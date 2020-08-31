Iraq Struggles To Restart Damaged Refineries

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 43.02 +0.41 +0.96%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 45.74 +0.46 +1.02%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.656 +0.026 +0.99%
Graph down Mars US 4 hours 43.96 -0.26 -0.59%
Graph down Opec Basket 4 days 45.33 -0.48 -1.05%
Graph down Urals 22 hours 45.00 -0.70 -1.53%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 44.16 -0.47 -1.05%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 44.16 -0.47 -1.05%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 44.29 +0.14 +0.32%
Chart Mexican Basket 4 days 40.58 -0.15 -0.37%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.656 +0.026 +0.99%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 22 hours 45.80 +1.52 +3.43%
Graph up Murban 22 hours 46.77 +2.09 +4.68%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 43.41 +0.36 +0.84%
Graph up Basra Light 4 days 48.02 +0.17 +0.36%
Graph down Saharan Blend 4 days 44.34 -0.13 -0.29%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 44.29 +0.14 +0.32%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 44.29 +0.14 +0.32%
Chart Girassol 4 days 45.21 +0.45 +1.01%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 45.33 -0.48 -1.05%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 hours 30.86 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 4 hours 33.32 -0.07 -0.21%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 21 hours 41.97 -0.07 -0.17%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 21 hours 43.37 -0.07 -0.16%
Graph down Sweet Crude 4 hours 39.97 -0.07 -0.17%
Graph down Peace Sour 21 hours 38.47 -0.07 -0.18%
Chart Peace Sour 21 hours 38.47 -0.07 -0.18%
Chart Light Sour Blend 21 hours 39.72 -0.07 -0.18%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 hours 41.47 -0.07 -0.17%
Chart Central Alberta 21 hours 38.47 -0.07 -0.18%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 44.16 -0.47 -1.05%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 22 hours 39.00 -0.50 -1.27%
Graph down Giddings 22 hours 32.75 -0.50 -1.50%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 43.66 -0.51 -1.15%
Graph down West Texas Sour 22 hours 36.56 -0.36 -0.98%
Graph down Eagle Ford 22 hours 40.51 -0.36 -0.88%
Chart Eagle Ford 22 hours 40.51 -0.36 -0.88%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 22 hours 39.00 -0.50 -1.27%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 33.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 47.71 -0.07 -0.15%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes While U.S. Pipelines Are Under Siege, China Streamlines Its Oil and Gas Network
  • 5 minutes America Could Go Fully Electric Right Now
  • 8 minutes Tesla Begins Construction Of World’s Largest Energy Storage Facility
  • 1 hour CHINA , EUROPE HAVE RESURGENCE IN COVID 19. DEMOCRATIC PARTY GAME PLAN FALLING APART
  • 1 day 10 Chinese in top 20 longest metro systems. 1 is from US (New York).
  • 3 hours End of an Era?
  • 8 mins President Donald Trump’s approval with black voters rose nine points during the Republican National Convention, according to a Hill-HarrisX poll conducted August 22-25.
  • 24 hours Renewables Overtake Coal, But Lag Far Behind Oil And Natural Gas
  • 1 hour Oil Tanker Runs Aground in Mauritius - Oil Spill
  • 2 days Flooding Reaches New Record in China. Still Coming
  • 1 day The World is Facing a Solar Panel Waste Problem
  • 2 days In 1,267 days, Trump has made 20,055 false or misleading claims

Breaking News:

U.S. Seizes Websites Involved In Illegal Oil Trade

Angola Aims To Ramp Up Oil Production

Angola Aims To Ramp Up Oil Production

Africa’s second-largest oil producer is…

Is This The End Of China's Oil Buying Spree?

Is This The End Of China's Oil Buying Spree?

China has been buying up…

Big Oil Wrote Down $87 Billion In Assets In Less Than One Year

Big Oil Wrote Down $87 Billion In Assets In Less Than One Year

Seven of the largest oil…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Viktor Katona

Viktor Katona

Viktor Katona is an Group Physical Trader at MOL Group and Expert at the Russian International Affairs Council, currently based in Budapest. Disclaimer: views set…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Iraq Struggles To Restart Damaged Refineries

By Viktor Katona - Aug 31, 2020, 4:00 PM CDT Updated: Aug 31, 2020, 4:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

Still struggling to overcome the draining consequences of almost ceaseless conflict and political haggling, Iraq has nevertheless managed to overcome the worst of the 2020 oil market slump in its upstream sector. It demonstrated sufficient subtlety with its Kurdish exports and has more or less reined in its OPEC+ non-compliance antics, to avoid the ire of leading crude exporters. Yet as Baghdad and other Iraqi cities put up with the intense August heat when temperatures are routinely above 45 °C, Iraqi authorities have started to chart a pathway for the Arab nation’s downstream segment, too – albeit a bit too ambitious given the conditions of today’s Iraq; one might argue that staying realistic is the best Baghdad can do. Iraq’s only fully functional refinery is located in Shuaiba near the Basrah hub of crude production, where a 210kbpd refinery is serving the product needs of the south. Under normal circumstances, Shuaiba should have processed some 280kbpd, using a fourth refining unit, however the realities of being an oil-dependent war-torn Middle Eastern nation and the COVID pandemic have gotten in the way. Shuaiba has had its fair share of difficulties in the past years as the river water it relies on is becoming increasingly salinated and was forced to temporarily shut down refining because of that – might not seem that tragic in the COVID-19 era when demand for fuels has plummeted but definitely was a dangerous development before that given all the missing output from the Baiji Refinery. 

While the Shuaiba Refinery caters for the products need of Iraq’s South and the 140kbpd Daura Refinery is feeding the exigencies of the burgeoning Baghdad market, the ill-fated Baiji Refinery (some 130km from Baghdad) was satisfying the needs of the nation’s heartland. Yet Baiji has suffered immensely on the back of plentiful military operations – first it was damaged by ISIS’ barbaric actions, only to take another hit when the Iraqi internal forces recaptured it in 2015. Last week the Iraqi oil ministry has set a deadline to the completion of the partially destroyed 310kbpd Baiji Refinery complex, one of the most badly damaged key infrastructure assets during the Islamic State sudden onslaught on Iraq. 

Related: The Innovative Solution Bringing Electricity To Crisis Stricken Areas

Nominally, Baiji consists of 3 different parts – Salahuddin 1 and 2 (both with a throughput capacity of 70kbpd) and the Northern Plant (throughput capacity of 170kbpd). As of today, only the Salahuddin 2 unit is working properly – Salahuddin 1 has had most of its reconstruction works completed on the hydrogen and gasoline units but is still yet to restart, with the Northern Plant requiring the most overhauling. The new Iraqi government claimed that it expects all Baiji repair works to be completed by 2023. The commercial rationale to maximize refinery output is more than evident – despite struggling with deficit-plagued budgets, Iraq spends some $2.5 billion per year on importing oil products.

One can barely call the above mentioned developments a success – across the board downstream projects have run into financing problems and subsequent delays. Yet Iraqi authorities keep on surprising the general public by claims that the Middle Eastern nation would build 5 new greenfield refineries with a total refining capacity of 790kbpd. In late 2019 the Ministry of Oil has issued a list of the 5 given refineries – Kirkuk (70kbpd), Wasit (140kbpd), Nasiriyah (140kbpd), Basrah (140kbpd) and al-Faw (300kbpd). The peculiar choice of locations raises some evident questions – if the government remains intent on bringing the Shuaiba refinery back to full capacity, why would it seek two further refineries in the Basrah Governorate with an incremental capacity of 440kbpd (ie to a total of 840kbpd)? 

Realistically speaking, the list of greenfield refineries to be built is more about the government signaling the extent of its wishes rather than determining specific goals for the upcoming years. Moreover, Iraq has another long-running downstream saga – that of the 140kbpd Karbala Refinery, basically the only greenfield refinery in the history of modern Iraq. According to the Oil Ministry, Karbala is 88 percent complete and would be fully ready for commissioning by 2023, the same year when repair works on its brownfield assets would be finalized. Karbala is located midway between Baghdad and Najaf, with the $6.4 billion construction overseen by a South Korean consortium headed by Hyundai. As usually with Iraqi refineries, Karbala’s 2023 commissioning deadline would be 5 years beyond the initially set deadline – understandable, given that it is predominantly financed by the ever-cash-strapped government. 

On a separate note, the oil refineries of Iraqi Kurdistan form a separate microcosm – in contrast to the southern governorates Erbil lacks a downstream powerhouse. The 110kbpd Kalak Refinery might have been the flagship of the region’s refining activities yet it remains severely underutilized, at 20-30% on average. The only refinery in Kurdistan that operates more or less according to its technical possibilities is the 60kbpd Ninewa Refinery. The problem is that against the background of OPEC+ commitments and upstream investments plummeting in 2020 feeding the Kurdish refineries (the latest one of which was commissioned in July 2019, the 40kbpd Erbil Refinery) with substantial amounts of crude is a rather difficult affair.

By Viktor Katona for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Robust Chinese Demand Fuels Oil Market Recovery
Viktor Katona

Viktor Katona

Viktor Katona is an Group Physical Trader at MOL Group and Expert at the Russian International Affairs Council, currently based in Budapest. Disclaimer: views set…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The World’s Top Oil Importer Is Turning Its Back On Saudi Arabia

The World’s Top Oil Importer Is Turning Its Back On Saudi Arabia
Building The World’s First Nuclear Fusion Reactor

Building The World’s First Nuclear Fusion Reactor
The U.S. Energy Storage Boom Is About To Begin

The U.S. Energy Storage Boom Is About To Begin
Is A Major Oil Price Breakout On The Horizon?

Is A Major Oil Price Breakout On The Horizon?
Two Major Shale Drillers Plan Layoffs

Two Major Shale Drillers Plan Layoffs



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com