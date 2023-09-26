Decade-Low Stocks At Cushing May Send Oil Prices Even Higher

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 90.45 +0.77 +0.86%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 93.83 +0.54 +0.58%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 93.97 -0.37 -0.39%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.648 +0.009 +0.34%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.529 -0.015 -0.61%
Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 90.61 -0.79 -0.86%
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 90.61 -0.79 -0.86%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 94.55 -1.05 -1.10%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 95.31 -0.42 -0.44%
Chart Mars US 18 hours 88.38 -0.35 -0.39%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.529 -0.015 -0.61%

Graph down Marine 1 day 93.48 -0.21 -0.22%
Graph down Murban 1 day 94.78 -0.89 -0.93%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 91.81 -0.90 -0.97%
Graph down Basra Light 665 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 93.63 -1.07 -1.13%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 94.55 -1.05 -1.10%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 94.55 -1.05 -1.10%
Chart Girassol 1 day 95.92 -0.63 -0.65%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 95.31 -0.42 -0.44%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 118 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 10 hours 71.38 -0.35 -0.49%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 10 hours 91.83 -0.35 -0.38%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 10 hours 90.08 -0.35 -0.39%
Graph down Sweet Crude 10 hours 85.88 -0.35 -0.41%
Graph down Peace Sour 10 hours 84.18 -0.35 -0.41%
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 84.18 -0.35 -0.41%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 84.68 -0.35 -0.41%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 93.28 -0.35 -0.37%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 84.18 -0.35 -0.41%

Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 90.61 -0.79 -0.86%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 86.16 -0.35 -0.40%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 79.91 -0.35 -0.44%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 95.41 -0.12 -0.13%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 85.56 -0.35 -0.41%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 86.16 -0.35 -0.40%
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 86.16 -0.35 -0.40%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 86.25 -0.25 -0.29%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 80.25 +0.25 +0.31%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 95.08 -0.15 -0.16%

All Charts
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

Decade-Low Stocks At Cushing May Send Oil Prices Even Higher

By ZeroHedge - Sep 26, 2023, 11:00 AM CDT
Crude storage

Crude prices will likely get a fresh boost this week, as stockpiles at the key US storage hub in Cushing, Oklahoma, risk collapsing to the lowest level (aka "tank-bottoms") in almost a decade.

Such a move would embolden those aiming for a return of $100 oil by year-end.

Cushing storage tanks

Cushing matters. Being the delivery point for the WTI futures contract, the rise and fall of the holdings is among the market’s most closely followed trends. So far in 3Q, inventories have slumped by ~47% to 22.9m barrels. That’s the lowest since July 2022 and that’s not far away from the 2014 lows.

If that comes to pass, it’d highlight the scramble for near-term supplies as the global market tightens up.

Estimates come on Tuesday, followed by the official print the next day.

By Jake Lloyd-Smith, Bloomberg Markets Live reporter and strategist via Zerohedge.com

