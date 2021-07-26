Iraq Oil Expert: Baghdad Shouldn't Replace Oil With Renewables

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 71.49 -0.58 -0.80%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins SellBuy 73.85 -0.25 -0.34%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins SellBuy 4.083 +0.023 +0.57%
Graph down Heating Oil 10 mins SellBuy 2.134 0.000 0.00%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.287 -0.005 -0.20%
Graph up Louisiana Light 6 days 70.76 +2.99 +4.41%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 6 days 70.76 +2.99 +4.41%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 72.80 +0.87 +1.21%
Chart Opec Basket 6 days 69.93 -3.22 -4.40%
Chart Mars US 17 hours 70.07 +0.21 +0.30%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.287 -0.005 -0.20%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 72.03 +1.00 +1.41%
Graph up Murban 4 days 73.19 +0.94 +1.30%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 69.23 +1.08 +1.58%
Graph up Basra Light 4 days 75.37 +0.75 +1.01%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 73.36 +0.86 +1.19%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 72.80 +0.87 +1.21%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 72.80 +0.87 +1.21%
Chart Girassol 4 days 72.88 +0.79 +1.10%
Chart Opec Basket 6 days 69.93 -3.22 -4.40%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 days 57.19 +0.22 +0.39%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 11 hours 56.92 -1.59 -2.72%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 11 hours 71.07 +0.16 +0.23%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 11 hours 72.47 +0.16 +0.22%
Graph up Sweet Crude 11 hours 68.07 +0.16 +0.24%
Graph up Peace Sour 11 hours 66.07 +0.16 +0.24%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 66.07 +0.16 +0.24%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 68.07 +0.16 +0.24%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 70.72 +0.16 +0.23%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 66.07 +0.16 +0.24%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 6 days 70.76 +2.99 +4.41%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 68.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 62.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up ANS West Coast 1 min 69.11 +0.44 +0.64%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 66.02 +0.16 +0.24%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 69.97 +0.16 +0.23%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 69.97 +0.16 +0.23%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 68.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 6 days 60.50 +2.75 +4.76%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 74.39 +2.88 +4.03%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Tesla is the Most American Made Car!
  • 7 minutes Should the US government be on the hook for $15 billion?
  • 9 minutes California breaks 1 GW energy storage milestone
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 9 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 2 hours China Producing Half of the Worlds Electrical Vehicle Batteries is Experiencing Explosive Pollution
  • 3 days Colonial pipeline hack
  • 4 days Severe Drought in the West Will Greatly Reduce Electrical Production from Hydroelectric Turbines.
  • 2 days Beware the Left's 'Degrowth' Movement (i.e. why Covid-19 is Good)

Breaking News:

Volkswagen CEO: EVs Will Be Cheaper Than ICE Vehicles In “2 To 3 Years”

EIA Inventory Report Sends Oil Prices Higher

EIA Inventory Report Sends Oil Prices Higher

Crude oil prices inched higher…

China Taps Into Crude Reserves To Curb Oil Price Rally

China Taps Into Crude Reserves To Curb Oil Price Rally

The world’s top oil importer,…

The Refining Industry Is Struggling To Adapt To The Future

The Refining Industry Is Struggling To Adapt To The Future

While upstream oil and gas…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Iraq Oil Expert: Baghdad Shouldn't Replace Oil With Renewables

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jul 26, 2021, 11:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community

It is not in Iraq's best interest to adopt renewable energy at the expense of fossil fuels, energy and oil expert Hamza al-Jawaheri told local Shafaq News Agency in an interview on Monday.

Iraq, OPEC's second-largest producer behind Saudi Arabia, has been suffering from power outages and disruptions due to a lack of investment in its transmission grids. Iraq also relies on electricity and natural gas imports from neighboring Iran for its power supply and has received waivers from the United States to continue importing electricity from Iran despite the American sanctions against Tehran.

"Iraq is an oil-producing country. It supplies 12% of the world's needs. It is not in its best interest to adopt renewable energy resources," al-Jawaheri told Shafaq News Agency.

"Iraq's economy is rentier that relies on oil to fund its treasury. Promoting alternative energy is not the optimal choice to address the power issue in Iraq," the energy analyst was quoted by the news agency as saying.

According to al-Jawaheri, solar energy installations are useless in urban areas, as well as "four times more expensive than fossil oil." Related: Oil Opens Lower As Delta Variant Fears Clash With Tight Supply

Ahead of the visit of Prime Minister Mustafa Kadhimi of Iraq to the White House on Monday, a senior U.S. administration official said that "we have a huge climate agenda with the Iraqis which I want to highlight. USAID funded technical assistance for renewable energy and climate adaptation with a figure — monetary figure I just can't announce yet."

Last month, Masdar, a subsidiary of Mubadala Investment Company of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), signed a strategic agreement with Iraq to develop solar photovoltaic (PV) projects in the country with a minimum total capacity of 2 gigawatts (GW).

"The Government intends to increase and enhance the national production of clean energy," Ihsan Abdul Jabbar Ismail, Minister of Oil for the Republic of Iraq, said in a statement in June.

"Iraq is targeting 20 to 25 percent of energy coming from renewable sources, rather than fossil fuels, equivalent to 10 to 12 GW. This agreement with Masdar, a global leader in renewable energy, is an important step in the development of the clean energy investment sector and the exploitation of solar energy in Iraq," the minister added.             

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Top Oilfield Service Providers See Multi-Year Recovery Ahead
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

China’s Changing Policies Could Create A Huge Oil Demand Deficit

China’s Changing Policies Could Create A Huge Oil Demand Deficit
The Real Reason Oil Prices Aren’t At $80

The Real Reason Oil Prices Aren’t At $80
Could This Be The Most Promising Oil Play Of The Decade?

Could This Be The Most Promising Oil Play Of The Decade?
Why Saudi Arabia Hiked Oil Prices So Aggressively

Why Saudi Arabia Hiked Oil Prices So Aggressively
The World Will Run Out Of EV Batteries By 2025

The World Will Run Out Of EV Batteries By 2025



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com