Federal Lands for 60 days for review.
  • 22 hours Joe Biden's Presidency
  • 14 hours SUVs are conquering the world
  • 56 mins Politicians lied, people died
  • 3 hours China Trade War Against Australia Backfires
  • 2 days 'Get A Loan,' Commerce Chief Tells Unpaid Federal Workers
  • 10 hours BIG TECH or BIG BROTHER?? 1984 to Become Reality ??
  • 13 hours Rejoining Paris Climate Accord is Devestating
  • 1 day Bankruptcy in the Industry
  • 21 hours China sends warplanes thru Taiwan airspace. Joe's reponse . . . .
  • 1 day Parler’s New Partner Has Ties to the Russian Government

Breaking News:

Occidental Delivers World First Carbon-Neutral Oil

World’s Top Oil Trader: Airline Travel Won’t Recover Until Late 2021

World’s Top Oil Trader: Airline Travel Won’t Recover Until Late 2021

Airline travel will continue to…

Iran Begins Boosting Oil Production

Iran Begins Boosting Oil Production

Iran has started ramping up…

Big Oil's Exploration Cuts Exacerbate Supply Deficit

Big Oil's Exploration Cuts Exacerbate Supply Deficit

BP has decimated its oil…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The Enemy Of My Enemy: Big Oil Befriends Big Corn

By Julianne Geiger - Jan 29, 2021, 10:00 AM CST
Join Our Community

It’s the oddest of odd couples, yet understandable. According to a Reuters exclusive, the U.S. oil industry is teaming up with the U.S. corn industry to defeat a common foe: newly inaugurated President Joe Biden.

President Joe Biden has made his intentions on electric vehicles clear: hi team with march on towards electric veichles, transitioning the entire federal fleet of ICE vehicles to U.S.-made EVs in a process that will surely take years.

But the oil industry isn’t eager to go quietly into that dark night, and is hoping U.S. corn growers—who have fought valiantly on the opposite side of the oil industry for tougher biofuel standards—are equally as reluctant to sit back and watch the shift to Evs happen, at their expense.

The oil industry, according to Reuters, is meeting “a cool reception”.

The U.S. oil industry and the corn industry have always found themselves on opposite sides of the biofuel argument. The oil industry has clamored for a smaller biofuel mandate while the corn lobby has fought hard to maximize the amount of biofuel that oil refiners must blend with traditional gasoline.

So much so have they found themselves at opposite ends of the spectrum—and so large the lobbies—that biofuel waivers and biofuel mandates have made their mark on nearly every presidential election.

According to Reuters, The American Fuel and Petrochemical Manufacturers oil refining trade group confirmed that it has indeed recently reached out to national representatives of the corn and biofuel industries.

The oil industry is hoping to have the corn growers support for some policy that would both reduce carbon emissions from transportation fuels and block any attempt by the federal government to subsidize EVs.

Those EV subsidies are a threat to gasoline demand, as well as to ethanol demand.

The corn and oil industry lobby, forces combined, could be a force to be reckoned with.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Big Oil's Exploration Cuts Exacerbate Supply Deficit
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Goldman Sachs: Biden’s Federal Land Drilling Ban Is Bullish For Oil

Goldman Sachs: Biden’s Federal Land Drilling Ban Is Bullish For Oil
Biden's Green Energy Boom Could Send These Electric Vehicle Stocks Soaring

Biden's Green Energy Boom Could Send These Electric Vehicle Stocks Soaring
Game-changing Iranian Pipeline Set To Launch In March

Game-changing Iranian Pipeline Set To Launch In March
An Oil Boom Hidden Within One Of America’s Biggest Cities

An Oil Boom Hidden Within One Of America’s Biggest Cities
5 Oil And Gas Predictions For 2021

5 Oil And Gas Predictions For 2021



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com