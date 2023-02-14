Tanker Rates Soar 400% On Latest Round Of EU Sanctions On Russia

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 78.90 -1.24 -1.55%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 85.30 -1.31 -1.51%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 85.05 -1.12 -1.30%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.553 +0.148 +6.15%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.464 -0.067 -2.65%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 83.94 +1.30 +1.57%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 83.94 +1.30 +1.57%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 85.84 -0.25 -0.29%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 84.23 +0.67 +0.80%
Chart Mars US 19 hours 78.84 +0.62 +0.79%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.464 -0.067 -2.65%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 83.53 +0.87 +1.05%
Graph up Murban 1 day 85.48 +1.02 +1.21%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 80.24 -0.43 -0.53%
Graph down Basra Light 441 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 86.74 +5.02 +6.14%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 85.84 -0.25 -0.29%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 85.84 -0.25 -0.29%
Chart Girassol 1 day 86.27 -0.46 -0.53%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 84.23 +0.67 +0.80%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 62.52 +0.26 +0.42%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 11 hours 58.89 +0.42 +0.72%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 11 hours 82.29 +0.42 +0.51%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 11 hours 80.54 +0.42 +0.52%
Graph up Sweet Crude 11 hours 77.69 +0.42 +0.54%
Graph up Peace Sour 11 hours 74.39 +0.42 +0.57%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 74.39 +0.42 +0.57%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 75.69 +0.42 +0.56%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 84.64 +0.42 +0.50%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 73.99 +0.42 +0.57%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 83.94 +1.30 +1.57%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 76.75 +0.50 +0.66%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 70.50 +0.50 +0.71%
Graph up ANS West Coast 8 days 78.06 +1.16 +1.51%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 72.67 +0.42 +0.58%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 76.62 +0.42 +0.55%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 76.62 +0.42 +0.55%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 76.75 +0.50 +0.66%
Chart Kansas Common 19 days 71.25 +0.75 +1.06%
Chart Buena Vista 1 day 86.05 +1.42 +1.68%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 7 hours E-car Sales Collapse
  • 6 days Famous author Michael Crichton talks about the "Climate Change Religion" aka Feudalism 2.0
  • 7 days Reality catching up with EV forecasts
  • 5 days "The 'experts' say that the only other options end in death and destruction." -- "decarbonization will require willful, deliberate, and decidedly difficult uprooting of the status quo and the reversal of a system"

Breaking News:

New Treatment Improves Lithium Ion Battery Performance By 20%

Big Oil Set To Report Record $200 Billion Profits For 2022

Big Oil Set To Report Record $200 Billion Profits For 2022

Oil majors are expected to…

Azeri Crude Flows From Ceyhan Oil Port Resume After Devastating Earthquake

Azeri Crude Flows From Ceyhan Oil Port Resume After Devastating Earthquake

The first tanker loaded with…

Oil Prices Inch Lower After EIA Confirms Crude Build

Oil Prices Inch Lower After EIA Confirms Crude Build

WTI crude prices fell slightly…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Tanker Rates Soar 400% On Latest Round Of EU Sanctions On Russia

By ZeroHedge - Feb 14, 2023, 10:00 AM CST
  • The latest round of EU and G-7 sanctions targeting Russian petroleum exports went into effect last week.
  • Clean product tanker rates have jumped by 400% due to a surge in demand.
  • About 400 tankers recently "switched" from hauling fuels for traditional countries to carrying Russian petroleum products, Trafigura's co-head of oil trading Ben Luckock said.
Join Our Community

Clean product tanker rates soared last week after the European Union and G-7 nations targeted Russia's petroleum sales. Restrictions on Russian crude exports began in early December. 

Sanctions have redirected Russian energy flows from Europe to Asia. The rejiggering of supply chains means Russia has to rely more on tankers. According to Bloomberg, this has led to a 400% surge in the daily rates for clean product tankers. 

The latest data from the Baltic Exchange in London shows clean product tankers rates have reached $55,857 per day, surging 58% just last Thursday. 

According to trading giant Trafigura, Russia relies on a "shadow fleet" of tankers to move crude and crude products. The trading firm said the fleet is about 600 ships. 

Bloomberg said the surge in tanker rates has been "spurred in part by a bifurcation of the fleet with some tankers serving Moscow's interests and others the international market. It highlights a possible flipside of aggressive measures aimed at limiting Russia's petroleum revenues." 

"Russian volumes continue to flow at more or less the same rate and that takes up a lot of ships."

"Ultimately, the spike shows demand is pretty good, and the fundamentals are strong," Lars Bastian Ostereng, an analyst at Arctic Securities. 

About 400 tankers, or 20% of the global fleet, recently "switched" from hauling fuels for traditional countries to carrying Russian petroleum products, Trafigura's co-head of oil trading Ben Luckock said in a recent Bloomberg interview. That has reduced the number of tankers for traditional routes and is leading to the skyrocketing cost of freight. 

Bloomberg pointed out that surging rates aren't entirely because of the tanker "switch." It's also due to more crude flowing by water following Western sanctions on Russia. Much of those energy exports are now being sent to Asia. 

"We see no indication that Russia will have to cut back its exports of crude or refined products," said David Wech, chief economist of Vortexa, during a presentation late last week.

Furthermore, crude prices have edged over $86 a barrel following last Friday's announcement that Russia will reduce crude oil production by 500,000 barrels per day. This is in response to Western price caps on purchasing Russian fuel. 

By Zerohedge.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Markets ‘Unshaken’ By Russian Output Threat
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The First Major Oil Supply Disruption Of 2023

The First Major Oil Supply Disruption Of 2023
A New Bottleneck Emerges For U.S. Oil And Gas

A New Bottleneck Emerges For U.S. Oil And Gas
Engineers Reveal Flow Battery Cell Breakthrough

Engineers Reveal Flow Battery Cell Breakthrough
Climate Crisis Tide Turns For Big Oil

Climate Crisis Tide Turns For Big Oil
Saudi Arabia And Russia Face Off Over Chinese Oil Market Share

Saudi Arabia And Russia Face Off Over Chinese Oil Market Share

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com