OPEC+ Discussing 1 Million Bpd Output Cut

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 50 mins 71.74 +1.64 +2.34%
Graph up Brent Crude 38 mins 76.24 +1.96 +2.64%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 75.56 +1.79 +2.43%
Graph up Natural Gas 50 mins 2.172 +0.014 +0.65%
Graph up Gasoline 50 mins 2.501 +0.065 +2.65%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 72.39 +1.98 +2.81%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 72.39 +1.98 +2.81%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 74.02 +1.66 +2.29%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 72.79 -0.28 -0.38%
Chart Mars US 12 mins 71.39 +1.89 +2.72%
Chart Gasoline 50 mins 2.501 +0.065 +2.65%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 71.16 -0.50 -0.70%
Graph down Murban 2 days 72.83 -0.76 -1.03%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 73.08 +1.29 +1.80%
Graph down Basra Light 550 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 74.40 +1.43 +1.96%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 74.02 +1.66 +2.29%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 74.02 +1.66 +2.29%
Chart Girassol 2 days 75.63 +1.53 +2.06%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 72.79 -0.28 -0.38%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 3 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 16 hours 48.85 +2.01 +4.29%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 72.25 +2.01 +2.86%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 70.50 +2.01 +2.93%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 67.65 +2.01 +3.06%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 64.35 +2.01 +3.22%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 64.35 +2.01 +3.22%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 65.65 +2.01 +3.16%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 74.60 +2.01 +2.77%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 63.95 +2.01 +3.25%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 72.39 +1.98 +2.81%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 66.50 +2.50 +3.91%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 60.25 +2.50 +4.33%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 71.79 -1.55 -2.11%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 64.33 +2.26 +3.64%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 66.58 +2.01 +3.11%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 66.58 +2.01 +3.11%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 66.50 +2.50 +3.91%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 58.25 -1.50 -2.51%
Chart Buena Vista 11 days 76.15 -1.09 -1.41%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 6 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 8 days Solving The Space Problem For America’s Solar Industry
  • 6 hours Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line
  • 23 hours Investment in renewables tanking
  • 2 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 3 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 2 days "Mexico Plans to Become an Export Hub With US-Drilled Natural Gas" - Bloomberg - (See image)

Breaking News:

Russia’s Seaborne Diesel Exports Plummet In May

Oil Short-Sellers Might Be In For Another Big Squeeze

Oil Short-Sellers Might Be In For Another Big Squeeze

The shorts might be in…

Petrobras To Appeal Amazon Oil Rejection In Lula Litmus Test

Petrobras To Appeal Amazon Oil Rejection In Lula Litmus Test

Brazil’s state-run oil giant Petrobras…

U.S. Drilling Rigs Swing To Annual Loss For First Time In Years

U.S. Drilling Rigs Swing To Annual Loss For First Time In Years

The total rig count fell…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

OPEC+ Discussing 1 Million Bpd Output Cut

By Julianne Geiger - Jun 02, 2023, 4:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
OPEC Flag

Oil prices were trading up on Friday afternoon as shorters got a little nervous heading into the OPEC+ weekend, with new rumors circulating about the group’s discussions about another 1 million bpd in production cuts.

The OPEC+ group is scheduled for three separate meetings beginning this weekend and concluding on June 4. While the general sentiment has been that the group will keep the status quo as far as production targets are concerned. But Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister has made boistrous threats against oil’s speculators in the runup to the meeting, saying that shorters will be “ouching”.

On Thursday, Reuters suggested that the OPEC+ group would be unlikely to deepen its production targets at the meeting this weekend. But late on Friday, Reuters suggested that OPEC+ was indeed discussing an additional output cut of around 1 million barrels “among possible options” for the meeting on June 4.

Crude oil prices were already trading up ahead of the meeting, but increased even more in the afternoon hours, bringing Brent crude to $76.32 at 4:20 p.m., a $2.06 per barrel increase on the day. WTI was trading at $71.90 per barrel at that time.

The OPEC meeting will begin at 1 pm Vienna time tomorrow, with OPEC+ meeting on Sunday.

The latest price hike could prompt OPEC+ to keep production targets the same. But Saudi Arabia appears to still be in control of OPEC+, and he could decide to make good on his threats to punish short sellers for their speculative trades that fly in the face of market fundamentals.

“I keep advising them (referencing oil speculators) that they will be ouching, they did ouch in April, I don’t have to show my cards. I am not a poker player…but I would just tell them watch out,” Saudi’s energy minister said late last month in the runup to the meeting.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Trading Crude With A Short Bias
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Saudi-Russia Tensions Growing Ahead Of Key OPEC+ Meeting

Saudi-Russia Tensions Growing Ahead Of Key OPEC+ Meeting
Three New China-Russia-Iran and Iraq Agreements Confirm The New Oil Market Order

Three New China-Russia-Iran and Iraq Agreements Confirm The New Oil Market Order
Natural Gas Prices Could Fall Below Zero In Parts Of Europe

Natural Gas Prices Could Fall Below Zero In Parts Of Europe
The June OPEC Meeting May Spring A Nasty Surprise For The Oil Markets

The June OPEC Meeting May Spring A Nasty Surprise For The Oil Markets
Singapore Detains Record Number Of Oil Tankers As Shadow Fleet Expands

Singapore Detains Record Number Of Oil Tankers As Shadow Fleet Expands

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com