Texas Sees 25% Tax Revenue Surge As Oil Firms Boom

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 23 hours 86.79 +3.25 +3.89%
Graph up Brent Crude 22 hours 92.84 +3.69 +4.14%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 94.34 +3.58 +3.94%
Graph up Natural Gas 23 hours 7.996 +0.081 +1.02%
Graph up Gasoline 23 hours 2.433 +0.087 +3.71%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 84.80 -4.79 -5.35%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 84.80 -4.79 -5.35%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 93.17 +2.50 +2.76%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 95.96 -3.88 -3.89%
Chart Mars US 22 hours 86.19 +3.45 +4.17%
Chart Gasoline 23 hours 2.433 +0.087 +3.71%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 89.53 +2.48 +2.85%
Graph up Murban 2 days 91.14 +2.50 +2.82%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 90.80 +2.54 +2.88%
Graph down Basra Light 285 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 90.87 +2.89 +3.28%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 93.17 +2.50 +2.76%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 93.17 +2.50 +2.76%
Chart Girassol 2 days 92.73 +2.67 +2.96%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 95.96 -3.88 -3.89%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 65.80 +3.15 +5.03%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 2 days 62.29 +1.60 +2.64%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 2 days 85.69 +1.60 +1.90%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 2 days 83.94 +1.60 +1.94%
Graph up Sweet Crude 2 days 81.09 +1.60 +2.01%
Graph up Peace Sour 2 days 77.79 +1.60 +2.10%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 days 77.79 +1.60 +2.10%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 days 79.09 +1.60 +2.06%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 88.04 +1.60 +1.85%
Chart Central Alberta 2 days 77.39 +1.60 +2.11%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 84.80 -4.79 -5.35%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 80.25 -3.00 -3.60%
Graph down Giddings 3 days 74.00 -3.00 -3.90%
Graph up ANS West Coast 9 days 98.51 +0.36 +0.37%
Graph down West Texas Sour 3 days 80.17 -3.34 -4.00%
Graph down Eagle Ford 3 days 80.02 -3.34 -4.01%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 80.02 -3.34 -4.01%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 80.25 -3.00 -3.60%
Chart Kansas Common 19 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 90.65 -4.43 -4.66%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 4 minutes The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 8 minutes "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 6 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 15 hours Energy Armageddon
  • 2 days Oil price falls defying US the crude inventory draw
  • 16 hours Biden's Plan to Checkmate China
  • 1 day "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 3 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 2 days FINALLY! A report, from qualified authors, that tells the REAL story about Texas, February 15, 2021
  • 1 day Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 3 days "China Is Aggressively Reselling Russian Gas To Europe" - Zero Hedge
  • 1 day "Europe’s carbon price hits new record as coal drives emissions" - Bloomberg
  • 2 days Beware the Left's 'Degrowth' Movement (i.e. why Covid-19 is Good)
  • 5 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"

Breaking News:

Drought Forces British Columbia To Suspend Water Permits For Oil Firms

Large Crude Build Sends Oil Prices Tumbling

Large Crude Build Sends Oil Prices Tumbling

Crude oil prices eased from…

UAE Likely To Support OPEC Oil Production Cuts

UAE Likely To Support OPEC Oil Production Cuts

The United Arab Emirates could…

Oil Prices Rise Despite Economic Concerns

Oil Prices Rise Despite Economic Concerns

Oil prices rose 3% on…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Texas Sees 25% Tax Revenue Surge As Oil Firms Boom

By ZeroHedge - Sep 10, 2022, 2:00 PM CDT
  • Texas saw a 25% surge in tax revenue for the 2022 fiscal year.
  • Oil and gas firms led the charge, paying as much as $10 billion in taxes.
  • The increase in tax revenue is almost double the largest increase seen since 1988.
Join Our Community

Tax revenue in Texas grew by a record 25.6 percent for the 2022 fiscal year through August, according to the latest tax collection data released by the state Comptroller of Public Accounts, Glenn Hegar.

All-funds tax collection for fiscal year 2022 until August came in at $77.2 billion, beating projections made in the Certification Revenue Estimate by nearly $841 million, the data show.

Since 1988, the growth in the all-funds tax collections has exceeded the prior fiscal year by double digits just five times. And even then, the increases were only in the range of 10 to 13 percent. The 26 percent increase in fiscal 2022 until August is almost double the largest increase seen since 1988.

In a Sept. 1 press release, Hegar credited the higher sales tax collections to economic growth and inflation. As demand remains strong, both individuals and businesses continue to pay elevated prices for goods, he pointed out.

State sales tax receipts tend to spike during periods of high inflation. The 12-month Consumer Price Index (CPI), a measure of annual inflation, has remained above 7 percent for every single month in 2022, hitting a peak of 9.1 percent in June.

The CPI was only at 1.4 percent in January 2021 when President Joe Biden took office. In a recently published survey conducted by The Dallas Morning News and the University of Texas at Tyler, 48 percent of respondents blamed Biden and Congress for inflation and the rising cost of living.

Texas does not have a corporate income tax or state income tax meaning the state is highly reliant on sales taxes for its revenue. Sales tax accounts for 56 percent of all tax collections in Texas and is the largest source of government funding.

Sector-Wise Tax, Future Collections

The strong growth in August came from receipts remitted by the oil and gas mining sector, which were up by nearly 80 percent compared with a year ago,” Hegar said in the release.

“Receipts from the construction, manufacturing, and wholesale trade sectors showed double-digit growth for the ninth consecutive month, demonstrating continued strong spending by businesses in the state.”

By Zerohedge.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Oil Prices Rise Despite Economic Concerns
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

“Lehman Event” Looms For Europe As Energy Companies Face $1.5T In Margin Calls

“Lehman Event” Looms For Europe As Energy Companies Face $1.5T In Margin Calls
Can OPEC+ Keep Oil Prices Above $90?

Can OPEC+ Keep Oil Prices Above $90?
Europe’s Reaction To The Energy Crisis Is Turning Into A ‘Ponzi Scheme’

Europe’s Reaction To The Energy Crisis Is Turning Into A ‘Ponzi Scheme’
Russia Is Now Producing LNG Near The Shuttered Nord Stream Pipeline

Russia Is Now Producing LNG Near The Shuttered Nord Stream Pipeline
Will OPEC Cut Oil Output On Labor Day?

Will OPEC Cut Oil Output On Labor Day?



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com