Political Battle Could Jeopardize World’s Most Spectacular Oil Boom

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 26.64 +0.56 +2.15%
Graph down Brent Crude 55 mins 33.05 -1.06 -3.11%
Graph up Natural Gas 13 mins 1.751 +0.020 +1.16%
Graph up Mars US 2 hours 25.08 +0.94 +3.89%
Graph up Opec Basket 4 days 23.01 +4.08 +21.55%
Graph up Urals 18 hours 24.85 +8.30 +50.15%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 23.11 +2.93 +14.52%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 23.11 +2.93 +14.52%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 26.69 +5.28 +24.66%
Chart Mexican Basket 4 days 20.48 +4.43 +27.60%
Chart Natural Gas 13 mins 1.751 +0.020 +1.16%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 24.68 +3.09 +14.31%
Graph up Murban 4 days 25.28 +2.88 +12.86%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 21.00 +4.24 +25.30%
Graph up Basra Light 4 days 35.40 +3.35 +10.45%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 22.72 +4.10 +22.02%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 26.69 +5.28 +24.66%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 26.69 +5.28 +24.66%
Chart Girassol 4 days 26.50 +5.21 +24.47%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 23.01 +4.08 +21.55%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 13.10 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 16 hours 12.94 +3.02 +30.44%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 29.19 +3.02 +11.54%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 28.74 +3.02 +11.74%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 24.09 +3.02 +14.33%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 18.34 +3.02 +19.71%
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 18.34 +3.02 +19.71%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 22.59 +3.02 +15.43%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 27.34 +3.02 +12.42%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 18.84 +3.02 +19.09%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 23.11 +2.93 +14.52%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 22.75 -2.00 -8.08%
Graph down Giddings 18 hours 16.50 -2.00 -10.81%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 25.68 +3.88 +17.80%
Graph down West Texas Sour 18 hours 20.03 -2.26 -10.14%
Graph down Eagle Ford 18 hours 23.98 -2.26 -8.61%
Chart Eagle Ford 18 hours 23.98 -2.26 -8.61%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 22.75 -2.00 -8.08%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 18.50 +3.00 +19.35%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 33.07 +3.02 +10.05%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Trump will meet with executives in the energy industry to discuss the impact of COVID-19
  • 8 minutes Charts of COVID-19 Fatality Rate by Age and Sex
  • 11 minutes Why Trump Is Right to Re-Open the Economy
  • 13 minutes Its going to be an oil bloodbath
  • 17 mins US Shale Resilience: Oil Industry Experts Say Shale Will Rise Again
  • 21 mins While China was covering up Covid-19 it went on an international buying spree for ventilators and masks. From Jan 7th until the end of February China bought 2.2 Billion masks !
  • 3 hours Marine based energy generation
  • 6 mins Ten days ago Trump sent New York Hydroxychloroquine. Being administered to infected. Covid deaths dropped last few days. Fewer on ventilators. Hydroxychloroquine "Cause and Effect" ?
  • 17 hours What If ‘We’d Adopted A More Conventional Response To This Epidemic?’
  • 4 hours China Takes Axe To Alternative Energy Funding, Slashing Subsidies For Solar And Wind
  • 7 hours Real Death Toll In CCP Virus May Be 12X Official Toll
  • 48 mins Today 127 new cases in US, 99 in China, 778 in Italy
  • 1 day Trafigura CEO Weir says, "We will see 30% to 35% drop in demand". That amounts to 35mm bbls/day glut ! OPEC+ 10 mm cut won't fix it. It's a DEMAND problem.
  • 3 hours Which producers will shut in first?
  • 1 day The Most Annoying Person You Have Encountered During Lockdown
  • 13 hours TRUMP pushing Hydroxychloroquine + Zpak therapy forward despite FDA conservative approach. As he reasons, "What have we got to lose ?"

Breaking News:

This Emerging Producer Could Be Crucial To The Largest Oil Deal In History

Alt Text

The Permian Boom Is Going Bust

Oil companies are already beginning…

Alt Text

How Low Could U.S. Oil Production Actually Go?

Tanking oil prices and no…

Alt Text

Why The OPEC+ Output Cut Is Irrelevant

Oil demand and oil prices…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Viktor Katona

Viktor Katona

Viktor Katona is an Group Physical Trader at MOL Group and Expert at the Russian International Affairs Council, currently based in Budapest. Disclaimer: views set…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Political Battle Could Jeopardize World’s Most Spectacular Oil Boom

By Viktor Katona - Apr 06, 2020, 2:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Guyana oil

Amidst the torrent of news on the adverse impacts of COVID-19, recent developments in Guyana stand out as something of a countercurrent. In times when the entire world seems to be bracing for an impending economic catastrophe, Guyana is paralyzed by a political impasse that not only jeopardizes its spectacular oil surge but also seems to be taking its toll on the country’s reputation.

On March 2nd, Guyana held its long-awaited presidential elections – highly anticipated ones, as the next President would preside over mesmerizing GDP growth and a massive influx of oil money into the national treasury. More than a month later, the South American nation still does not know its new President and is still collectively pinning its hopes on the ballots being counted fair and square. Getting to know the results of the presidential elections will take further weeks if not months. This Friday the Guyanese Elections Commission has decided on a full recount of the votes cast, in chronological order from Region 01 to Region 10. This comes on the back of recurrent electoral fraud allegations, with the Electoral Commission (EC) first declaring the incumbent President APNU (A Partnership for National Unity) coalition winners, then Guyana’s High Court granted an injunction barring the EC from announcing the winner until all results are verified. Region 04 and the capital Georgetown in particular is the focal point of controversy – being by far the most populous region, it was here where the alleged one-seat majority of the incumbents materialized itself (33 seats for APNU, 32 to PPP). 

Needless to say, the Guyanese media are replete with stories of widespread voting fraud in the capital and it has become very difficult to grasp who will emerge in the end as the final winner of the hotly contested elections. The elections themselves took some time to organize – they should’ve been held in March 2019 after a no-confidence vote to Granger’s government, however have been delayed to the maximum extent possible. Fraudulent elections are no novelty for Guyana, a country that has long suffered from national chauvinism and omnipresent corruption – no surprise migration rates are among the highest in all of the Americas – often morphing into bloody skirmishes. This year’s elections already have one (Indo-Guyanese) victim and might have more if the vote recount does not clear all suspicions of misconduct. 

Related: The Only Logical End To The Oil War The International Monetary Fund (IMF) expected an 86% GDP growth in 2020, spearheaded by the incoming oil windfall. The first-ever Guyanese deepwater flagship project, Liza, was commissioned this Christmas and in many ways the ongoing Presidential election is a litmus test on how the population perceives the nation’s oil production. In a wonderfully odd twist of events, the opposition PPP party wants to revamp the way Guyana handles oil revenues, eliminating the sovereign wealth fund altogether (apparently it gives politicians way more control over money flows as it should) and pouring more money to the people directly instead. With a reputation as tarnished on corruption-related issues, it is difficult not to see the adverse consequences of such a move, however it most certainly has a much bigger appeal amongst the populace for whom infrastructure projects like building highways or bridges across the Essequibo River are of little to no interest. 

At the time of this writing, it seems that a return of the opposition backed by Guyana’s Indo-Guyanese populace is the most probable outcome. David Granger’s bid was significantly weakened by 3 main factors:

1. His own illness
The President underwent treatment for cancer in 2018-2019 and it was only in late 2019 that he declared the cancer in remission. At 74 years of age Granger might be perceived as less agile than his rival, the 39-year old Irfaan Ali who has already served as Minister of Housing and Minister of Tourism (having become a MP at the of 26).

2. The claim that he sold Guyana’s hydrocarbon bounty on the cheap
As the Stabroek Block terms and conditions were set before Guyana boasted any offshore discoveries, it might be perceived as quite business-friendly. The government takes in a 2% royalty and 50% of profit oil, which stands out in an overwhelmingly driller-fleecing Latin American government.

3. The immutable demographics and hard-to-shake sectarianism of Guyana
Guyana still votes based predominantly on race – roughly 30% of the population is Afro-Guyanese, whilst the Indo-Guyanese take up somewhere around 40%. 

In the meantime, as long as the Granger administration remains in place in the status of a caretaker government, oil majors present in Guyana can consider themselves relatively lucky. It is highly unlikely that Granger as caretaker would change anything in the country’s oil taxation regime or other upstream terms, hence the first months of Liza production need not be marred by political obstructionism. Moreover, many of previously agreed moves ought to be placed on the back burner – without a legally formed government, the adoption of long-mooted local content rules and the final bringing of regulatory norms in accordance with today’s upstream practices. 

Related: China's Plan To Capitalize On The Oil Price War

Source: author’s estimates.

Plunging oil prices have so far not impacted Liza production in the Stabroek Block, with lifting costs around $10 per barrel (the total breakeven cost of Liza-1 is around $35 per barrel) assumed to be enough to weather the adverse consequences. Yet any new project’s breakeven price level will be not lower than 35 USD per barrel – the Liza benchmark – and thus might be postponed until prices increase to an acceptable level. So far Liza (35° API and 0.51% Sulphur) has loaded two cargoes per month in February and March, priced within a $0-1 premium per barrel to Dated Brent FOB. It has to be noted that even though Guyana’s oil production from the 8Bbbls of offshore reserves it boasts is expected to reach 0.8-1mbpd by 2030, only Liza-1 and Liza-2 have so far been sanctioned. This leaves roughly 80% of current appraised discoveries in unsanctioned territory, which in the current uncertain environment is no good news for Guyana, not to speak of its elections’ travails.  

By Viktor Katona for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage






Previous Post

OPEC Can’t Kill U.S. Shale

Next Post

Why The OPEC+ Output Cut Is Irrelevant
Viktor Katona

Viktor Katona

Viktor Katona is an Group Physical Trader at MOL Group and Expert at the Russian International Affairs Council, currently based in Budapest. Disclaimer: views set…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The OPEC Meeting Could Send Oil Prices Crashing Below $10

The OPEC Meeting Could Send Oil Prices Crashing Below $10
$1 Oil: Saudi Arabia's Attempt To Crush U.S. Shale

$1 Oil: Saudi Arabia's Attempt To Crush U.S. Shale

 What Really Caused Oil To Rally By 25%?

What Really Caused Oil To Rally By 25%?

 China Prepares To Close ‘Oil Deal Of A Lifetime’ In Iraq

China Prepares To Close ‘Oil Deal Of A Lifetime’ In Iraq

 Oil Price War: Is It Game Over For Trump?

Oil Price War: Is It Game Over For Trump?



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com