Robust Gasoline Consumption Fuels Record-High U.S. Oil Demand

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 1 day 69.72 +1.58 +2.32%
Graph up Brent Crude 1 day 72.92 +1.47 +2.06%
Graph down Natural Gas 1 day 4.938 -0.093 -1.85%
Graph up Heating Oil 1 day 2.146 +0.032 +1.53%
Graph up Gasoline 1 day 2.154 +0.054 +2.59%
Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 70.01 -1.60 -2.23%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 70.01 -1.60 -2.23%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 71.30 -0.03 -0.04%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 71.82 +0.63 +0.88%
Chart Mars US 1 day 69.82 +0.83 +1.20%
Chart Gasoline 1 day 2.154 +0.054 +2.59%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 70.61 +0.11 +0.16%
Graph up Murban 2 days 71.51 +0.11 +0.15%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 67.90 +0.25 +0.37%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 73.23 +1.50 +2.09%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 72.30 -0.06 -0.08%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 71.30 -0.03 -0.04%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 71.30 -0.03 -0.04%
Chart Girassol 2 days 71.85 +0.15 +0.21%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 71.82 +0.63 +0.88%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 12 days 56.23 -0.47 -0.83%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 1 day 56.24 -1.16 -2.02%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 2 days 67.14 -1.16 -1.70%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 2 days 68.54 -1.16 -1.66%
Graph down Sweet Crude 1 day 64.94 -0.96 -1.46%
Graph down Peace Sour 1 day 63.54 -1.06 -1.64%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 1 day 63.54 -1.06 -1.64%
Chart Light Sour Blend 1 day 64.79 -1.01 -1.53%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 day 66.74 -0.96 -1.42%
Chart Central Alberta 1 day 63.64 -1.06 -1.64%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 70.01 -1.60 -2.23%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 66.25 +1.50 +2.32%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 60.00 +1.50 +2.56%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 72.17 +0.71 +0.99%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 63.67 +1.58 +2.54%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 67.62 +1.58 +2.39%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 67.62 +1.58 +2.39%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 66.25 +1.50 +2.32%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 58.50 -1.00 -1.68%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 74.74 +0.95 +1.29%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Will Iron-Air batteries REALLY change things?
  • 7 minutes Natural gas mobility for heavy duty trucks
  • 11 minutes NordStream2
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 hour U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 2 hours Ozone layer destruction driving global warming
  • 3 hours Los Angeles to Open Five New Natural Gas Plants to Avoid More Outages.
  • 8 hours China Sees Opportunity As Venezuela’s Oil Industry Hits Rock Bottom
  • 3 days Central Bank Digital Currencies and the Global Monetary Reset (part of “The Great Reset”)

Breaking News:

66% Of Gulf Of Mexico Oil Production Still Offline On Friday

Hurricanes Raise Risk Of Oil Spills In Gulf Of Mexico

Hurricanes Raise Risk Of Oil Spills In Gulf Of Mexico

Hurricane Ida was just the…

Oil Prices Jump On Record Production Plunge, Major Gasoline Draw

Oil Prices Jump On Record Production Plunge, Major Gasoline Draw

Oil prices erased earlier losses…

Brazil Looks To Become A Top-5 Oil Producer

Brazil Looks To Become A Top-5 Oil Producer

Brazil’s oil industry has absolutely…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Robust Gasoline Consumption Fuels Record-High U.S. Oil Demand

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Sep 11, 2021, 8:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

U.S. oil demand continues its upward trajectory—reaching a record high last week--while product inventories have fallen to the lowest levels in three years.

If the demand trend holds, oil prices have room to rise even more in the rest of the year, some analysts say. 

Despite the fact that Hurricane Ida’s impact on the petroleum sector distorted data in this week’s inventory report by the U.S. Energy Information Administration, product supplied—EIA’s proxy for demand—continued to pick up pace.  

Crude oil inventories declined by 1.5 million barrels for the week to September 3, with sizeable draws in fuel inventories as well, the EIA said in its weekly report. At 423.9 million barrels, crude oil inventories are below the five-year average for this time of the year. 

Gasoline inventories fell by 7.2 million barrels for the period, compared with a draw of 1.3 million bpd for the previous week. In middle distillates, the EIA estimated an inventory draw of 3.1 million barrels for the week to September 3, a larger decline compared to the 1.7 million barrels draw for the previous week.

Finished motor gasoline supplied in the week to September 3 rose to 9.608 million barrels per day (bpd), up from 9.578 million bpd for the previous week. 

This implied gasoline demand was “a healthy reading for the Labor Day weekend,” AAA said on Thursday.

On a four-week average, implied gasoline demand in the U.S. stood at 9.523 million bpd, up by 8.9 percent compared to the 8.742-million-bpd four-week average demand for those weeks in 2020, EIA data showed. 

Four-week average jet fuel demand was up by 65.3 percent compared to last year, to 1.622 million bpd. Distillate demand was up by 11.2 percent to 4.126 million bpd.

“US fuel demand figures in the weekly EIA data showed a continued healthy pick-up. Gasoline demand of 9.52 million b/d on a four-week average is about 98% of corresponding 2019 levels, while distillate demand at 4.13 million b/d is at 105%,” Vanda Insights said in a note early on Friday, commenting on the EIA numbers.

John Kilduff, partner at Again Capital, commented for Reuters on the latest figures of implied gasoline demand in the United States: 

“This gasoline demand number is sky high and that has been the pattern all season. We haven’t seen the seasonal decline we’ve seen post Fourth of July.” 

Robust demand could couple with low inventories to support oil prices through the rest of the year, analyst at energy research service HFI Research wrote in Seeking Alpha.

Per EIA data, total liquids saw a draw of 10.4 million barrels for the latest reporting week, with total liquids stockpile now dipping below 2018 levels. 

“On the demand side of things, US implied oil demand on a four-week basis continues to march higher despite this week’s hurricane data,” HFI Research said.

According to the analysts, if demand stays robust, U.S. total liquids inventories – including the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) – could dip below the 2010-2014 average. 

“And so long as the fundamentals show continued inventory draws, oil prices will rally into year-end,” according to HFI Research. 

But not all analysts are optimistic about U.S. gasoline demand. Some say that nearly $1 higher U.S. average prices at the pump and the end of the driving season would push motor gasoline demand lower in the coming weeks. 

As of September 9, the national average price of a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.181, compared with $2.213/gallon at the same time last year, as per AAA data. 

“GasBuddy gasoline demand data shows seasonal weakness while EIA’s proxy inexplicably shows continued strength that doesn’t match reality. Definitely a skeptic given the large declines in demand in Ida’s wake, especially in the Northeast,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, tweeted on Thursday, commenting on EIA’s implied demand data.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Hurricanes Raise Risk Of Oil Spills In Gulf Of Mexico
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Major Problem With EVs No One Is Talking About

The Major Problem With EVs No One Is Talking About
A 150-Year Old Idea Could Lead To A Breakthrough In Space Travel

A 150-Year Old Idea Could Lead To A Breakthrough In Space Travel
Why The UAE Gave Pakistan An Oil Concession For The First Time Ever

Why The UAE Gave Pakistan An Oil Concession For The First Time Ever
3 Bullish Catalysts For Oil This Fall

3 Bullish Catalysts For Oil This Fall
Saudis Make Deep Price Cuts To Save Market Share

Saudis Make Deep Price Cuts To Save Market Share



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com