Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 102.9 +0.28 +0.27%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 106.4 +0.12 +0.11%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 108.1 -0.87 -0.80%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 7.231 -0.248 -3.32%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 3.266 +0.002 +0.05%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 106.6 +4.89 +4.81%
Graph down Marine 19 days 113.0 -1.05 -0.92%
Graph down Murban 19 days 118.7 -0.80 -0.67%
Graph down Iran Heavy 19 days 107.7 -4.37 -3.90%
Graph down Basra Light 231 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 19 days 117.8 -4.13 -3.39%
Graph down Bonny Light 19 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Bonny Light 19 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Girassol 19 days 117.1 -3.86 -3.19%
Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 76.44 +5.01 +7.01%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 10 hours 85.32 +1.83 +2.19%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 10 hours 101.6 +1.83 +1.83%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 10 hours 99.82 +1.83 +1.87%
Graph up Sweet Crude 10 hours 97.72 +1.83 +1.91%
Graph up Peace Sour 10 hours 94.87 +1.83 +1.97%
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 94.87 +1.83 +1.97%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 96.97 +1.83 +1.92%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 100.5 +1.83 +1.85%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 95.17 +1.83 +1.96%

Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 106.6 +4.89 +4.81%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 99.00 +5.00 +5.32%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 92.75 +5.00 +5.70%
Graph up ANS West Coast 1 min 104.0 +1.58 +1.54%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 96.55 +5.01 +5.47%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 100.5 +5.01 +5.25%
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 100.5 +5.01 +5.25%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 99.00 +5.00 +5.32%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 88.00 -6.25 -6.63%
Chart Buena Vista 1 day 109.4 +6.60 +6.42%

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

Keystone Force Majeure Cuts Oil Flows To U.S.

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jul 19, 2022, 8:00 AM CDT
  • TC Energy, the operator of the Keystone Pipeline, declared force majeure on Monday.
  • The operator cited a power outage in South Dakota as the main reason for the force majeure status.
  • The company did not provide a timeline for restoring crude flows to full capacity.
TC Energy, the operator of the Keystone Pipeline, declared force majeure on Monday following a power outage in South Dakota, which reduced the flows on the link carrying crude from Canada to the U.S.

TC Energy said in a statement late on Monday that it was made aware of a non-operational incident resulting from third-party damage to the power supply to a facility on the Keystone Pipeline System near Huron, South Dakota. The system continues to operate safely, but it is operating at a reduced rate due to damage to the third-party power utility.

“Initial damage assessments have been completed with no material impact to TC Energy owned facilities,” the company said.

As a result of the power outage, TC Energy declared force majeure on the Keystone Pipeline, but did not provide a timeline for restoring crude flows to full capacity.   

“Repairs are being undertaken and we are working to restore full service as soon as possible. A timeline for full-service restoration is not available at this time,” the company said.

The 2,687-mile Keystone Pipeline System plays a key role in connecting Alberta’s crude oil supplies to U.S. refining markets in Illinois, Oklahoma, and Texas, as well as connecting U.S. crude oil supplies from the Cushing, Oklahoma, hub to refining markets in the U.S. Gulf Coast through the Marketlink Pipeline System.

The reduced flows of crude from Canada to the United States comes days after U.S. President Joe Biden returned from his trip to the Middle Eastern without receiving a specific commitment from the top OPEC producers to boost oil supply in the near term.

Meanwhile, gasoline prices in the U.S. continued to fall for a fifth consecutive week, to a national average of $4.51 per gallon as of July 18, according to data compiled by fuel-savings app GasBuddy. 

“Barring major hurricanes, outages or unexpected disruptions, I forecast the national average to fall to $3.99/gal by mid-August,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

In the past three days, South Carolina and Texas became the first two states to see state average gasoline prices return to below $4 per gallon, according to GasBuddy.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

