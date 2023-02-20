India Invokes Maximum Energy Output Law from Coal Plants

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 17 mins 77.11 +0.77 +1.01%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 83.99 +0.99 +1.19%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 83.20 +0.80 +0.97%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.240 -0.035 -1.54%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.446 +0.038 +1.56%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 81.95 -0.17 -0.21%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 81.95 -0.17 -0.21%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 82.87 -2.43 -2.85%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 81.73 -2.03 -2.42%
Chart Mars US 3 days 75.14 -1.85 -2.40%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.446 +0.038 +1.56%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 3 days 81.36 -1.87 -2.25%
Graph down Murban 3 days 83.00 -1.77 -2.09%
Graph down Iran Heavy 3 days 77.49 -1.87 -2.36%
Graph down Basra Light 447 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 3 days 83.06 -2.19 -2.57%
Graph down Bonny Light 3 days 82.87 -2.43 -2.85%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 82.87 -2.43 -2.85%
Chart Girassol 3 days 83.10 -2.38 -2.78%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 81.73 -2.03 -2.42%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 3 days 59.30 -2.71 -4.37%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 3 days 57.49 +0.15 +0.26%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 3 days 80.89 +0.15 +0.19%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 3 days 79.14 +0.15 +0.19%
Graph up Sweet Crude 3 days 76.29 +0.15 +0.20%
Graph up Peace Sour 3 days 72.99 +0.15 +0.21%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 days 72.99 +0.15 +0.21%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 days 74.29 +0.15 +0.20%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 83.24 +0.15 +0.18%
Chart Central Alberta 3 days 72.59 +0.15 +0.21%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 81.95 -0.17 -0.21%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 72.75 -2.25 -3.00%
Graph down Giddings 3 days 66.50 -2.25 -3.27%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 82.07 -0.26 -0.32%
Graph down West Texas Sour 3 days 68.87 -2.15 -3.03%
Graph down Eagle Ford 3 days 72.82 -2.15 -2.87%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 72.82 -2.15 -2.87%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 72.75 -2.25 -3.00%
Chart Kansas Common 25 days 71.25 +0.75 +1.06%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 84.15 -0.35 -0.41%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 hour E-car Sales Collapse
  • 4 days What Will We Do Without Oil
  • 11 days "The 'experts' say that the only other options end in death and destruction." -- "decarbonization will require willful, deliberate, and decidedly difficult uprooting of the status quo and the reversal of a system"
  • 12 days Famous author Michael Crichton talks about the "Climate Change Religion" aka Feudalism 2.0

Breaking News:

UN Atomic Watchdog: Iran On The Cusp of Having Nuclear Weapons

China Calls Out U.S. Dollar Dominance As It Buys Russian Coal With Yuan

China Calls Out U.S. Dollar Dominance As It Buys Russian Coal With Yuan

The first shipments of Russian…

Britain’s First New Coal Mine In 30 Years Draws Criticism From Environmentalists

Britain’s First New Coal Mine In 30 Years Draws Criticism From Environmentalists

News that the UK will…

India Plans To Double Domestic Coking Coal Output By 2030

India Plans To Double Domestic Coking Coal Output By 2030

As the second largest producer…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Coal
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Premium Content

India Invokes Maximum Energy Output Law from Coal Plants

By Charles Kennedy - Feb 20, 2023, 12:00 PM CST
  • India invoked a law that will demand maximum output from power plants running on imported coal.
  • Beginning on March 16 and ending on June 15, all power plants will have to be running at maximum capacity and selling to buyers on exchanges.
  • India is expecting a record power usage this summer, with peak demand in April of 229 gigawatts.
Join Our Community

With India gearing up for massive power usage in the second quarter, the government will utilize an emergency law that will demand maximum output from power plants running on imported coal, Reuters reports, citing the Indian power ministry.

The emergency law reflects a situation in which power plants running on more expensive imported coal are having a difficult time competing cost-effectively with plants that can operate on cheaper domestic coal.

Beginning on March 16 and ending on June 15, all power plants will have to be running at maximum capacity and selling to buyers on exchanges, regardless of their coal sources or coal prices, Reuters cited an internal ministry memo as saying.

India is expecting a record power usage this summer, with peak demand in April of 229 gigawatts.

India still relies on coal for some 70% of its electricity generation.

Those power plants that import more expensive coal have been hit by even higher prices since the EU banned Russian coal imports last August, causing coal prices to surge globally.

India’s government expects coal-fired power plants to use 8% more coal in the next financial year between March 2023 and March 2024, as demand is set to continue rising thanks to growing economic activity and unpredictable weather.

Late last year, India’s coal minister said that the country had no intention of ditching coal from its energy mix any time soon with Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi projecting that the fossil fuel would continue to play an important role in India until at least 2040.

The invocation of the emergency law comes at a tough time for Adani Group, the massive Indian conglomerate controlling coal mines, ports and other industry sectors in India, which has seen its stocks plummet in the wake of a short-seller report alleging fraud and manipulation. 

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

India Plans To Double Domestic Coking Coal Output By 2030
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Automakers Are Slashing Prices To Sell Off Excess Inventory

Automakers Are Slashing Prices To Sell Off Excess Inventory
U.S. Gas Drillers Are About To Start Cutting Output

U.S. Gas Drillers Are About To Start Cutting Output
Oil Falls After EIA Confirms Massive Crude Inventory Build

Oil Falls After EIA Confirms Massive Crude Inventory Build
Russia’s Spring Offensive Is Now Underway

Russia’s Spring Offensive Is Now Underway
Demographic Challenges Weigh On Russia’s Military Ambitions

Demographic Challenges Weigh On Russia’s Military Ambitions

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com