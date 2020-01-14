Is This The Start Of A New Offshore Oil & Gas Boom?

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 58.44 +0.36 +0.62%
Brent Crude 10 mins 64.80 +0.60 +0.93%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.229 +0.047 +2.15%
Mars US 19 hours 58.78 -1.21 -2.02%
Opec Basket 2 days 66.07 -0.97 -1.45%
Urals 2 days 60.00 -0.65 -1.07%
Louisiana Light 2 days 61.92 -0.85 -1.35%
Louisiana Light 2 days 61.92 -0.85 -1.35%
Bonny Light 2 days 64.73 -1.61 -2.43%
Mexican Basket 2 days 54.60 -0.73 -1.32%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.229 +0.047 +2.15%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 2 days 66.05 -0.27 -0.41%
Murban 2 days 67.52 -0.37 -0.54%
Iran Heavy 2 days 53.18 -4.26 -7.42%
Basra Light 2 days 70.56 -1.07 -1.49%
Saharan Blend 2 days 65.12 -1.48 -2.22%
Bonny Light 2 days 64.73 -1.61 -2.43%
Bonny Light 2 days 64.73 -1.61 -2.43%
Girassol 2 days 65.85 -1.28 -1.91%
Opec Basket 2 days 66.07 -0.97 -1.45%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 37.31 +0.68 +1.86%
Western Canadian Select 6 days 35.18 -0.96 -2.66%
Canadian Condensate 147 days 52.08 -0.96 -1.81%
Premium Synthetic 137 days 58.48 -0.96 -1.62%
Sweet Crude 6 days 49.33 -0.96 -1.91%
Peace Sour 6 days 45.48 -0.96 -2.07%
Peace Sour 6 days 45.48 -0.96 -2.07%
Light Sour Blend 6 days 49.83 -0.96 -1.89%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 6 days 55.33 -0.96 -1.71%
Central Alberta 6 days 45.33 -0.96 -2.07%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 61.92 -0.85 -1.35%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 54.50 -1.00 -1.80%
Giddings 2 days 48.25 -1.00 -2.03%
ANS West Coast 5 days 66.98 -0.61 -0.90%
West Texas Sour 2 days 52.03 -0.96 -1.81%
Eagle Ford 2 days 55.98 -0.96 -1.69%
Eagle Ford 2 days 55.98 -0.96 -1.69%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 54.50 -1.00 -1.80%
Kansas Common 2 days 48.25 -1.00 -2.03%
Buena Vista 6 days 68.79 -0.05 -0.07%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Swedes Think Climate Policy Worst Waste of Taxpayers' Money in 2019
  • 7 minutes Iranian government can do everything to avoid attacking American people.
  • 9 minutes What's the Endgame Here?
  • 12 minutes Iran Is Weak and Soleimani Is Still Dead
  • 20 hours IRAN / USA
  • 13 hours Tales From The Smoke Shack and beyond.
  • 10 hours Wind Turbine Blades Not Recyclable
  • 46 mins Prototype Haliade X 12MW turbine starts operating in Rotterdam
  • 1 min 10 Rockets hit US Air Base in Iraq
  • 25 mins Shale Oil Fiasco
  • 17 hours IRAQ / USA
  • 1 day Current strategy of Chinese military in hegemony conflict with United States. What is the end game here ?
  • 1 day 2nd Annual Great Oil Price Prediction Challenge of 2019
  • 2 days How much cheaper is Russian natural gas for Germany than LNG from the United States with the NordStream 2 pipeline?

Breaking News:

Shale Pioneer Mark Papa: Expect M&A Wave In Shale

Alt Text

Oil Rises On Large Crude Draw

Oil prices rose towards the…

Alt Text

Big Banks Turn Bearish On Oil Next Year

Oil prices have remained somewhat…

Alt Text

The Rig Count Collapse Continues Into The New Year

The new year is picking…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy is an independent oil and gas consulting services and business intelligence data firm offering global databases, strategy consulting and research products. Rystad Energy’s…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Is This The Start Of A New Offshore Oil & Gas Boom?

Join Our Community
Offshore

In retrospect, 2019 was another strong year for offshore exploration and production companies. Free cash flow remained strong and telltale signs have emerged that we are entering a new offshore investment cycle. This trend was perhaps illustrated most profoundly by the rising swell of offshore project approval activity by operators in 2019. Globally, the amount of oil and gas resources approved for development last year surpassed 20 billion barrels of oil equivalent (boe), the highest level seen since 2011.

A quick look at free cash flow (FCF) levels in recent years confirms that 2019 was a strong year for the offshore sector. Figure 1 shows the total offshore FCF from all public E&P companies globally. This shows that 2019 was the third best year on record, with FCF reaching nearly $90 billion. This represented a slight reduction compared to 2018, but compares very favorably with the previous investment cycle from 2010 to 2014. This shows that the cash flow situation for offshore players is very robust, underlining the point that E&Ps have enough cash in hand to invest in new projects after several years of restrained capital expenditure.

This trend is clearly reflected when looking at project approval activity in 2019. Figure 2 provides an overview of total approved offshore resources each year over the past decade, split by liquids and gas. Last year saw the approval of 12.3 billion barrels of liquids projects, along with 8.3 billion boe of new gas projects, thus bringing total approved resources to 20.6 billion boe. Given that the total amount of offshore production in 2019 was 10.1 billion barrels of liquids and 7.0 billion boe of gas, this implies a replacement ratio of 1.2 for both oil and gas. The approved volumes in 2019 were 110% higher than 2018, and the highest number since 2011.

Figure 3 shows approved offshore greenfield investments (designated for the development of new projects) by year of sanctioning. Once again, a strong increase in activity is seen in 2019. Total greenfield investments approved last year increased by 50% versus 2018. This significant rise in approved resources and investments was driven by several very large developments that were approved last year, such as the massive Marjan and Berri expansion projects in Saudi Arabia. These projects feature very large resource bases and offer lower greenfield investment cost per boe compared to smaller projects. Measured in dollars, comparing last year’s investment levels with the years during the previous investment cycle from 2010 through 2014 does not tell the whole story, as cost levels within the E&P industry have come down significantly since 2014. Related: The Battle For Suriname’s Oil Is About To Begin

Figure 4 shows the 15 largest offshore projects approved last year, measured by total greenfield capex. The expansion phase of Saudi Aramco’s Marjan field in Saudi Arabia was by far the largest project approved last year, with close to $12 billion in investments. The project aims to add 24 new offshore platforms to handle initial oil and gas processing and water injection. These platforms will tie into the onshore expansion of the Tanajib oil facilities, as well as other newly built onshore gas facilities. The second largest project on the list is the first phase of Total’s Area 1 development in Mozambique. This gas project will be developed as a subsea tieback to an onshore LNG plant. Chevron’s Anchor field development in the US is the largest project within the Atlantic region, just ahead of the second phase of Equinor’s Johan Sverdrup field in Norway.

Unsurprisingly, this rising tide of approval activity has carried with it an increase in offshore investments in 2019. Total offshore capex grew by 5% versus 2018, with a 7% rise in deepwater spending and a 3% boost in investments on the continental shelf.  For 2020, offshore investments are on track to grow 8%, with deepwater up 12% and shelf spending up 2% (see Figure 5). This illustrates that a new offshore investment cycle is in the making.

By Rystad Energy

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage




Previous Post

Why Russia Should Exit The OPEC+ Deal
Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy is an independent oil and gas consulting services and business intelligence data firm offering global databases, strategy consulting and research products. Rystad Energy’s…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Prices Are Set To Slide Even Further

Oil Prices Are Set To Slide Even Further
The Real Reason The U.S. Is Interested In Iran

The Real Reason The U.S. Is Interested In Iran

 Canada Faces A New Oil Price ‘’Blowout’’

Canada Faces A New Oil Price ‘’Blowout’’

 Billions In Worthless Assets Plague The Oil & Gas Industry

Billions In Worthless Assets Plague The Oil & Gas Industry

 Why Oil Markets Don't Have To Worry About World War 3

Why Oil Markets Don't Have To Worry About World War 3

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com