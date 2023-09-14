A Proposal That Could Rejuvenate Venezuela's Ailing Oil And Gas Industry

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 56 mins 90.16 +1.64 +1.85%
Graph up Brent Crude 11 mins 94.18 +2.30 +2.50%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 96.51 +2.12 +2.25%
Graph up Natural Gas 56 mins 2.708 +0.028 +1.04%
Graph up Gasoline 56 mins 2.743 +0.004 +0.16%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 90.79 -0.28 -0.31%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 90.79 -0.28 -0.31%
Chart Bonny Light 15 days 88.35 +1.41 +1.62%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 94.09 +0.97 +1.04%
Chart Mars US 22 mins 90.31 +1.64 +1.85%
Chart Gasoline 56 mins 2.743 +0.004 +0.16%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 15 days 86.98 +0.96 +1.12%
Graph up Murban 15 days 88.59 +0.53 +0.60%
Graph up Iran Heavy 15 days 86.16 +1.19 +1.40%
Graph down Basra Light 654 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 15 days 86.52 +1.38 +1.62%
Graph up Bonny Light 15 days 88.35 +1.41 +1.62%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 15 days 88.35 +1.41 +1.62%
Chart Girassol 15 days 89.79 +1.38 +1.56%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 94.09 +0.97 +1.04%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 107 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 8 hours 69.72 -0.67 -0.95%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 16 hours 90.67 -0.32 -0.35%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 16 hours 88.92 -0.32 -0.36%
Graph down Sweet Crude 8 hours 84.92 -1.12 -1.30%
Graph down Peace Sour 8 hours 83.02 -0.52 -0.62%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 8 hours 83.02 -0.52 -0.62%
Chart Light Sour Blend 8 hours 83.52 -0.57 -0.68%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 8 hours 92.62 -0.97 -1.04%
Chart Central Alberta 8 hours 83.02 -0.52 -0.62%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 90.79 -0.28 -0.31%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 85.00 -0.32 -0.38%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 78.75 -0.32 -0.40%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 94.74 +1.35 +1.45%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 84.40 -0.32 -0.38%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 85.00 -0.32 -0.38%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 85.00 -0.32 -0.38%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 85.00 -0.25 -0.29%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 80.50 +1.50 +1.90%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 93.72 +0.68 +0.73%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 14 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 14 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 1 day Shout out to the US EPA for sheer craziness
  • 2 days Canada’s Carbon Capture Ambitions Have Hit A Roadblock

Breaking News:

DeSantis To Highlight New Energy Proposal Next Week In Oil Country

Vaca Muerta Oil Boom Could Change Argentina's Economic Landscape

Vaca Muerta Oil Boom Could Change Argentina's Economic Landscape

Argentina is poised to become…

China’s Oil Import Surge May Not Mean Economic Rebound

China’s Oil Import Surge May Not Mean Economic Rebound

The recent surge in the…

Brazil's Pre-Salt Oil Gains Unprecedented Global Popularity

Brazil's Pre-Salt Oil Gains Unprecedented Global Popularity

Despite political changes and environmental…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Cyril Widdershoven

Cyril Widdershoven

Dr. Cyril Widdershoven is a long-time observer of the global energy market. Presently, he holds several advisory positions with international think tanks in the Middle…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

A Proposal That Could Rejuvenate Venezuela's Ailing Oil And Gas Industry

By Cyril Widdershoven - Sep 14, 2023, 4:00 PM CDT
  • A recent summit between the EU and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States yielded an opportunity that could be a win-win for Caracas.
  • Under the CRESCII proposal, Caribbean nations could become co-owners of Venezuela's proven and drilled petroleum and gas fields.
  • Many Venezuelan oil and gas fields currently lie idle due to insufficient investment and maintenance, representing a missed opportunity for both Venezuela and the region.
Join Our Community
Orinoco crude

The recent summit between the European Union (EU) and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) in Brussels represented a timely opportunity for Europe to build new alliances on the world stage.

One important but under-reported development from the CELAC nations that merits European support resides in the CRESCII proposal, which would enable Caribbean nations to become co-owners of Venezuela's proven and drilled petroleum and gas fields.

This would represent a paradigm shift in the relationship between Caribbean nations and Venezuela. Instead of being passive buyers and sellers of oil and refined products, participating Caribbean countries would have a vested stake in their development, maintenance, productive capacities and output.

Many of these fields currently lie idle due to insufficient investment and maintenance, representing a missed opportunity for both Venezuela and the region. By investing in ear-marked oil and gas fields on preferential terms, Caribbean nations would assume a stake in the "barrels under the ground," unlocking vast potential for the region's energy security, while also supporting the rehabilitation and development of Venezuela's oil and gas industry.

Once a consortium of participating Caribbean countries has been established, it would enter into negotiations with Venezuela over the specific fields to be made available, and both the size and the terms of the investment required. Although much will depend on the particular fields in question, technical assessments, and the speed of investment, it should be possible for production to begin within an 18-month timeframe.

Related: TotalEnergies Considers $9 Billion Oil Project Offshore Suriname

It is expected that the CRESCII consortium would be free to choose PDVSA as its production partner, or to bring in a third party to fulfil this role. It is also anticipated that until refining capacity in Venezuela has increased and recovered, the CRESCII consortium would be able to access refining capacity for its petroleum elsewhere in the region, with islands that have capacity in the Caribbean turning into logistical hubs.

For Caribbean nations, the CRESCII initiative presents a transformative opportunity. By becoming co-owners of Venezuelan assets, they can secure access to affordable energy supplies, reducing their vulnerability to international oil market fluctuations. This enhanced energy security will act as a catalyst for economic growth, promoting stability and development within the region. Additionally, the partnership offers a chance for technology transfer and knowledge-sharing, enabling Caribbean countries to bolster their own energy industries.

The CRESCII proposal is also a win-win for Venezuela, where years of economic challenges and political turmoil have adversely impacted the oil and gas industry. By welcoming Caribbean nations as co-owners and investors, Venezuela would receive much-needed capital and expertise to rehabilitate and develop its energy sector. This collaboration could revive oil and gas production, leading to economic growth and job creation, while also fostering regional integration and cooperation.

For Venezuela’s embattled energy sector, the proposal would also build on the momentum of the recent agreement the country signed with European energy giants Eni and Repsol, which allows for the export of natural gas liquids - or condensates - to other markets. The deal comes after years of discussions with Italy’s Eni and Spain’s Repsol for an exporting permit on condensates, a by-product of the natural gas production operation in Cardon IV, a venture they jointly run. The Cardon IV project has increased to 500 million cubic feet of natural gas per day in 2023, up 31% from 2019.

However, one critical condition for the CRESCII proposals to go ahead could reside in European support for the lifting of sanctions imposed on Venezuela by the United States. Encouragingly, France's President Macron's statement at the CELAC summit calling for sanctions' relief indicates positive progress towards the removal of these barriers.

A mutually beneficial resolution could even open doors to a more stable and secure energy supply for Europe, but the benefits are far broader than that. Lifting sanctions would alleviate the humanitarian crisis in Venezuela, leading to improved living conditions and social stability in the country. A stable Venezuela benefits both Europe and the US’ broader interests in Latin America and the Caribbean, reducing potential geopolitical tensions. In addition, it would unlock the necessary capital, technology and skilled labour urgently needed to repair and maintain the country’s energy infrastructure, which has been corroding over the last six years, partly for having been left dormant for too long as a result of the sanctions.

The CRESCII proposal, centred on cooperation within CELAC, offers a collaborative means through which to rejuvenate Venezuelan petroleum and gas assets. According to the 2022 BP Statistical Review of World Energy, Venezuela has more proved oil reserves than any other country in the world. Venezuela's 304 billion barrels of proved reserves just edges out Saudi Arabia's 298 billion barrels.

Just 30 miles offshore from Caracas lie the Western Hemisphere’s second-largest reserves of natural gas. Yet Venezuela has never exported a molecule of that fuel. Now, President Maduro is kicking off a long-shot bid to tap those vast deposits to revive an economy devastated by defaulted debt, rampant inflation, and crippling US sanctions.

The world’s eyes now fall on the United States and other Western countries to get behind the French President’s message. The US has applied economic pressure on Venezuela for long enough. It is now time to release the relief valve and enable the Venezuelan government to harness its natural resources to the benefit of its people and the broader region.

By Cyril Widdershoven for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

China’s Strong Oil Imports At Odds With Economic Data

Next Post

Air Fares Poised To Skyrocket As EU Adopts Green Fuels For Aviation
Cyril Widdershoven

Cyril Widdershoven

Dr. Cyril Widdershoven is a long-time observer of the global energy market. Presently, he holds several advisory positions with international think tanks in the Middle…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Guyana's Oil Boom Challenges OPEC+ Dominance

Guyana's Oil Boom Challenges OPEC+ Dominance
China’s Massive Gold-Buying Spree Continues

China’s Massive Gold-Buying Spree Continues
Saudi Oil Production Cuts To Deepen Rift With U.S.

Saudi Oil Production Cuts To Deepen Rift With U.S.
Orsted Threatens To Abandon U.S. Offshore Wind Projects

Orsted Threatens To Abandon U.S. Offshore Wind Projects
Europe And The U.S. Gear Up For A Geothermal Boom

Europe And The U.S. Gear Up For A Geothermal Boom

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com