Putin Calls Saudi Crown Prince To Discuss Oil Market, OPEC+

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 96.43 +0.08 +0.08%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 104.1 +0.24 +0.23%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 106.0 -2.20 -2.03%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 7.828 -0.104 -1.31%
Graph down Gasoline 53 mins 3.145 -0.005 -0.14%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 107.5 -1.37 -1.26%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 107.5 -1.37 -1.26%
Chart Bonny Light 22 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 109.9 -0.34 -0.31%
Chart Mars US 1 min 93.00 -3.53 -3.66%
Chart Gasoline 53 mins 3.145 -0.005 -0.14%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 22 days 113.0 -1.05 -0.92%
Graph down Murban 22 days 118.7 -0.80 -0.67%
Graph down Iran Heavy 22 days 107.7 -4.37 -3.90%
Graph down Basra Light 234 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 22 days 117.8 -4.13 -3.39%
Graph down Bonny Light 22 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 22 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Girassol 22 days 117.1 -3.86 -3.19%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 109.9 -0.34 -0.31%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 3 days 77.42 +0.98 +1.28%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 19 hours 85.78 -0.86 -0.99%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 19 hours 102.0 -0.86 -0.84%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 19 hours 100.3 -0.86 -0.85%
Graph down Sweet Crude 19 hours 98.18 -0.86 -0.87%
Graph down Peace Sour 19 hours 95.33 -0.86 -0.89%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 19 hours 95.33 -0.86 -0.89%
Chart Light Sour Blend 19 hours 97.43 -0.86 -0.87%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 19 hours 101.0 -0.86 -0.84%
Chart Central Alberta 19 hours 95.63 -0.86 -0.89%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 107.5 -1.37 -1.26%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 98.75 -2.00 -1.99%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 92.50 -2.00 -2.12%
Graph up ANS West Coast 1 min 110.8 +1.74 +1.60%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 96.91 -1.26 -1.28%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 100.9 -1.26 -1.23%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 100.9 -1.26 -1.23%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 98.75 -2.00 -1.99%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 98.75 +10.75 +12.22%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 111.1 +1.62 +1.48%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 18 mins Australian power prices go insane
  • 7 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 2 days "ESG Underperformance Will Be Its Undoing" by well-known Lance Roberts
  • 5 mins Wind droughts
  • 3 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 2 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

Spain, Portugal, Greece Reject EU 15% Gas Usage Cut

Oil Prices Plunge 4% As Market Braces For Oversized Interest Rate Hike

Oil Prices Plunge 4% As Market Braces For Oversized Interest Rate Hike

Oil prices plunged early on…

Libya To Resume Oil Exports After Lifting Force Majeure

Libya To Resume Oil Exports After Lifting Force Majeure

Libya will begin loading oil…

Biden Advisor Sees OPEC+ Raising Oil Production

Biden Advisor Sees OPEC+ Raising Oil Production

The United States believes that…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Putin Calls Saudi Crown Prince To Discuss Oil Market, OPEC+

By Julianne Geiger - Jul 21, 2022, 5:00 PM CDT
  • Putin and MBS discuss OPEC+ and oil markets in phone call.
  • Russia and Saudi Arabia saw the largest production gains within the group of producers in June.
  • The phone call is just the latest in a series of calls between Saudi Arabia and Russia.
Join Our Community

Russian President Vladimir Putin had a phone conversation with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to discuss the oil market and OPEC+.

The two parties also made a note of the importance of collaboration within OPEC+, adding that OPEC+ members have consistently fulfilled their obligations to maintain market balance and stability in the energy markets.

OPEC+ has consistently failed to meet its production targets over the duration of the deal. In June, OPEC+--a group that includes both Russia and Saudi Arabia—increased its oil production by 390,000 bpd, but most members failed to meet their production targets. OPEC’s share of the increase for June was 210,000 bpd, while non-OPEC members part of the OPEC+ group increased production by 180,000 bpd, according to a recent Platts survey.

Overall, this was still more than 2.5 million bpd under the quota for the full OPEC+ group.

Russia and Saudi Arabia—the two largest producers within OPEC+--saw the biggest production gains in June.

While the group has fallen short of production targets, OPEC continues to insist that the market is in balance. Saudi Arabia has long maintained that it can do nothing beyond what it is already doing to help the oil market, and that the market is far more complex than merely pumping additional barrels of oil.

That hasn’t stopped President Joe Biden from repeatedly asking the group to increase its oil production to alleviate the high pump prices in the United States. While U.S. gasoline prices have eased over the last month to $4.44, they remain $1.278 above last year’s levels, according to AAA data.

The phone call is just the latest in a series of calls between Saudi Arabia and Russia, even after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Saudi Arabia’s Ability To Pump More Oil “Limited”

Next Post

The Middle East Oil Bonanza Will Slow In 2023
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Europe Does A Complete U-Turn On African Oil And Gas

Europe Does A Complete U-Turn On African Oil And Gas
Keystone Force Majeure Cuts Oil Flows To U.S.

Keystone Force Majeure Cuts Oil Flows To U.S.
Saudi Arabia Reveals Oil Production Capacity Limits

Saudi Arabia Reveals Oil Production Capacity Limits
Soaring U.S. Production Can't Keep LNG Prices In Check

Soaring U.S. Production Can't Keep LNG Prices In Check
Are Oil Prices Set To Rally Once Again?

Are Oil Prices Set To Rally Once Again?



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com