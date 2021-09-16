Argentina Attempts To Revive Its Oil Boom

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 72.59 -0.02 -0.03%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 75.65 +0.19 +0.25%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 5.293 -0.167 -3.06%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins 2.211 +0.006 +0.26%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.182 -0.025 -1.11%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 62.75 -9.48 -13.12%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 62.75 -9.48 -13.12%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 74.22 +2.07 +2.87%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 73.29 +1.31 +1.82%
Chart Mars US 18 hours 72.26 +1.05 +1.47%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.182 -0.025 -1.11%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 72.14 +0.04 +0.06%
Graph up Murban 2 days 73.16 +0.08 +0.11%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 70.57 +2.22 +3.25%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 74.83 +1.14 +1.55%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 75.52 +2.31 +3.16%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 74.22 +2.07 +2.87%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 74.22 +2.07 +2.87%
Chart Girassol 2 days 74.57 +1.94 +2.67%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 73.29 +1.31 +1.82%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 68.31 +12.08 +21.48%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 14 hours 60.61 +2.15 +3.68%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 14 hours 71.61 +2.15 +3.10%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 14 hours 73.01 +2.15 +3.03%
Graph up Sweet Crude 14 hours 69.66 +2.15 +3.18%
Graph up Peace Sour 14 hours 68.11 +2.15 +3.26%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 68.11 +2.15 +3.26%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 69.46 +2.15 +3.19%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 71.21 +2.15 +3.11%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 68.21 +2.15 +3.25%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 62.75 -9.48 -13.12%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 69.00 +2.00 +2.99%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 62.75 +2.00 +3.29%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 73.81 +0.03 +0.04%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 66.56 +2.15 +3.34%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 70.51 +2.15 +3.15%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 70.51 +2.15 +3.15%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 69.00 +2.00 +2.99%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 60.00 -0.75 -1.23%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 74.00 -1.90 -2.50%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Will Iron-Air batteries REALLY change things?
  • 7 minutes Natural gas mobility for heavy duty trucks
  • 11 minutes NordStream2
  • 28 mins U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 48 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 hours Monday 9/13 - "High Natural Gas Prices Today Will Send U.S. Production Soaring Next Year" by Irina Slav
  • 2 days Los Angeles to Open Five New Natural Gas Plants to Avoid More Outages.
  • 2 hours And now, hybrid electric locomotives...
  • 16 hours The unexpected loss of output from wind turbines compels UK to turn to an alternative; It's not what you think!
  • 36 mins World’s Biggest Battery In California Overheats, Shuts Down
  • 2 hours The Painful Death of Coal
  • 14 hours China Sees Opportunity As Venezuela’s Oil Industry Hits Rock Bottom
  • 5 days Ozone layer destruction driving global warming

Breaking News:

Libya Oil Exports Return To Normal Following Major Protests

Hurricanes Raise Risk Of Oil Spills In Gulf Of Mexico

Hurricanes Raise Risk Of Oil Spills In Gulf Of Mexico

Hurricane Ida was just the…

Texas Oil Industry Braces For Impact As Hurricane Nicholas Makes Landfall

Texas Oil Industry Braces For Impact As Hurricane Nicholas Makes Landfall

Tropical storm Nicholas, which was…

Soaring Gasoline Prices Could Cripple Biden’s Energy Agenda

Soaring Gasoline Prices Could Cripple Biden’s Energy Agenda

U.S. President Joe Biden has…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Argentina Attempts To Revive Its Oil Boom

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Sep 16, 2021, 12:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

Argentina’s government has unveiled a bill to promote investment in oil and gas in the country with the ultimate goal to boost hydrocarbon production from its key shale play and export potential surplus output.

On Wednesday, the government sent the bill to incentivize investments in oil and gas to Congress for approval.

The bill will boost the production capacity of oil and gas the country needs and will allow us to export the rest, center-left Argentinian President Alberto Fernández tweeted on Wednesday.

“It is time to take advantage of our energy potential and thus become more independent,” Fernández said.

Argentina is betting big on boosting oil and gas production at its largest shale play, Vaca Muerta in the Neuquen province. Vaca Muerta—Spanish for ‘dead cow’—has been dubbed the Argentinian Permian, although its geologic properties have been compared more appropriately to the Eagle Ford.

Vaca Muerta is recovering from the pandemic slump and is estimated to hold recoverable resources consisting of 16 billion barrels of oil and 308 trillion cubic feet of natural gas.

Those numbers make the Vaca Muerta the world’s second-largest shale gas deposit.  

Argentina is now looking to further incentivize production in Vaca Muerta and elsewhere, including with incentives, approvals of oil and gas exports, and easier access to foreign exchange markets. This access is currently constrained by capital controls in the country.

“The ambition is for Argentina to produce in excess and export the surplus to bring in dollars,” Fernández said at a ceremony to unveil the legislation, as carried by Reuters.

“We have enormous potential and we cannot waste it,” the president added.

Argentina’s plan to incentivize more investment includes proposals for stability in terms of fiscal matters over the next 20 years to lure back investors by giving them certainty over the financial aspects of their investment and involvement, according to Fernández.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Russian Oil Exports Under Fire As Iraq Slashes Prices

Next Post

Can Iran Overcome U.S. Sanctions And Become A Top Oil Producer?
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

China’s Oil Sale Is A Clear Message To OPEC+

China’s Oil Sale Is A Clear Message To OPEC+
Oil Prices Climb On Shocking OPEC Report

Oil Prices Climb On Shocking OPEC Report
Why Bank Of America Thinks Oil Prices Are Heading To $100

Why Bank Of America Thinks Oil Prices Are Heading To $100
Global Oil Supply Set To Overtake Demand

Global Oil Supply Set To Overtake Demand
China’s Futile Attempt To Send Oil Prices Lower

China’s Futile Attempt To Send Oil Prices Lower



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com