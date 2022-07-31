NOCs, Not Big Oil, Are Responsible For Most Emissions

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 97.74 -0.88 -0.89%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 103.2 -0.78 -0.75%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 104.5 +2.24 +2.19%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 7.933 -0.296 -3.60%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 3.080 -0.033 -1.07%
Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 101.4 -1.05 -1.03%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 101.4 -1.05 -1.03%
Chart Bonny Light 32 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 110.8 +2.73 +2.53%
Chart Mars US 2 days 98.62 +2.20 +2.28%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 3.080 -0.033 -1.07%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 32 days 113.0 -1.05 -0.92%
Graph down Murban 32 days 118.7 -0.80 -0.67%
Graph down Iran Heavy 32 days 107.7 -4.37 -3.90%
Graph down Basra Light 244 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 32 days 117.8 -4.13 -3.39%
Graph down Bonny Light 32 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 32 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Girassol 32 days 117.1 -3.86 -3.19%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 110.8 +2.73 +2.53%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 3 days 76.12 +2.44 +3.31%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 3 days 82.32 -0.84 -1.01%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 3 days 98.57 -0.84 -0.84%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 3 days 96.82 -0.84 -0.86%
Graph down Sweet Crude 3 days 94.72 -0.84 -0.88%
Graph down Peace Sour 3 days 91.87 -0.84 -0.91%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 days 91.87 -0.84 -0.91%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 days 93.97 -0.84 -0.89%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 97.52 -0.84 -0.85%
Chart Central Alberta 3 days 92.17 -0.84 -0.90%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 101.4 -1.05 -1.03%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 93.00 -0.75 -0.80%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 86.75 -0.75 -0.86%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 105.1 -0.73 -0.69%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 91.07 -0.84 -0.91%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 95.02 -0.84 -0.88%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 95.02 -0.84 -0.88%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 93.00 -0.75 -0.80%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 86.75 -0.75 -0.86%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 110.0 +3.44 +3.23%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Australian power prices go insane
  • 7 minutes Wind droughts
  • 11 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 39 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 15 hours Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 1 hour "Oil-funded Rockefeller Foundation centers fight for climate" - Associated Press
  • 3 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 54 mins "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 5 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 1 day "We're All Sri Lankan Farmers Now" by James Corbett - (an important read)
  • 15 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 2 days European Parliament Members, Cristian Terhes et al, push back against Totalitarian Digital ID and Carbon Tyranny in Europe.

Breaking News:

Gas Demand Declines As Prices Soar, Utility Giant Engie Says

More Oil Discoveries Boost Guyana’s Offshore Boom

More Oil Discoveries Boost Guyana’s Offshore Boom

Guyana has emerged as one…

High Oil Prices Spark A New Wave Of Exploration

High Oil Prices Spark A New Wave Of Exploration

High oil and gas prices…

U.S. Remains World’s Top Oil Producer And Consumer

U.S. Remains World’s Top Oil Producer And Consumer

Though Russia has seen its…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

NOCs, Not Big Oil, Are Responsible For Most Emissions

By Haley Zaremba - Jul 31, 2022, 2:00 PM CDT
  • Big Oil has caught a lot of flack for its slow decarbonization efforts, but much of the criticism may be misguided.
  • Emissions from National Oil Companies far outpace those of Big Oil.
  • Not only do National Oil Companies emit more, but they also rake in more profit and receive much less attention than their private counterparts.
Join Our Community

While much of the global pressure toward decarbonization has been directed toward privately owned and operated oil supermajors like BP, ExxonMobil, and Shell, a new report from the Economist suggests that much of this pressure and blame is misguided. It’s not that Big Oil doesn’t need to change its focus, strategy, and commitments in order to cut greenhouse gas emissions quickly and significantly enough to avoid the worst impacts of climate change – it does. The thing is, the emissions of privately owned oil companies pale in comparison to the enormity of state-owned oil enterprises, which are producing most of the oil, emitting most of the greenhouse gases, raking in most of the profits, and receiving much less attention.  In fact, the Economist article, titled “State-run oil giants will make or break the energy transition,” says that in comparison to Big Oil, national oil companies (NOCs) are “enormous oil.” Together, NOCs represent three-fifths of the world’s crude oil production, half of global natural gas production, and two-thirds of the world’s remaining proven oil and gas reserves. “Four—Adnoc of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Saudi Aramco, pdvsa of Venezuela and QatarEnergy—possess enough hydrocarbons to continue producing at current rates for over four decades.”

Taking into consideration the sheer scale of NOCs’ production power, it does make the global attention to these institutions’ climate actions (or rather non-actions) particularly stark and worrying. Especially when you take a look at just how bad most NOCs’ track records are when it comes to going green. To be clear, Big Oil’s track record isn’t stellar either, especially west of the Atlantic, but the greenhouse gas emissions of most supermajors have already stabilized or peaked. By contrast, just two NOCs can say the same: Brazil’s Petrobras and Colombia’s Ecopetrol. 

So why aren’t we going after the big fish? The answer, of course, is complicated. Decarbonization is political no matter how you slice it, but pressuring governments themselves to divest of the very industry keeping their state economies afloat and their politicians in office is tricky and divisive business. Many countries with state-run oil companies are volatile nations with monopolized economies and no contingency plan if oil was to go the way of the dodo. What’s more, all too often, petrostates make for oil autocrats with itchy trigger fingers. “No matter how you define a petrostate – whether you look at a state’s oil-derived wealth, its dependence on oil revenues, or its exports and relative importance to world markets – there is strong evidence that petrostates are more likely than other countries to start wars,” Foreign Policy reported last month

Related: More Oil Discoveries Boost Guyana’s Offshore Boom

Not all NOCs are created equal, of course. They are as diverse as the nations that house them. Unsurprisingly, richer countries tend to have better run, more ecologically responsible outfits. They also often happen to have more geologically advantageous oil reserves – part of what made them rich in the first place. By contrast, many poor nations’ NOCs are poorly run, with tendencies toward inefficient and dirty practices. “The Algerian and Venezuelan companies emit three to four times as much carbon in oil production as do the more geologically blessed and better-managed firms such as [the United Arab Emirates’] Adnoc and Saudi Aramco, and flare seven to ten times as much methane, another potent greenhouse gas, per barrel as does QatarEnergy,” the Economist reports.

Ultimately, the “easy” tactics of boycotting, protesting, and naming and shaming that have some impact in the private sphere are effectively toothless strategies when it comes to state-run oil companies. Again, many of the NOCs with the dirtiest operations are operating in some of the world’s poorest countries, and no amount of public pressure will change their economic reality. Ultimately, it comes down to climate finance and holding the world’s richest nations accountable for their pledges to financially support the costly decarbonization efforts of the world’s poorest countries – a promise which has so far proven to be an empty one.

By Haley Zaremba for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

More Oil Discoveries Boost Guyana’s Offshore Boom

Next Post

Demand Destruction Could Help America Refill Its Oil Inventories
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Traders Are Betting On The End Of The Oil Price Slump

Traders Are Betting On The End Of The Oil Price Slump
Why Oil Prices Could Spike Next Week

Why Oil Prices Could Spike Next Week
Renewables Falter As Texas Power Grid Sees Record Demand

Renewables Falter As Texas Power Grid Sees Record Demand
Russia’s New Gas Deals With Iran Are A Threat To The West

Russia’s New Gas Deals With Iran Are A Threat To The West
The U.S. Becomes World’s Top LNG Exporter

The U.S. Becomes World’s Top LNG Exporter



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com