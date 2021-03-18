Heavy-Handed Government Intervention To Hurt Brazil’s Oil Boom

X

Sign Up To Our Free Newsletter

Join Now

Thanks for subscribing to our free newsletter!

ERROR

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 60.14 +0.14 +0.23%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins SellBuy 63.50 +0.22 +0.35%
Graph up Natural Gas 11 mins 2.488 +0.007 +0.28%
Graph down Mars US 3 hours 60.10 -4.75 -7.32%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 66.76 -0.13 -0.19%
Graph down Gasoline 14 mins 1.941 -0.003 -0.18%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 66.75 -0.22 -0.33%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 66.75 -0.22 -0.33%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 63.96 -2.24 -3.38%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 63.03 -0.26 -0.41%
Chart Natural Gas 11 mins 2.488 +0.007 +0.28%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 65.12 -1.64 -2.46%
Graph down Murban 1 day 66.03 -1.41 -2.09%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 60.07 -2.57 -4.10%
Graph down Basra Light 1 day 63.14 -4.81 -7.08%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 63.75 -2.53 -3.82%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 63.96 -2.24 -3.38%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 63.96 -2.24 -3.38%
Chart Girassol 1 day 64.42 -2.34 -3.51%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 66.76 -0.13 -0.19%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 49.55 -4.48 -8.29%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 7 hours 53.43 -0.17 -0.32%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 23 hours 63.63 -0.17 -0.27%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 23 hours 65.03 -0.17 -0.26%
Graph down Sweet Crude 7 hours 61.98 -0.17 -0.27%
Graph down Peace Sour 7 hours 60.58 -0.17 -0.28%
Chart Peace Sour 7 hours 60.58 -0.17 -0.28%
Chart Light Sour Blend 7 hours 61.38 -0.17 -0.28%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 7 hours 66.73 -0.17 -0.25%
Chart Central Alberta 7 hours 60.88 -0.17 -0.28%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 66.75 -0.22 -0.33%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 56.50 -4.75 -7.76%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 50.25 -4.75 -8.64%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 68.39 -0.31 -0.45%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 53.95 -4.60 -7.86%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 57.90 -4.60 -7.36%
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 57.90 -4.60 -7.36%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 56.50 -4.75 -7.76%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 54.75 -0.25 -0.45%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 70.99 -0.20 -0.28%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Texas forced to have rolling brown outs. Not from downed power line , but because the wind energy turbines are frozen.
  • 7 minutes Scientists Warn That Filling The Sahara With Solar Panels Is A Bad Idea
  • 11 minutes United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 15 minutes Joe Biden's Presidency
  • 3 hours Hilarious: New Mexico seeking exemption from Biden oil and gas leasing pause - governor
  • 5 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 7 hours Geothermal energy using oil/gas drilling techniques
  • 1 hour A Wind Farm in Coal Country
  • 24 hours America Makes Plans to Produce Needed Rare Earth Minerals Domestically
  • 4 days IS SAUDI ARABIA SENDING A MESSAGE TO BIDEN
  • 1 day ‘We Have More Leverage in the Free World Than We Think’ Against Chinese Regime

Breaking News:

Oil Major BP Plans UK’s Biggest Blue Hydrogen Project

Oil Traders Made A Killing Last Year

Oil Traders Made A Killing Last Year

Big oil traders posted record…

U.S. Consumers Will Pay The Bill For Higher Crude Prices

U.S. Consumers Will Pay The Bill For Higher Crude Prices

Production restraint amid a quickly…

Why U.S. Shale Production Remains Stubbornly High

Why U.S. Shale Production Remains Stubbornly High

U.S. shale production has fallen…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Matthew Smith

Matthew Smith

Matthew Smith is Oilprice.com's Latin-America correspondent. Matthew is a veteran investor and investment management professional. He obtained a Master of Law degree and is currently located…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Heavy-Handed Government Intervention To Hurt Brazil’s Oil Boom

By Matthew Smith - Mar 18, 2021, 5:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

A spat over fuel prices last month saw Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro replace the CEO of national oil company Petrobras Roberto Castello Branco, who is popular among investors with former Defense Minister and army general Joaquim Silva e Luna. Brazil’s federal government was able to exercise such a monumental power because it is the majority owner of Petrobras. The Brazilian state directly owns 28.67% of Petrobras with another 8.08% held by the Latin American country’s national development bank, giving a total controlling interest of 36.75%. Bolsonaro’s decision roiled investors triggering a sharp sell-off of Petrobras stock which plunged by over 20% while the broader Brazilian bourse, as measured by IBOVESPA index which measures the performance of the top 70 stocks in Latin America’s largest economy, lost over 5%. This event reawakened investor fears of a return to resource nationalism, government interference in Brazil’s energy sector and heavy-handed intervention in the operations of Petrobras which in the past precipitated institutionalized malfeasance as well as corruption.  Such affairs during the presidencies of Lula and Rousseff destroyed billions of dollars of shareholder value and saw Petrobras become ensnared in what was described as the biggest corruption scandal in Brazil’s history and potentially even the world. Those happenings along with a debt engorged balance sheet almost destroyed Brazil’s national oil company. The fallout from the scandal, known as Lava Jato (Car Wash), flung Brazil into a deep recession where annual gross domestic product shrank by over 3% during 2015 and 2016, making it the worst on record. For those reasons, it is easy to understand how Bolsonaro’s actions triggered such a tremendous wave of fear among investors. While there is still significant risk attached to Petrobras and its operations the outlook is not as dire as the market and some analysts perceive.

Related: Big Oil’s Hottest Prospects In 2021
 Petrobras reported a solid 2020 despite the severe impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic on energy demand and crude oil prices. The national oil company announced record full year oil production of 2.28 million barrels per day and hit a new high for total hydrocarbon output of 2.84 million barrels of oil equivalent daily. This is an impressive milestone at a time when the energy sector was under considerable pressure because of sharply weaker crude oil prices, which forced integrated energy majors slash spending leading to a marked reduction in production. Petrobras’ crude oil exports for 2020 were an outstanding 33% higher than 2019, despite the pandemic and a material reduction in oil demand across the world. This was primarily driven by unwavering demand from China for petroleum, especially sweet light and medium grade crude varieties, creating greater demand for Petrobras’ sweet medium crude extracted from its offshore pre-salt oilfield. Notably, Brazil’s national oil company opened 2021 with record oil exports as China’s insatiable demand kept growing.

Importantly, under Branco’s stewardship Brazil’s national oil company was able to substantially reduce the massive pile of debt it had built up under previous management. By the end of 2020 Petrobras had reduced its gross debt to $75.5 billion, which was a healthy 13% decrease compared to a year earlier. The integrated energy major intends to lower gross debt even further to less than $60 million between 2023 and 2025. The pandemic, March 2020 oil price collapse and heightened uncertainty around crude oil prices saw Petrobras cut capital expenditures while renewing its focus on developing petroleum projects with a breakeven price of less than $35 per barrel. Related: Rarely-Used Recovery Method Could Unlock Billions Of Barrels In Alaska

While Bolsonaro’s meddling in Petrobras’ affairs has startled investors and financial markets it is unlikely that the new CEO will decide on any material changes in strategy. This is especially the case when it is considered that a leaner nimbler Petrobras was unlocking considerable value not only for investors but for the Brazilian state. The integrated energy major is the key driver of Brazil’s monumental offshore oil boom. Brazil’s oil production was steadily growing despite the pandemic and its impact on global energy consumption. Nevertheless, February 2021 oil output (Portuguese) fell 6% year over year to 3.55 million barrels daily, primarily because Petrobras had shuttered some operations for maintenance. 

Despite Bolsonaro’s decision, outgoing Petrobras CEO Branco still hiked gasoline and diesel prices at the refinery gate in response to higher international oil prices. While the latest development has alarmed investors there are signs that incoming CEO Silva e Luna will take a balanced approach. It is speculated that while he will seek to blunt the impact of higher fuel prices on Brazil’s delicate economy, which according to the IMF shrank by 5.8% last year, he will keep domestic fuel prices at parity with international energy prices. This is an acknowledgement of Petrobras’ need to remain profitable and not be once again looted by the federal government to support its financial goals to the detriment of shareholders. It is estimated by analysts that Petrobras lost anywhere up to $40 billion between 2011 and 2014 when the company was forced to sell imported gasoline and diesel at a loss in Brazil by the government of Dilma Rousseff. In the wake of the Car Wash scandal Petrobras implemented an imported oil product parity pricing policy which while being refined and made more flexible since then still applies. While it has been modified to make it more flexible since being implemented the policy still applies. 

Brasilia, even after the latest events appears focused on completing further reforms of Brazil’s hydrocarbon sector and the privatization of other state-owned assets. Those policies are key to attracting the additional investment required to sustain Brazil’s increasingly economic important oil boom and drive greater foreign direct investment so the economy can recover from the fallout caused by the pandemic. As part of those reforms, Petrobras is supposedly ending its monopolies in refining and natural gas production. That saw the integrated energy major plan to sell eight of its refineries over the course of 2021, but two sales have been delayed despite the requirement to complete the transactions by the end of 2021. it is difficult to see any material changes being made to those plans because of Petrobras’ economic importance, even after Bolsonaro’s replacement of Branco indicating that greater state intervention could be on the cards. After the event, Brazil’s president was quick to point out that the privatization of state-run electric utility Eletrobras was still proceeding, hoping to bolster his pro-business non-interventionist credentials. Petrobras five-year strategy focused on selling non-core higher-cost operations including shallow water and onshore oil assets, opening Brazil’s natural gas industry to private players and ending its refining monopoly is important to unlock value for not only private investors but Brazil’s government. There is every indication that despite Bolsonaro’s decision indicating that government intervention in Brazil’s energy sector is an ever-present threat, the fallout will not be as severe as markets and analysts initially believed.

Matthew Smith for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

India Throws The Oil Tanker Industry A Lifeline

Next Post

Oil Traders Made A Killing Last Year
Matthew Smith

Matthew Smith

Matthew Smith is Oilprice.com's Latin-America correspondent. Matthew is a veteran investor and investment management professional. He obtained a Master of Law degree and is currently located…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Biden’s Energy Agenda To Reduce Oil Production And Boost Prices

Biden’s Energy Agenda To Reduce Oil Production And Boost Prices
Three Commodities Set To Boom As The Global Economy Recovers

Three Commodities Set To Boom As The Global Economy Recovers
Mexico’s Pemex Boasts Billion-Barrel Oil Discovery

Mexico’s Pemex Boasts Billion-Barrel Oil Discovery
Oil Plunges On A Wave Of Bearish News

Oil Plunges On A Wave Of Bearish News
How Biden’s Tax Hike Affects Oil

How Biden’s Tax Hike Affects Oil



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com