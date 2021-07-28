Exxon Makes Another Major Oil Discovery Offshore Guyana

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 72.23 +0.58 +0.81%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins SellBuy 74.56 +0.08 +0.11%
Graph up Natural Gas 2 hours SellBuy 4.000 +0.029 +0.73%
Graph up Heating Oil 15 mins SellBuy 2.150 +0.006 +0.28%
Graph down Gasoline 14 mins 2.303 -0.011 -0.47%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 72.08 -0.47 -0.65%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 72.08 -0.47 -0.65%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 73.08 +0.16 +0.22%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 73.62 +0.59 +0.81%
Chart Mars US 18 hours 69.35 -0.26 -0.37%
Chart Gasoline 14 mins 2.303 -0.011 -0.47%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 72.83 +1.57 +2.20%
Graph up Murban 2 days 73.88 +1.56 +2.16%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 69.54 +0.29 +0.42%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 75.14 -0.37 -0.49%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 73.80 +0.41 +0.56%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 73.08 +0.16 +0.22%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 73.08 +0.16 +0.22%
Chart Girassol 2 days 73.23 +0.17 +0.23%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 73.62 +0.59 +0.81%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 56.90 -0.32 -0.56%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 14 hours 56.05 -0.71 -1.25%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 14 hours 70.65 -0.26 -0.37%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 14 hours 72.05 -0.26 -0.36%
Graph down Sweet Crude 14 hours 67.65 -0.26 -0.38%
Graph down Peace Sour 14 hours 65.65 -0.26 -0.39%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 65.65 -0.26 -0.39%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 67.65 -0.26 -0.38%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 70.30 -0.26 -0.37%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 65.65 -0.26 -0.39%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 72.08 -0.47 -0.65%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 68.25 -0.25 -0.36%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 62.00 -0.25 -0.40%
Graph up ANS West Coast 1 min 74.18 +0.16 +0.22%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 65.60 -0.26 -0.39%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 69.55 -0.26 -0.37%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 69.55 -0.26 -0.37%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 68.25 -0.25 -0.36%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 62.00 -0.25 -0.40%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 76.54 -0.16 -0.21%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Tesla is the Most American Made Car!
  • 7 minutes Should the US government be on the hook for $15 billion?
  • 9 minutes California breaks 1 GW energy storage milestone
  • 1 day GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 11 mins U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 16 hours China Producing Half of the Worlds Electrical Vehicle Batteries is Experiencing Explosive Pollution
  • 6 hours Withdrawl of American troops from Iraq and its direct impact on crude oil supply
  • 12 mins Severe Drought in the West Will Greatly Reduce Electrical Production from Hydroelectric Turbines.

Breaking News:

Top Investors Back $5.4 Billion TPG Rise Climate Fund

Middle East Oil Giants Grapple With Cyberattacks

Middle East Oil Giants Grapple With Cyberattacks

The latest data breach that…

Oil Prices Boosted By Falling Crude Inventories

Oil Prices Boosted By Falling Crude Inventories

Crude prices rose on Wednesday…

China’s Changing Policies Could Create A Huge Oil Demand Deficit

China’s Changing Policies Could Create A Huge Oil Demand Deficit

China is the world’s largest…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Exxon Makes Another Major Oil Discovery Offshore Guyana

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jul 28, 2021, 11:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community

ExxonMobil and its partner Hess Corporation have made another significant crude oil discovery offshore Guyana, the U.S. supermajor said on Wednesday.

The Whiptail discovery in the Stabroek Block adds to more than a dozen discoveries on the block and the previous recoverable resource estimate of approximately 9 billion oil-equivalent barrels.

Whiptail, located southeast of Uaru and west of Yellowtail discoveries, could form the basis of another future development in the Stabroek Block, Exxon and Hess said.

“Whiptail is a significant new oil discovery that will add to the discovered recoverable resource estimate of approximately 9 billion barrels of oil equivalent and could underpin a future oil development in the southeast area of the Stabroek Block,” Hess Corporation’s CEO John Hess said in a statement.

ExxonMobil and Hess believe offshore Guyana could allow for at least six projects online by 2027 and see the potential for up to 10 projects to develop the current recoverable resource base in the waters of the South American country.

In less than five years, Exxon and its partners in the Stabroek Block made more than a dozen quality discoveries on the block, making Guyana the newest oil-producing nation in December 2019.    

The Liza Phase 1 offshore project—Guyana’s first oil-producing project led by ExxonMobil—has reached its full planned production capacity of some 130,000 barrels per day (bpd), Guyana’s President Irfaan Ali said earlier this year. Liza Phase 1 currently produces 120,000 bpd, Exxon said today.

The Liza Phase 2 Project is designed to pump up to 220,000 bpd with a floating, production, storage, and offloading vessel (FPSO), and remains on target for early 2022, Exxon says.

Guyana is one of the top priorities in the U.S. supermajor’s strategy to focus on high-return and cash-generating projects that would allow it to grow its dividend through 2025.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Oil Prices Boosted By Falling Crude Inventories

Next Post

The Most Important Oil Project Of The Year Is Set To Go Live
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Real Reason Oil Prices Aren’t At $80

The Real Reason Oil Prices Aren’t At $80
The World Will Run Out Of EV Batteries By 2025

The World Will Run Out Of EV Batteries By 2025
Why Short Sellers Are Desperately Trying (And Failing) To Sink Recon Africa

Why Short Sellers Are Desperately Trying (And Failing) To Sink Recon Africa
U.S. Shale Sees Light At The End Of The Tunnel

U.S. Shale Sees Light At The End Of The Tunnel
India May Join China In Bid To Lower Oil Prices

India May Join China In Bid To Lower Oil Prices



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com