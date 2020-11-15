China Is Rapidly Expanding Its Oil Resources In Africa

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 2 days 40.13 -0.99 -2.41%
Graph down Brent Crude 2 days 42.78 -0.75 -1.72%
Graph up Natural Gas 2 days 2.995 +0.019 +0.64%
Graph down Mars US 2 days 40.53 -0.94 -2.27%
Graph down Opec Basket 4 days 42.97 -0.45 -1.04%
Graph up Urals 3 days 39.60 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 42.10 -0.48 -1.13%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 42.10 -0.48 -1.13%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 42.66 -0.81 -1.86%
Chart Mexican Basket 4 days 38.83 -0.32 -0.82%
Chart Natural Gas 2 days 2.995 +0.019 +0.64%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 3 days 43.22 -0.86 -1.95%
Graph down Murban 3 days 43.54 -0.97 -2.18%
Graph down Iran Heavy 3 days 40.63 -1.23 -2.94%
Graph down Basra Light 3 days 45.24 -0.48 -1.05%
Graph down Saharan Blend 3 days 42.07 -1.13 -2.62%
Graph down Bonny Light 3 days 42.66 -0.81 -1.86%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 42.66 -0.81 -1.86%
Chart Girassol 3 days 43.92 -0.93 -2.07%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 42.97 -0.45 -1.04%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 58 days 28.29 -1.00 -3.41%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 2 days 31.17 -0.73 -2.29%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 3 days 40.12 -0.33 -0.82%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 3 days 41.52 -0.33 -0.79%
Graph down Sweet Crude 2 days 36.02 -0.53 -1.45%
Graph down Peace Sour 2 days 34.12 -0.33 -0.96%
Chart Peace Sour 2 days 34.12 -0.33 -0.96%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 days 36.12 -0.33 -0.91%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 36.87 -0.53 -1.42%
Chart Central Alberta 2 days 34.12 -0.33 -0.96%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 42.10 -0.48 -1.13%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 36.75 -1.00 -2.65%
Graph down Giddings 3 days 30.50 -1.00 -3.17%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 43.66 +0.65 +1.51%
Graph down West Texas Sour 3 days 34.08 -0.99 -2.82%
Graph down Eagle Ford 3 days 38.03 -0.99 -2.54%
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 38.03 -0.99 -2.54%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 36.75 -1.00 -2.65%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 31.25 -0.50 -1.57%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 44.70 -0.43 -0.95%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes War for Taiwan?
  • 7 minutes How China Is Racing To Expand Its Global Energy Influence
  • 10 minutes Is it time to talk about Hydrogen?
  • 1 hour U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 6 hours Fox News Parent Corporation stock dropped 6% today as Fox News Channel experiences viewer exodus.
  • 4 hours Trucking Demand; Refrigerated Vaccine Distribution
  • 6 hours Trump Bans Americans From Investing In Chinese PLA-Linked Firms With Executive Order
  • 8 hours What China fears more than war. and it's happening now
  • 1 day Trump tells confidants if he loses he will run again in 2024. File before end of year . . . BRILLIANT !
  • 9 hours The Big Picture
  • 2 days San Francisco Imposes Natural Gas Ban
  • 2 days TX NATGAS flaring:Texas E&Ps Must Justify Reasons to Flare/Vent Natural Gas, Says RRC
  • 4 hours GPOR - Gulfport Oil - Why?

Breaking News:

OPEC+ Compliance With Cuts At 101% Ahead Of Crucial Meetings

Oil Funds Could See Record Gains In December

Oil Funds Could See Record Gains In December

Oil ETFs have been hit…

The Future Landscape Of U.S. Oil

The Future Landscape Of U.S. Oil

Energy policy, automation and COVID-19…

Is This The World's Riskiest Oil Play?

Is This The World's Riskiest Oil Play?

The conflict stricken Central African…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

China Is Rapidly Expanding Its Oil Resources In Africa

By Haley Zaremba - Nov 15, 2020, 2:00 PM CST
Join Our Community

China is making a major power play to expand its global energy influence. The United States has long played an outsized role in global geopolitics and energy markets thanks to the shale revolution which jettisoned the country to the top of the fossil fuel food chain. But if you’ve been keeping up with any headlines out of the Permian Basin over the last few years, you know that the shale revolution is dead. As oil prices remain disastrously low, the U.S. is losing its foothold in global oil and energy markets, and when the dust clears and the geopolitical maps are redrawn, China could very likely come out on top.  Under President Xi Jinping, Beijing has made considerable inroads into power markets around the world. 

This is in no small part thanks to the country’s assertive Belt and Road Initiative, which was announced back in 2013. President Xi’s global infrastructure development program entails hefty Chinese-led investment in as many as 70 countries and international organizations around the world.

China’s move into global energy markets is diverse and widespread, from nuclear to coal to renewable energies. Beijing’s geopolitical efforts have been particularly pronounced in Africa, a largely untapped market for energy infrastructure development and demand growth that Beijing is quite keen to dominate. In fact, China has been battling it out with Russia in recent months to establish dominance in the continent’s nascent nuclear sector. 

While China is working to develop itself as a nuclear power in Africa, a renewable energy power for its own energy security (not to mention the added benefit of some nice climate-friendly PR), and a coal power overseas (thereby endangering global climate goals while keepings its own emissions numbers relatively low), Beijing is also aggressively trying to move into oil and gas markets. This initiative, too, is focused on Africa.

This week, Modern Diplomacy reported that “China’s national oil companies are investing heavily in the exploration and production of oil and gas supplies in Africa,” remarking that the continent is the “second largest region in supplying oil and gas to China, after the Middle East, with over 25% of its total imported oil and gas.” China’s appetite for oil is nearly insatiable, and the nation has quickly risen through the ranks to become the largest importer of black gold in the world for two years in a row. 

Related: Oil Funds Could See Record Gains In December

According to the Modern Diplomacy report, China has a whopping USD$15 billion worth of investments planned in Africa’s oil sector. This massive price tag is split between three major players out of China: China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC), China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (SINOPEC) and China National Offshore Oil (CNOOC). 

Africa, which suffers from a staggering US$50 billion per annum investment gap in its energy sector, is in many ways a wide open playing field for energy- and power-hungry Beijing. Ostensibly, it is for this reason that Beijing is pouring considerably more cash into the African continent’s energy sector than into its other energy investment projects in the Americas. 

GlobalData’s Coa Chai was quoted by the report as characterizing China’s current African investments as follows: “About two thirds of spending is in Nigeria, Angola, Uganda and Mozambique. SINOPEC and CNOOC are well-established in Nigeria and Angola, while CNPC has a stake in the Rovuma LNG project in Mozambique”. Overall, China has significantly ramped up its presence in nearly 20 African countries. 

As China exponentially increases its presence in global energy markets, some pundits believe that the United States (never one to go quietly) could be headed into an “energy export battle with China.” The United States will likely fight hard to retain its dangerously dwindling market sector for shale exports while China invests massive amounts of cash into its own energy infrastructure domestically and abroad. While China’s appetite for energy is guaranteed to keep growing, it’s clear that President Xi will do all he can to make sure that China weans itself off of dependency on imports from countries like the United States.

By Haley Zaremba for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Iraq's Latest Attempt To Corner Asian Oil Markets

Next Post

Why The Oil Industry Is Set To Thrive For Decades To Come
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Death Of Car Ownership: How Tech Is Killing The $3 Trillion Auto Industry

The Death Of Car Ownership: How Tech Is Killing The $3 Trillion Auto Industry
Australia Could Lead The $11 Trillion Hydrogen Boom

Australia Could Lead The $11 Trillion Hydrogen Boom
Shell’s Largest Refinery Reduces Crude Processing Capacity By 50%

Shell’s Largest Refinery Reduces Crude Processing Capacity By 50%
This Could Become The World’s Most Expensive Crude Oil

This Could Become The World’s Most Expensive Crude Oil
Oil Prices Surge 10% On COVID Vaccine Hope

Oil Prices Surge 10% On COVID Vaccine Hope



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com