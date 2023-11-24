Russia Becomes EU’s 2nd-Largest Supplier of Refined Petroleum Via India

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 76.89 -0.21 -0.27%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 81.99 +0.57 +0.70%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 83.20 +0.42 +0.51%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.834 -0.063 -2.17%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.234 +0.001 +0.06%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 82.10 +0.80 +0.98%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 82.10 +0.80 +0.98%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 80.43 +1.42 +1.80%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 83.78 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Mars US 21 days 79.71 -2.05 -2.51%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.234 +0.001 +0.06%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 82.31 -1.49 -1.78%
Graph down Murban 1 day 82.92 -1.41 -1.67%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 81.08 +1.33 +1.67%
Graph down Basra Light 724 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 80.96 +1.47 +1.85%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 80.43 +1.42 +1.80%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 80.43 +1.42 +1.80%
Chart Girassol 1 day 81.20 +1.25 +1.56%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 83.78 +0.00 +0.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 177 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 9 hours 52.10 -0.67 -1.27%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 9 hours 79.25 -0.67 -0.84%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 9 hours 77.50 -0.67 -0.86%
Graph down Sweet Crude 9 hours 68.00 -0.67 -0.98%
Graph down Peace Sour 9 hours 60.85 -0.67 -1.09%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 60.85 -0.67 -1.09%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 64.70 -0.67 -1.02%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 69.30 -0.67 -0.96%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 62.85 -0.67 -1.05%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 82.10 +0.80 +0.98%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 73.58 -0.67 -0.90%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 67.33 -0.67 -0.99%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 85.02 +0.09 +0.11%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 72.63 -0.67 -0.91%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 73.58 -0.67 -0.90%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 73.58 -0.67 -0.90%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 73.75 -0.50 -0.67%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 67.25 -0.75 -1.10%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 83.36 -0.42 -0.50%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 4 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days Wasting money down under
  • 2 days Energy and food crisis will lead to riots in Europe
  • 4 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy

Breaking News:

UAE Enforces Stricter Rules on Russian Firms in Clamp Down on Sanctions Evasion

How Abandoned Oil Rigs Could Help Fight Climate Change

How Abandoned Oil Rigs Could Help Fight Climate Change

Decommissioned offshore oil rigs, if…

Oil Prices Reverse Despite Crude Inventory Build

Oil Prices Reverse Despite Crude Inventory Build

Crude prices saw a small…

Colombia’s Cocaine Boom Is Fueling An Unprecedented Spike In Oil Theft

Colombia’s Cocaine Boom Is Fueling An Unprecedented Spike In Oil Theft

Colombia's record-high cocaine production is…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Russia Becomes EU’s 2nd-Largest Supplier of Refined Petroleum Via India

By Charles Kennedy - Nov 24, 2023, 10:00 AM CST
  • The EU imported 7.9 million tons of refined petroleum products from India between January and September this year.
  • This year’s refined petroleum products volume catapulted India from sixth place in 2022 to first place in 2023, with France, the Netherlands and Italy the three largest importers.
  • Bulgaria was granted an exemption from the EU’s Russian oil embargo implemented in late 2022 in order to ensure sufficient domestic supply.
Join Our Community
tanker

Russian media reports citing official Eurostat statistics report that India has become the European Union’s second-largest supplier of refined petroleum products in 2023, second only to Saudi Arabia. 

The EU imported 7.9 million tons of refined petroleum products from India between January and September this year, according to RIA Novosti calculations, a figure that is more than double year-on-year, and a triple the volumes from 2021. According to the report, this year’s refined petroleum products volume catapulted India from sixth place in 2022 to first place in 2023, with France, the Netherlands and Italy the three largest importers, followed by Croatia, Latvia, Romania and Germany.  India, Asia’s second-largest oil refiner after China, imports some 40% of the crude it refines from Russia, with volumes having increased exponentially due to a discount on Russia crude as a result of Western sanctions. Russian crude continues to make its way into European markets in other ways, as well. According to data from the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA), Bulgaria’s Black Sea Neftochim Burgas refinery imported over 4.95 million tons of Russian crude in the first 10 months of this year. 

Bulgaria was granted an exemption from the EU’s Russian oil embargo implemented in late 2022 in order to ensure sufficient domestic supply. However, Russian oil is being refined and sold into other European markets. 

According to CREA, Bulgaria is the fourth-largest importer of Russian seaborne crude, after India, China and Turkey. 

According to Eurostat, natural gas, petroleum oil, nickel, iran, steel and fertilizers account for two-thirds of “extra-EU” imports (transactions with all countries outside the EU) from Russia. Further, the official statistics agency notes that between Q3 2021 and Q3 2023, Russia’s share in “extra-EU” imports of natural gas decreased by 27%. 

Extra-EU imports of petroleum oil saw a 25% decrease in Russian share. 

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Oil and Gas Discoveries Spark Debate in the Democratic Republic of Congo
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Trillion Dollar Bailout: What Xi Really Wants From Biden

Trillion Dollar Bailout: What Xi Really Wants From Biden
The Oil Market Isn’t Buying The Bullish Demand Forecasts

The Oil Market Isn’t Buying The Bullish Demand Forecasts
National Grid Launches Massive $52 Billion Infrastructure Overhaul

National Grid Launches Massive $52 Billion Infrastructure Overhaul
Oil Prices Remain Depressed After OPEC+ Shocked Markets

Oil Prices Remain Depressed After OPEC+ Shocked Markets
What Caused the Recent Drop in Oil Prices? Goldman Trader Chimes In

What Caused the Recent Drop in Oil Prices? Goldman Trader Chimes In

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com