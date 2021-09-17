Oil Ends Week On Bullish Note As Outages Persist

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 1 hour 71.97 -0.64 -0.88%
Graph down Brent Crude 25 mins 75.34 -0.33 -0.44%
Graph down Natural Gas 1 hour 5.105 -0.230 -4.31%
Graph down Heating Oil 1 hour 2.209 -0.002 -0.09%
Graph down Gasoline 1 hour 2.171 -0.010 -0.45%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 73.49 +10.74 +17.12%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 73.49 +10.74 +17.12%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 73.60 -0.62 -0.84%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 74.17 +0.88 +1.20%
Chart Mars US 46 mins 71.07 -0.69 -0.96%
Chart Gasoline 1 hour 2.171 -0.010 -0.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 72.97 +0.83 +1.15%
Graph up Murban 2 days 74.01 +0.85 +1.16%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 69.59 -0.98 -1.39%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 74.77 -0.06 -0.08%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 74.40 -1.12 -1.48%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 73.60 -0.62 -0.84%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 73.60 -0.62 -0.84%
Chart Girassol 2 days 74.03 -0.54 -0.72%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 74.17 +0.88 +1.20%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 3 days 68.31 +12.08 +21.48%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 16 hours 60.32 -0.24 -0.40%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 16 hours 71.37 -0.24 -0.34%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 16 hours 72.77 -0.24 -0.33%
Graph down Sweet Crude 16 hours 69.47 -0.24 -0.34%
Graph down Peace Sour 16 hours 67.87 -0.24 -0.35%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 67.87 -0.24 -0.35%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 69.22 -0.24 -0.35%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 70.97 -0.24 -0.34%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 67.97 -0.24 -0.35%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 73.49 +10.74 +17.12%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 69.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 62.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 75.59 +1.78 +2.41%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 66.56 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 70.51 +0.00 +0.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 70.51 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 69.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 62.75 +2.75 +4.58%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 78.05 +4.05 +5.47%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Will Iron-Air batteries REALLY change things?
  • 7 minutes Natural gas mobility for heavy duty trucks
  • 11 minutes NordStream2
  • 3 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 hours World’s Biggest Battery In California Overheats, Shuts Down
  • 33 mins Monday 9/13 - "High Natural Gas Prices Today Will Send U.S. Production Soaring Next Year" by Irina Slav
  • 2 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 3 mins Evergrande is going Belly Up.
  • 21 hours And now, hybrid electric locomotives...
  • 3 hours Ozone layer destruction driving global warming
  • 17 hours The unexpected loss of output from wind turbines compels UK to turn to an alternative; It's not what you think!
  • 1 day The Painful Death of Coal
  • 2 hours The coming Cyber Attack
  • 2 hours Is the Republican Party going to perpetuate lies about the 2020 election and attempt to whitewash what happened on January 6th?
  • 5 hours 'Get A Loan,' Commerce Chief Tells Unpaid Federal Workers
  • 2 days China Sees Opportunity As Venezuela’s Oil Industry Hits Rock Bottom

Breaking News:

EU Lawmakers Want Gazprom Investigated For Alleged Gas Market Manipulation

Iraq Secures New Investments In Its Booming Oil Industry

Iraq Secures New Investments In Its Booming Oil Industry

Oil-rich Iraq is finally showing…

Why Bitcoin Miners Are Setting Up Shop In Texas Oilfields

Why Bitcoin Miners Are Setting Up Shop In Texas Oilfields

Bitcoin miners are mingling with…

Saudi Arabia Hikes July Crude Oil Exports To Six-Month High

Saudi Arabia Hikes July Crude Oil Exports To Six-Month High

Saudi Arabia’s crude oil exports…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Ends Week On Bullish Note As Outages Persist

By Michael Kern - Sep 17, 2021, 2:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

Hurricane Ida is now officially the most devastating hurricane ever in terms of oil production disruption, and experts expect the outages to last throughout the month of September

Friday, September 17, 2021

The US Gulf of Mexico is gradually bringing back idled production capacities - as of today roughly a quarter of oil output remains offline - however the overall anticipation of further stock draws in the US have weighed upon the market sentiment and helped Brent prices home in on the $75 per barrel mark. Ida-triggered supply disruptions will only exacerbate the market tightness in the upcoming weeks, as the pace of global demand recovery exceeds supply increments, despite OPEC+ pushing out more barrels into the market.

China’s Oil Consumption to Peak in 2026. China’s oil consumption is expected to peak around 2026 at 16 mbpd, whilst natural gas will see a much more protracted path to an apogee in 2040 (at 620bcm or 22Tcf), stated the acting chairman of China’s leading refiner Sinopec (SHA:600028).

Petrobras Under Pressure as Fuel Prices Rise. Brazil’s national oil company Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) is coming under increasing domestic scrutiny as the parliament’s speaker claimed he was left unsatisfied with explanations provided by the oil firm’s executive about recent fuel price increases in the Latin American country.

Nickel Prices Rise on Supply Constraints. Nickel prices have been nearing a 7-year high after Indonesia declared it is mulling an export tax on nickel products with less than 70% Ni content, pushing benchmark LME prices up by 3% on Friday, at $19,920 per metric tonne.

Dangote Invites Trading Majors to Finance Refinery. Africa’s richest man Aliko Dangote is in talks with the world’s leading oil trading firms Trafigura and Vitol to co-finance the 600kbpd Dangote Refinery as its cost has ballooned from $12 to $19 billion over the years.

BP Inks Abu Dhabi Clean Energy Deals. UK-based oil major BP (NYSE:BP) signed three agreements with UAE firms ADNOC and Masdar, aiming to develop 2 GW of low-carbon hydrogen production capacity in the UK and the Emirates, as well as to implement a “decarbonized air corridor” between London and Abu Dhabi. Related: The U.S. Is Set To Break Another Solar Record Despite Rising Costs

Saudi Aramco Officially Named Marketer of Guyana. Guyana’s government confirmed that Saudi Aramco’s (TADAWUL:2222) trading arm ATL will receive a one-year contract to market the state’s crude entitlement, with the contract running until August 2022.

Fire Halts Key UK Power Interconnector. Just as power prices spiral out of control across Europe, fire on the IFA1 interconnector between the United Kingdom and France has forced 1GW of key interconnection capacity offline until at least until March 2022. Day-ahead British power prices surged 19% on Wednesday to £475 per MWh.

High Interest in Norway’s Licensing Round. The most recent licensing round of new acreage in the Norwegian Continental Shelf has attracted bids from 31 oil firms including NCS regulars Equinor (NYSE:EQNR) and Lundin Energy (STO:LUNE), just as Norway’s election winners, the Labour Party, reiterated their support for further drilling.  

Albemarle Ends Chile Strike. The world’s largest lithium producer Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) reached a new 36-month labor contract deal with the workers’ union of the Atacama salt flat plant, ending a month-long strike that jeopardized its production of battery-grade lithium carbonate.

EU Hesitant to Slap Duties on Chinese Aluminium. According to media reports, the EU should slap import duties of 14-25% on Chinese aluminium as it concludes internal investigations into dumping of flat-rolled products, however Brussels seems inclined to suspend their implementation by 9 months, wary of Beijing’s reaction.

Tullow Upgrades Kenya Project Scope. UK-based oil firm Tullow Oil (LSE:TLW) increased the overall resource estimate of its Turkana project that should now have an output plateau of 120kbpd (up 50% from the previous estimate) with a total of 585 million barrels of oil recoverable.

Uranium Price Insanity Continues. The Sprott Physical Uranium Trust continued its purchases, having already aligned on an expanded equity sales program of up to 1 billion in the upcoming months, pushing uranium prices to a 9-year high of $48 per pound of U308.

PEMEX Gives up on Vitol. Mexican national oil company PEMEX cancelled a series of contracts with the world’s largest trader Vitol amidst an ongoing graft investigation that has reportedly uncovered a system of kickbacks and bribes to land supply deals with the Mexican firm.

Hyundai and LG Start Working on Indonesia Gigafactory. Availing themselves of Indonesia’s vast nickel resources, South Korea’s Hyundai Motor (KRX:005380) and LG Energy Solutions started construction on the Southeast Asian country’s first EV battery Gigafactory that would have an initial production rate of 150,000 EV batteries.

Australia’s Coal Mines Might Get Stranded. A report issued by the Australian Central Bank sees the country’s plentiful coal resources becoming stranded under three out of four scenarios that it charted, stoking fears that the world’s biggest exporter of coal might be out of markets by 2030.

By Michael Kern for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Will Oil’s Upward Trend Hold?
Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

China’s Oil Sale Is A Clear Message To OPEC+

China’s Oil Sale Is A Clear Message To OPEC+
Oil Prices Climb On Shocking OPEC Report

Oil Prices Climb On Shocking OPEC Report
Europe’s Energy Crisis Is Driving Up Natural Gas Prices Worldwide

Europe’s Energy Crisis Is Driving Up Natural Gas Prices Worldwide
Why Bank Of America Thinks Oil Prices Are Heading To $100

Why Bank Of America Thinks Oil Prices Are Heading To $100
China’s Futile Attempt To Send Oil Prices Lower

China’s Futile Attempt To Send Oil Prices Lower



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com