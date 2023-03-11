Kazakhstan Faces Political Pressure To Diversify Its Oil Export Routes

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 18 hours 76.68 +0.96 +1.27%
Graph up Brent Crude 17 hours 82.78 +1.19 +1.46%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 83.07 +1.40 +1.71%
Graph down Natural Gas 18 hours 2.430 -0.113 -4.44%
Graph up Gasoline 18 hours 2.646 +0.041 +1.56%
Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 79.26 -0.99 -1.23%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 79.26 -0.99 -1.23%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 82.83 -0.57 -0.68%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 82.12 -2.25 -2.67%
Chart Mars US 17 hours 76.33 +1.06 +1.41%
Chart Gasoline 18 hours 2.646 +0.041 +1.56%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 79.32 -1.39 -1.72%
Graph down Murban 1 day 81.19 -1.52 -1.84%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 78.74 -0.99 -1.24%
Graph down Basra Light 466 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 83.60 -0.75 -0.89%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 82.83 -0.57 -0.68%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 82.83 -0.57 -0.68%
Chart Girassol 1 day 83.11 -0.87 -1.04%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 82.12 -2.25 -2.67%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 61.06 +0.62 +1.03%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 1 day 54.47 -0.94 -1.70%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 1 day 77.87 -0.94 -1.19%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 1 day 76.12 -0.94 -1.22%
Graph down Sweet Crude 1 day 73.27 -0.94 -1.27%
Graph down Peace Sour 1 day 69.97 -0.94 -1.33%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 1 day 69.97 -0.94 -1.33%
Chart Light Sour Blend 1 day 71.27 -0.94 -1.30%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 day 80.22 -0.94 -1.16%
Chart Central Alberta 1 day 69.57 -0.94 -1.33%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 79.26 -0.99 -1.23%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 73.00 -0.75 -1.02%
Graph down Giddings 3 days 66.75 -0.75 -1.11%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 79.96 -3.94 -4.70%
Graph down West Texas Sour 3 days 69.19 -0.92 -1.31%
Graph down Eagle Ford 3 days 73.14 -0.92 -1.24%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 73.14 -0.92 -1.24%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 73.00 -0.75 -1.02%
Chart Kansas Common 10 days 64.52 +0.64 +1.00%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 82.67 -3.27 -3.80%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 7 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 11 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 7 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 15 days What Will We Do Without Oil
  • 5 days How Many Wells From 1 Onshore Rig?
  • 12 days Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 12 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 15 days 'Get A Loan,' Commerce Chief Tells Unpaid Federal Workers

Breaking News:

Senator Manchin Threatens To Block Biden Nominees Over IRA Energy Provisions

Russia’s Latest Output Cut Shows Its Oil Weapon Is Weakening

Russia’s Latest Output Cut Shows Its Oil Weapon Is Weakening

Russia is set to cut…

OPEC Is Back In Control Of The Oil Market 

OPEC Is Back In Control Of The Oil Market 

American oil executives have stated…

U.S. Oil Producers Prioritize Short-Term Gains Over Future Output

U.S. Oil Producers Prioritize Short-Term Gains Over Future Output

U.S. oil companies have prioritized…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Eurasianet

Eurasianet

Eurasianet is an independent news organization that covers news from and about the South Caucasus and Central Asia, providing on-the-ground reporting and critical perspectives on…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Kazakhstan Faces Political Pressure To Diversify Its Oil Export Routes

By Eurasianet - Mar 11, 2023, 10:00 AM CST
  • Kazakhstan aims to increase its oil exports via the main export pipeline to Russia by more than a third by the end of next year.
  • The Caspian Pipeline Consortium has been beset with troubles, leading Kazakhstan to seek diversification of its export routes and reduce reliance on sanctions-hit Russia.
  • Despite political tensions and disruptions, Kazakhstan's energy minister remains bullish about the country's growing oil industry.
Join Our Community

Astana is upbeat about boosting oil exports, despite caveats over how the war in Ukraine may impact markets and questions about its recently launched shipments to Europe.

Kazakhstan plans to increase oil supplies via its main export pipeline to Russia by over a third by the end of next year, Energy Minister Bolat Akchulakov said this week during an industry conference in Texas.

That is fighting talk, given the troubles that have beset the Caspian Pipeline Consortium, whose supplies were halted four times last year.

Official explanations for the disruptions have not convinced skeptics, who believe Moscow is using the CPC as political leverage over Kazakhstan to coerce it (unsuccessfully) to support Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Astana aims to increase exports through the pipeline, which carries about 1 percent of global oil, to 60 million metric tons this year, Akchulakov said during the CERAWeek energy conference in Houston. That would be a rise of 15 percent on the 52.2 million metric tons it shipped last year. Next year, it intends to ramp up exports by another 20 percent to 72 million metric tons. If successful, that would amount to a 38 percent rise over two years.

This is possible after an expansion on Kazakhstan’s section of the CPC pipeline, completed in January, increased its capacity from the current 53.7 million metric tons to 72.5 million.

Kazakhstan is heavily dependent on the CPC, which carries four-fifths of its oil exports. Russia is not: Kazakh oil accounted for 88 percent of the CPC’s shipments in 2022.

Kazakh supplies through the CPC were down 1 percent in 2022, owing to pipeline disruptions, but still accounted for 81 percent of Kazakhstan’s exports of 64.3 million metric tons.

Pipelines to Russia carried 94 percent of Kazakh oil, with the CPC accounting for the bulk and a pipeline from the Kazakh city of Atyrau to the Russian city of Samara delivering the remaining 13 percent.

The rest of the oil went across the Caspian Sea by tanker to join the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline to Turkey (2.3 million tons, or nearly 4 percent of Kazakhstan’s exports) and to China along the Atasu-Alashankou pipeline (1.2 million, or nearly 2 percent).

Small amounts were shipped to the Georgian port of Batumi and Uzbekistan, Reuters reported.

On orders from President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kazakhstan is seeking to diversify export routes because of the war, by implication to reduce reliance on sanctions-hit Russia.

That is Kazakhstan’s “number one problem,” Akchulakov told the Houston energy conference.

Building a new pipeline to carry oil east across the Caspian Sea could take up to five years, he said. He did not mention that Russia, as a littoral state, would certainly try to veto it.

Kazakhstan upped oil supplies via non-Russian routes last year, but only by 638,000 tons, according to Reuters.

In late February Kazakhstan started pumping oil to Germany, to make up for shortfalls after EU countries banned most Russian oil. But that oil still must pass through Russia.

Kazakhstan has agreed to ship 300,000 tons to Germany in the first quarter of this year through the Druzhba pipeline across Russia, reached via the Atyrau-Samara pipeline, and has applied to send 1.2 million tons along the route this year. The ever-bullish energy minister has said Kazakhstan could in theory find up to 6 million tons to send to Europe annually.

But the first shipment of 20,000 tons was delayed from January, and Kazakhstan “is struggling to find enough crude oil to meet requests from European countries for deliveries through Russia’s Druzhba pipeline system that would allow them to reduce their dealings with Moscow,” Bloomberg reported this week, citing anonymous sources and blaming falls in output on maintenance work at oilfields.

In addition, Bloomberg said, Kazakh oil producers are “wary of using the Druzhba link because they can earn better returns by using other export routes.”

Energy officials also used the Houston forum to talk up Kazakhstan’s rebranding of its oil to disassociate it from Russian oil.

ADVERTISEMENT

Oil from Kazakhstan was previously exported as REBCO, Russian Export Blend Crude Oil, which the world knows better as Urals crude, but last June was rechristened KEBCO. That allowed Kazakhstan to “minimize risks to Kazakhstan’s oil and gas companies,” Magzum Mirzagaliyev, the head of state energy firm KazMunaiGaz, said.

There is evidence for that: KEBCO is trading at about $20 more per barrel than REBCO, according to Reuters.

Kazakhstan is forecasting oil output at 90.5 million metric tons this year, and exports at 71 million tons. But as Energy Minister Akchulakov pointed out, Astana’s oil ambitions are dependent on the vagaries of the war in Ukraine.

“I believe that events in geopolitics create an ocean of uncertainty,” he said, which made forecasting difficult. “However, we have to move forward. There are many opportunities.”

By Joanna Lillis via Eurasianet.org

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Why Energy May Start To Follow Other Stocks & Why That Isn’t Good News
Eurasianet

Eurasianet

Eurasianet is an independent news organization that covers news from and about the South Caucasus and Central Asia, providing on-the-ground reporting and critical perspectives on…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

OPEC Is Back In Control Of The Oil Market 

OPEC Is Back In Control Of The Oil Market 
Oil Prices Are Set To Rise Throughout 2023

Oil Prices Are Set To Rise Throughout 2023
Can Solid-State Batteries Replace Lithium-Ion Technology?

Can Solid-State Batteries Replace Lithium-Ion Technology?
Pioneer CEO: The Shale Boom Is Over

Pioneer CEO: The Shale Boom Is Over
Lithium Prices Have Crashed Spectacularly, Here’s What Next

Lithium Prices Have Crashed Spectacularly, Here’s What Next

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com