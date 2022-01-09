Oil Boom In South America Boosts FPSO Demand

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 2 days 78.90 -0.56 -0.70%
Graph down Brent Crude 2 days 81.75 -0.24 -0.29%
Graph up Natural Gas 2 days 3.916 +0.104 +2.73%
Graph up Heating Oil 2 days 2.482 +0.004 +0.17%
Graph down Gasoline 2 days 2.299 -0.005 -0.23%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 81.72 +1.64 +2.05%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 81.72 +1.64 +2.05%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 81.81 -0.32 -0.39%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 80.80 +1.87 +2.37%
Chart Mars US 10 mins 76.90 -1.01 -1.30%
Chart Gasoline 2 days 2.299 -0.005 -0.23%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 3 days 80.73 +1.82 +2.31%
Graph up Murban 3 days 82.03 +1.73 +2.15%
Graph down Iran Heavy 3 days 77.54 -0.52 -0.67%
Graph down Basra Light 41 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 3 days 83.60 -0.19 -0.23%
Graph down Bonny Light 3 days 81.81 -0.32 -0.39%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 81.81 -0.32 -0.39%
Chart Girassol 3 days 82.84 -0.12 -0.14%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 80.80 +1.87 +2.37%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 3 days 65.29 -0.59 -0.90%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 2 days 67.06 +1.31 +1.99%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 3 days 78.46 +1.61 +2.09%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 3 days 79.86 +1.61 +2.06%
Graph up Sweet Crude 2 days 77.11 +1.86 +2.47%
Graph up Peace Sour 2 days 73.71 +1.81 +2.52%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 days 73.71 +1.81 +2.52%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 days 76.56 +1.71 +2.28%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 79.11 +2.51 +3.28%
Chart Central Alberta 2 days 73.71 +1.86 +2.59%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 81.72 +1.64 +2.05%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 74.25 +0.75 +1.02%
Graph up Giddings 5 days 68.00 +0.75 +1.12%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 81.48 -0.02 -0.02%
Graph up West Texas Sour 5 days 71.80 +0.86 +1.21%
Graph up Eagle Ford 5 days 75.75 +0.86 +1.15%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 75.75 +0.86 +1.15%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 74.25 +0.75 +1.02%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 69.75 +1.75 +2.57%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 82.95 +1.61 +1.98%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes China's aggression is changing the nature of sovereignty.
  • 8 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 9 minutes US oil facts
  • 27 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 47 mins Europe gas market -how it started how its going
  • 2 days Is $100 Crude Bad For US Shale? That's what Oil CEOs Say
  • 2 days Russia oil production live month after month starting from November 2021 - official stats from Rosstat agency

Breaking News:

Higher Natural Gas Prices Push Up U.S. Wholesale Electricity Prices

The Biggest Challenge Facing Biden’s Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Plan

The Biggest Challenge Facing Biden’s Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Plan

The Biden Administration’s ambitious electric…

3 North American Stocks To Capitalize On Higher Oil Prices

3 North American Stocks To Capitalize On Higher Oil Prices

North American energy stocks have…

2022 Could Be A Great Year For OPEC+ Producers

2022 Could Be A Great Year For OPEC+ Producers

OPEC+ has emerged from the…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy is an independent oil and gas consulting services and business intelligence data firm offering global databases, strategy consulting and research products. Rystad Energy’s…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Boom In South America Boosts FPSO Demand

By Rystad Energy - Jan 09, 2022, 10:00 AM CST
  • Brazil and Guyana were instrumental in the recovery of the FPSO market
  • Another 10 FPSOs are expected to be awarded over the next 12 months
  • Angola, Australia, China, and Malaysia are also expected to award FPSO contracts this year
Join Our Community

The market for floating production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) units almost brushed off the pandemic’s effect in 2021 and is likely to continue apace in 2022, with 10 new awards expected, according to a Rystad Energy report. Two lease contracts were awarded in the fourth quarter of 2021, bringing the total for the year to 10 – up from just three in 2020 – a strong rebound for the FPSO market.

Demand for FPSO units in Brazil was a significant contributing factor that drove 2021 growth, with seven of last year’s 10 contract awards being Brazilian projects. The South American nation is expected to continue driving global awards in 2022, with an additional three FPSOs expected. Not only is Brazil delivering more awards, but the Brazilian projects are expected to be the largest in terms of production capability. For instance, the unit bound for P-80 will become the ninth in the Buzios area. It will have an oil processing capacity of around 225,000 barrels per day (bpd) and a gas processing capacity of about 12 million cubic meters per day, which is the same size as the FPSO Almirante Tamandare awarded in early 2021.

In 2022, fellow South American player Guyana is expected to contribute one FPSO to the global total, with the UK adding two projects. Angola, Australia, China, and Malaysia are forecast to each award one new FPSO contract this year.

“With around 30 FPSO units under construction or queued up for construction, and another 10 expected to be awarded over the next 12 months, the market is set to build on its recent success. However, as witnessed in many other facets of the global economy in recent months, supply chain concerns linger and will test the market’s ability to take in new contracts without uncontrollable cost overruns and delays,” says Zhenying Wu, a senior analyst with Rystad Energy.

The FPSO market saw a strong finish to 2021, with two lease-and-operate contracts, two front-end engineering and design (FEED) contracts and one contract extension awarded in the fourth quarter.

Related: The Lone Star State May Host The World’s Next Big Hydrogen Hub

In Brazil, Yinson has been awarded two letters of intent (LOI) from Petrobras to supply the Integrado Parque das Baleias (IPB) FPSO and for operation and maintenance services under a lease-and-operate agreement lasting 22 years and six months from the day of final acceptance. The FPSO will be deployed at the Jubarte field in the North Campos basin and is scheduled to start production in late 2024.

Enauta Energia issued Yinson another LOI to provide, operate and maintain an FPSO at the Atlanta field in the Santos basin in Brazil. The job covers the adaptation of FPSO OSX-2 by Yinson through a turnkey engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) contract, with warranty and operations and maintenance for 24 months. The FPSO acquisition and adaptation cost will be around $505 million. Yinson has the option to purchase a unit linked to funding. If the call option is exercised, it will be linked to charter, operation and maintenance contracts for 15 years, which may be extended for another five years, totaling $2 billion for the 20 years. The contract is Yinson’s third project award in Brazil and is subject to a final investment decision during the first quarter of 2022.

Elsewhere in South America, ExxonMobil awarded SBM Offshore an FPSO FEED contract for the deepwater Yellowtail development in the Stabroek block off the coast of Guyana. The FPSO will be designed to have an oil-processing capacity of 250,000 bpd, a gas-processing capacity of 450 million cubic feet per day and storage of up to 2 million barrels. When finished, the FPSO will be the company's largest producing unit ever built.

ExxonMobil is currently producing from Stabroek via the Liza Destiny FPSO. The Liza Unity FPSO arrived in Guyanese waters on 26 October, and ExxonMobil expects both units to produce this year. When the Prosperity and Yellowtail projects come online in 2024 and 2025, respectively, ExxonMobil will have a total processing capacity of more than 800,000 bpd in Guyana.

In Nigeria, BW Offshore secured a lease extension for the FPSO Sendje Berge, operating for Addax Petroleum Exploration (Nigeria) Ltd, that will run through to the fourth quarter of 2022.

In Norway, Aker Solutions received an LOI for a FEED contract from Equinor to supply an FPSO to be employed at the Wisting field in the Norwegian sector of the Barents Sea. The scope of the FEED is to provide front-end engineering design for a circular FPSO solution, which includes an option for EPCI of the FPSO topside. If the project moves forward to the execution phase, the EPCI option potentially represents a significant contract that is estimated to be worth between $960 million and $1.45 billion.

By Rystad Energy

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Cold Weather In North Dakota And Alberta Forces Oil Producers To Curb Production

Next Post

Tighter Wastewater Regulation Becomes Headache For Shale Drillers
Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy is an independent oil and gas consulting services and business intelligence data firm offering global databases, strategy consulting and research products. Rystad Energy’s…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Could A Graphite Shortage Derail The $3 Trillion EV Boom?

Could A Graphite Shortage Derail The $3 Trillion EV Boom?
Fossil Fuel Financing Under Pressure As Wall Street Caves To ESG Demands

Fossil Fuel Financing Under Pressure As Wall Street Caves To ESG Demands
Russia May Be Nearing Limit Of Oil Output Capacity

Russia May Be Nearing Limit Of Oil Output Capacity
U.S. Ramps Up Battery Production With 13 New Gigafactories

U.S. Ramps Up Battery Production With 13 New Gigafactories
Will 2022 Be A Good Year For Oil?

Will 2022 Be A Good Year For Oil?



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com