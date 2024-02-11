Exxon’s Guyana Oil Drilling Plans Anger Venezuela

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 76.44 -0.40 -0.52%
Graph down Brent Crude 12 mins 81.85 -0.34 -0.41%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 81.67 +0.60 +0.74%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.808 -0.039 -2.11%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.329 -0.011 -0.45%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 79.37 +2.41 +3.13%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 79.37 +2.41 +3.13%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 83.44 +0.56 +0.68%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 80.15 +1.29 +1.64%
Chart Mars US 100 days 78.56 -1.84 -2.29%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.329 -0.011 -0.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 3 days 79.88 +1.57 +2.00%
Graph up Murban 3 days 81.33 +1.92 +2.42%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 77.77 +0.32 +0.41%
Graph down Basra Light 804 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 83.97 +0.38 +0.45%
Graph up Bonny Light 3 days 83.44 +0.56 +0.68%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 83.44 +0.56 +0.68%
Chart Girassol 3 days 83.75 +0.45 +0.54%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 80.15 +1.29 +1.64%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 257 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 2 days 56.62 +2.36 +4.35%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 3 days 78.37 +2.36 +3.10%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 3 days 76.62 +2.36 +3.18%
Graph up Sweet Crude 2 days 68.02 +2.36 +3.59%
Graph up Peace Sour 2 days 62.07 +2.36 +3.95%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 days 62.07 +2.36 +3.95%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 days 65.97 +2.36 +3.71%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 71.22 +2.36 +3.43%
Chart Central Alberta 2 days 62.32 +2.36 +3.94%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 79.37 +2.41 +3.13%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 72.70 +2.36 +3.36%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 66.45 +2.36 +3.68%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 79.41 +0.33 +0.42%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 71.10 +2.36 +3.43%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 72.70 +2.36 +3.36%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 72.70 +2.36 +3.36%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 72.75 +2.25 +3.19%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 66.50 +2.50 +3.91%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 80.69 +2.61 +3.34%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 days GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population
  • 2 days U.S. Electric Vehicle Sales Poised For A Breakout Year
  • 1 day RUSSIAN Ruble Collapse & Sanctions are Crushing Russian Economy as Oil & Gas Revenues Fall 65%
  • 3 days Trans Mountain Pipeline about to finish
  • 4 hours CHINA Economy IMPLODING - Fastest Price Fall in 14 Years & Stock Market Crashes to 5 Year Low
  • 1 day North Face Compares the Oil Industry to the Porn Industry
  • 4 hours Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line
  • 1 day Why Russia's Biggest Threat is Actually China
  • 11 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 1 day Energy and food crisis will lead to riots in Europe

Breaking News:

Brazil’s Gas Imports Fall to Lowest Level In 20 Years Thanks to Hydro Push

Fresh Sanctions Could Seriously Curtail Iran’s Surging Oil Exports

Fresh Sanctions Could Seriously Curtail Iran’s Surging Oil Exports

Following the attack that killed…

Unpacking the Complex Relationship Between Oil and Agriculture

Unpacking the Complex Relationship Between Oil and Agriculture

Oil prices and food costs…

U.S. Merger Boom Could Slow Shale Production Growth

U.S. Merger Boom Could Slow Shale Production Growth

Some private oil producers in…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Exxon’s Guyana Oil Drilling Plans Anger Venezuela

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Feb 11, 2024, 4:00 PM CST
  • ExxonMobil’s drilling plans offshore Guyana have angered Venezuela.
  • The simmering dispute between Guyana and Venezuela escalated at the end of last year.
  • Analysts see meager chances that the Venezuela-Guyana dispute would escalate further and saw Maduro's referendum and threats to annex a large part of Guyana’s territory as a move to rally the nationalist vote.
Join Our Community
Venezuela

ExxonMobil’s drilling plans offshore Guyana have angered Venezuela and risk escalating the dispute between the two South American neighbors over Venezuela’s claim on a large part of Guyana’s oil-rich Essequibo region.   

The U.S. supermajor said this week it expects to drill two exploration wells north and west of its Stabroek block offshore Guyana, where three already operational Exxon projects are currently producing more than 550,000 barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil and are expected to reach more than 600,000 bpd in output later this year.   

Exxon’s pursuit of exploration drilling in the contested region drew harsh reactions from Venezuela, which vowed a “forceful response that adheres to the law.”  

The simmering dispute between Guyana and Venezuela escalated at the end of last year, when Nicolas Maduro held a non-binding referendum on whether Venezuela should annex the Essequibo region, off whose coasts Guyana’s huge oil discoveries have been made in recent years.

Essequibo used to be part of Venezuela during its colonial period, but at the end of the 19th century, an international arbitration gave the land to Guyana, then a British colony. Venezuela has never accepted the arbitration decision, but for most of the time since it was made, it has not acted on its grievance.   Related: U.S. Oil Drilling Activity Stalls

Analysts see meager chances that the Venezuela-Guyana dispute would escalate further and saw Maduro's referendum and threats to annex a large part of Guyana’s territory as a move to rally a nationalist vote amid waning popularity ahead of the presidential election this year.

In December, Venezuela and Guyana agreed not to use force or escalate tension in the dispute. At a meeting in Brazil last month, Maduro and Guyana’s President Irfaan Ali reiterated their pledges not to resort to force.

Brazil, however, reinforced its troops close to its border with Venezuela earlier this month.

While tensions continued to simmer, the president of ExxonMobil Guyana, Alistair Routledge, said this week that the U.S. supermajor is committed to its operations in Guyana despite the dispute with Venezuela.

“We are not going anywhere,” Routledge told reporters, adding that Exxon considers its exploration and production contracts with Guyana valid under local and international laws.

Guyana’s foreign secretary Robert Persaud told The Associated Press on Wednesday that Exxon had every right to drill for oil and gas in the Essequibo region “because it is within established Guyana waters in a fully demarcated area.”

But the announcement of more oil drilling in the area claimed by Venezuela risks escalating the tensions in the region, analysts say.

“The truth is that this announcement couldn’t come at a worse time,” Geoff Ramsey, a senior fellow at the Atlantic Council, told the Guardian.

“This is going to be a massive test for regional diplomacy.”

The U.S. pledged earlier this week urgent military assistance to Guyana to help it defend from threats.

ExxonMobil Guyana’s Routledge welcomed the enhanced cooperation between Guyana and the U.S. and said that “We remain committed to Guyana and pursuing business here and delivering on commitments that we made.”

Venezuela was not pleased, not at all.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vice President Delcy Rodríguez slammed Exxon’s drilling plans offshore Guyana in a post on X, saying that the U.S. supermajor “looks to protect its illicit operations, in a sea yet to be demarcated, under the warmongering cloak of the US in complicity with Guyana.”

Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino López said “If ExxonMobil has a private security company represented by the Southern Command, and a unit of the Government of Guyana in the maritime area, which rightfully belongs to Venezuela, they will receive a proportional, forceful and legal response.”

ExxonMobil is not only pursuing more oil exploration drilling offshore Guyana, it is also keen to tap the country’s natural gas reserves. Guyana’s government and the U.S. supermajor are looking to nail down a timeline to develop some of the gas resources in the eastern part of the Exxon-operated Stabroek Block.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

U.S. Oil Drilling Activity Stalls
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Saudi Arabia Signals a Shift in Oil Strategy

Saudi Arabia Signals a Shift in Oil Strategy
Diesel Prices Set to Surge in 2024

Diesel Prices Set to Surge in 2024
U.S. And Iranian Attacks In The Middle East Threaten Major Oil Price Rises

U.S. And Iranian Attacks In The Middle East Threaten Major Oil Price Rises
U.S. and Iran Locked in a Dangerous Game of Brinkmanship

U.S. and Iran Locked in a Dangerous Game of Brinkmanship
Europe Sours on Middle Eastern Crude Oil

Europe Sours on Middle Eastern Crude Oil

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com