European Oil Majors Out-Traded U.S. Peers In 2020

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 62.81 -0.13 -0.21%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins SellBuy 66.27 -0.15 -0.23%
Graph up Natural Gas 54 mins SellBuy 2.874 +0.001 +0.03%
Graph down Heating Oil 19 mins SellBuy 1.903 -0.003 -0.17%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.020 -0.001 -0.04%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 64.12 -0.16 -0.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 64.12 -0.16 -0.25%
Chart Bonny Light 21 hours 64.20 +0.26 +0.41%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 63.22 -0.41 -0.64%
Chart Mars US 1 hour 63.19 +1.18 +1.90%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.020 -0.001 -0.04%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 21 hours 63.45 +1.16 +1.86%
Graph up Murban 21 hours 63.90 +0.89 +1.41%
Graph up Iran Heavy 21 hours 60.65 +0.44 +0.73%
Graph up Basra Light 21 hours 65.43 +0.91 +1.41%
Graph up Saharan Blend 21 hours 64.28 +0.16 +0.25%
Graph up Bonny Light 21 hours 64.20 +0.26 +0.41%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 21 hours 64.20 +0.26 +0.41%
Chart Girassol 21 hours 64.67 +0.40 +0.62%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 63.22 -0.41 -0.64%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 21 hours 50.64 +1.13 +2.28%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 4 hours 49.16 -0.23 -0.47%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 20 hours 60.91 -0.23 -0.38%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 20 hours 62.31 -0.23 -0.37%
Graph down Sweet Crude 4 hours 57.01 -0.23 -0.40%
Graph down Peace Sour 4 hours 56.66 -0.23 -0.40%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 4 hours 56.66 -0.23 -0.40%
Chart Light Sour Blend 4 hours 57.51 -0.23 -0.40%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 hours 60.91 -0.23 -0.38%
Chart Central Alberta 4 hours 56.66 -0.23 -0.40%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 64.12 -0.16 -0.25%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 21 hours 59.25 +1.00 +1.72%
Graph up Giddings 21 hours 53.00 +1.00 +1.92%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 65.47 +0.51 +0.79%
Graph up West Texas Sour 21 hours 56.89 +1.03 +1.84%
Graph up Eagle Ford 21 hours 60.84 +1.03 +1.72%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 21 hours 60.84 +1.03 +1.72%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 21 hours 59.25 +1.00 +1.72%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 52.25 -0.25 -0.48%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 68.25 +3.82 +5.93%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 mintues Texas forced to have rolling brown outs. Not from downed power line , but because the wind energy turbines are frozen.
  • 7 minutes Forecasts for oil stocks.
  • 9 minutes Biden's $2 trillion Plan for Insfrastructure and Jobs
  • 13 minutes European gas market to 2040 according to Platts Analitics
  • 6 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 6 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 11 hours Battery storage 30% cheaper than new gas peaker plants, Australian study finds
  • 1 day British Government to Save a Major Oil Refinery from Insolvency - a victim of aviation crisis due to the pandemic
  • 2 days Simple question: What is the expected impact in electricity Demand when EV deployment exceeds 10%
  • 2 days Liquid Natural Gas

Breaking News:

U.S. Oil Inventories Rise Beyond Expectations

Libya’s Oil Production Set To Recover As Force Majeure Is Lifted

Libya’s Oil Production Set To Recover As Force Majeure Is Lifted

After falling below 1 million…

Will COVID Derail The World’s Hottest Offshore Oil Boom?

Will COVID Derail The World’s Hottest Offshore Oil Boom?

Brazil’s oil boom appeared to…

Oil Traders Slash Positions In Crude Futures As COVID Infections Soar

Oil Traders Slash Positions In Crude Futures As COVID Infections Soar

The continuing increase in Covid-19…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

European Oil Majors Out-Traded U.S. Peers In 2020

By Julianne Geiger - Apr 27, 2021, 6:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

Last year might have been a harrowing one for oil markets, but dozens of big-time oil traders netted tons of profit harnessing the volatility opportunities. Exxon wasn't among them. 

The American oil giant appears to have failed where its giant European counterparts excelled, according to an eye-opening Reuters report detailing how the supermajor cut funding for its trading unit and relegated it to the sidelines amid a COVID-19 pandemic that others capitalized on, heartily.  

While Dutch energy and commodity trading giant Vitol raked in a record $3 billion in profits, Exxon's traders were trying to operate on a shoe-string budget, unable to take advantage of the wild volatility and the high-risk scenario from which European traders profited, Reuters noted, citing nearly a dozen people "familiar with the matter". 

The Pandemic Trading Scorecard

Moving some 8 million barrels of petroleum products a day, Vitol is the largest independent oil trader in the world. But its $3 billion in profits—most earned at the height of the pandemic in Q2 2020—doesn't tell the whole story. 

The company also saw a massive drop in revenue last year. More specifically, revenues plunged from $225 billion in 2019 to $140 billion in 2020 thanks to significant reductions in traded oil volumes. It lost nearly 1 million bpd in crude oil trading volume. 

But Vitol isn't an oil giant playing at trading. It's a trader expected to earn on plays just like this. 

That hasn't stopped European oil majors from jumping in on this game with a drive to win.  Related: Oil Prices Climb As OPEC+ Holds Firm On Output Cuts

So, how did European oil majors with robust trading arms fare?

They made a killing doing what to everyone was rather simple: Buy tons of oil when the prices crash. Store it, and sell when things are good again. Easy enough. If you have the money to spend and aren't trying to avoid piling on more debt. 

Royal Dutch Shell said it made $2.6 billion in trading profits in 2020--double what it made in 2019. 

Shell's oil trading operations accounted for 43% of its Oil Products division earnings. It is exactly this that allowed it to absorb some of the pain of the pandemic. (Shell's Q1 earnings are scheduled for Thursday.) 

BP even managed to top Vitol, indicating to Reuters a $4-billion trading profit for the year. 

On Tuesday, BP also reported Q1 2021 profits of $2.6 billion—up from $110 million in Q4 2020—citing record trading (in natural gas) and higher oil prices. Net debt also fell by $5.6 billion, and now share buybacks are back in focus. 

The final consensus from inside BP? "This result was driven by an exceptional gas marketing and trading performance, significantly higher oil prices and higher refining margins."

But BP is a special story that contains the legend of Bob Dudley—the "Cassandra" of oil trading who took advantage of the January 2016 crash in crude oil prices to make one of the most stunning trades in industry history. 

He took a massive risk, which the company signed off on. BP's trading arm made a wager in the neighborhood of hundreds of millions of dollars that oil prices would rebound. They did, and BP made as much as $200 million—though no one knows for sure.  Related: The 5 Most Influential Oil Companies In The World

In last year's volatility, Exxon chose to play it safe instead of propping up the trading arm it had earlier chosen to build to compete with its European rivals. 

As Reuters details, for three years, Exxon worked to build up its trading arm, only to abandon it for the most part at the precise time when the risk/reward scenario was the most salacious. The pandemic wrongfooted Exxon to the extent that it became entirely risk-averse, rendering the trading arm more or less unable to make any big bets. 

"Traders were restricted to mostly routine deals intended as a hedge for Exxon's more traditional crude and fuel sales rather than gambles seeking to maximize profit", Reuters wrote, attributing it to four sources.

In 2020, Exxon changed its long-term strategy across the board, moving to focus on its highest-value assets and cutting its yearly spending by some $10 billion.

Right now, we are witnessing a rethink of the oil industry, and Exxon is choosing the path of lower risk. It's still playing out. Debt is a significant issue, and Exxon's 2020 trading options were to risk more debt on a hedge or play it safe. 

Earnings are due on Friday, and we'll see how the market reacts to the safe bet at a time when the overall sentiment is that investors are shell-shocked from too much wild shale spending and too much debt. Unless, of course, an oil company stuns you with massive and unexpected trading wins (as did BP and Shell). 

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Is California’s Fracking Ban A Big Deal For The Oil Industry?
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Why Helium Could Be The Next Commodity To Boom

Why Helium Could Be The Next Commodity To Boom
Why The Outlook For Oil Prices Shifted This Week

Why The Outlook For Oil Prices Shifted This Week
Small Companies Rush To Buy Up Big Oil’s Assets

Small Companies Rush To Buy Up Big Oil’s Assets
The Ugly Truth About Renewable Power

The Ugly Truth About Renewable Power
How Russia Could Kickstart Another Oil Price War

How Russia Could Kickstart Another Oil Price War



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com