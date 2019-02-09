OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 1 day 52.72 +0.08 +0.15%
Brent Crude 1 day 62.10 +0.47 +0.76%
Natural Gas 1 day 2.583 +0.032 +1.25%
Mars US 1 day 59.72 +0.78 +1.32%
Opec Basket 3 days 61.57 -0.73 -1.17%
Urals 2 days 59.12 -1.04 -1.73%
Bonny Light 2 days 62.99 +0.32 +0.51%
Mexican Basket 3 days 54.10 -0.86 -1.56%
Marine 2 days 61.47 -0.99 -1.59%
Murban 2 days 63.05 -0.84 -1.31%
Iran Heavy 2 days 54.07 +0.50 +0.93%
Basra Light 2 days 63.41 +0.51 +0.81%
Saharan Blend 2 days 61.69 +0.67 +1.10%
Girassol 2 days 62.38 +0.51 +0.82%
OPEC Members Monthly
Canadian Crude Index 1 day 38.94 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 19 days 41.64 -1.37 -3.19%
Canadian Condensate 34 days 49.79 -1.37 -2.68%
Premium Synthetic 34 days 52.64 -1.37 -2.54%
Sweet Crude 19 days 50.34 -1.37 -2.65%
Light Sour Blend 19 days 49.89 -1.37 -2.67%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 19 days 52.14 -1.37 -2.56%
Central Alberta 19 days 47.64 -1.37 -2.80%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 49.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 2 days 43.00 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 4 days 62.58 +0.66 +1.07%
West Texas Sour 2 days 46.67 +0.08 +0.17%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 49.17 +0.08 +0.16%
Kansas Common 3 days 43.00 -1.25 -2.82%
Buena Vista 3 days 62.69 -1.27 -1.99%
All Charts
Demand Concerns Drive Oil Markets

By Jim Hyerczyk - Feb 09, 2019, 6:00 PM CST
Oil

U.S. West Texas Intermediate oil futures are trading lower for the week, putting the market in a position to post a potentially bearish technical closing price reversal top on the weekly chart. This chart pattern typically leads to the start of a two to three week correction.

Demand Concerns Move to Forefront

Demand concerns are driving the price action this week. Although the OPEC-led production cuts remain supportive, they may not be enough to underpin prices if demand drop substantially.

Putting a lid on crude oil futures are renewed worries over U.S.-China trade relations. The growing concerns were fueled by comments on Thursday from a U.S. trade official who felt the two economic powerhouses were still far away from striking a trade deal despite recent optimistic remarks from the Trump administration, and a report that an upcoming meeting between U.S. President Trump and China’s President Xi Jinping would be pushed into March.

Traders are also responding to another downgrade of a major economic region as well as dovish remarks from the Reserve Bank of Australia.

In the U.S. on Thursday, the crude oil tumbled after White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow said that China and the U.S. were still far away on striking a trade deal. Later in the session, stock weakened further after CNBC reported that the Trump-Xi meeting before the March 2 deadline was “highly unlikely.”

Also contributing to this week’s sell-off…

Alberta Oil Cuts To End Sooner Than Planned
