China Could See Another Power Crunch This Summer

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 3 hours 110.6 +1.02 +0.93%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 114.8 +0.71 +0.62%
Graph up Murban Crude 5 hours 114.1 +0.45 +0.40%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 6.829 -0.115 -1.66%
Graph up Gasoline 14 mins 3.815 +0.022 +0.58%
Graph down Louisiana Light 6 days 118.3 -1.86 -1.55%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 6 days 118.3 -1.86 -1.55%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 118.6 -0.65 -0.55%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 113.5 -5.70 -4.78%
Chart Mars US 4 days 102.8 -7.98 -7.20%
Chart Gasoline 14 mins 3.815 +0.022 +0.58%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 108.3 -7.77 -6.70%
Graph down Murban 2 days 112.3 -7.34 -6.14%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 110.3 -0.70 -0.63%
Graph down Basra Light 204 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 117.4 -1.03 -0.87%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 118.6 -0.65 -0.55%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 118.6 -0.65 -0.55%
Chart Girassol 2 days 116.5 -0.97 -0.83%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 113.5 -5.70 -4.78%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 13 days 98.12 -0.75 -0.76%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 15 hours 93.89 -7.26 -7.18%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 15 hours 110.1 -7.26 -6.18%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 15 hours 108.4 -7.26 -6.28%
Graph down Sweet Crude 15 hours 106.3 -7.26 -6.39%
Graph down Peace Sour 15 hours 103.4 -7.26 -6.56%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 103.4 -7.26 -6.56%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 105.5 -7.26 -6.44%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 109.1 -7.26 -6.24%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 103.7 -7.26 -6.54%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 6 days 118.3 -1.86 -1.55%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 106.0 -8.00 -7.02%
Graph down Giddings 5 days 99.75 -8.00 -7.42%
Graph down ANS West Coast 7 days 121.9 -2.23 -1.80%
Graph down West Texas Sour 5 days 103.5 -8.03 -7.20%
Graph down Eagle Ford 5 days 107.5 -8.03 -6.95%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 107.5 -8.03 -6.95%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 106.0 -8.00 -7.02%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 99.75 -8.00 -7.42%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 115.5 -9.02 -7.25%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes "ESG Investing Is Heading for a Reckoning, Says One Veteran Manager" - Bloomberg
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 10 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 15 hours The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 2 days "And this is perhaps the most dangerous kind of government there can be."
  • 3 days Demonising fossil fuels has caused major grid problem in Australia
  • 3 days Welcome to Technocracy - The New World Energy Order... "1000s Of Sydney Homes Plunged Into Darkness As Aussie 'Price Cap' Policy Sparks Energy Shortage"
  • 6 days Famous author Michael Crichton talks about the "Climate Change Religion" aka Feudalism 2.0
  • 8 days Apple to Bypass Internet and Beam Directly to Phones
  • 324 days Beware the Left's 'Degrowth' Movement (i.e. why Covid-19 is Good)
  • 1 day ESG Topic - "German Police Raid Deutsche Bank, DWS Over Allegations Of Greenwashing" - ZeroHedge Bloomberg and others

Breaking News:

EIA: US Refining Capacity Sinks To Near Decade Low

Coal Is Making A Comeback In Europe As Gas Prices Explode

Coal Is Making A Comeback In Europe As Gas Prices Explode

With coal demand increasing across…

Europe Turns To Russia For More Coal As Energy Prices Skyrocket

Europe Turns To Russia For More Coal As Energy Prices Skyrocket

Skyrocketing energy prices in Europe…

China Looks To Run Coal-Fired Power Plants At Full Capacity

China Looks To Run Coal-Fired Power Plants At Full Capacity

China will help run its…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Coal
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Premium Content

China Could See Another Power Crunch This Summer

By Charles Kennedy - Jun 21, 2022, 11:00 AM CDT
  • Despite an increase in domestic coal production, China faces the risk of another power crunch this summer.
  • Chinese utilities are burning low-quality coal.
  • Miners don't have much incentive to produce more high quality coal due to price caps.
Join Our Community

Despite a boom in coal production in recent months, China could experience another power crunch this summer as miners race to meet government targets with lower-quality coal, analysts and traders told Reuters.

Faced with power shortages last autumn, Chinese authorities ordered an increase in domestic coal production as global coal prices soared. However, Chinese miners are looking to meet the required quantity regardless of the quality, which is often low and less efficient when burnt at coal-fired power stations.

"For miners, they don't have much incentive to produce high quality coal as margins are so low due to the price caps. Their priority is to churn out enough volume of coal to fulfil the targets set by government," a coal trader based in China told Reuters' Muyu Xu.

In March, China's daily coal production hit a record high as it jumped by 15 percent compared to March 2021.

But as coal use at utilities has risen this year, the lower-quality fuel which burns quicker has resulted in basically the same levels of power generation, another trader based in China told Reuters.

China has put more emphasis on energy security in recent months. Earlier this year, China said it would continue to maximize the use of coal in the coming years as it caters to its energy security, despite pledges to contribute to global efforts to reduce emissions.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has told representatives from its biggest coal-producing region, Inner Mongolia, that China "could not part from reality" and that it is "rich in coal, poor in oil and short of gas." The energy transition is a long process, and China cannot just "slam the brakes" on coal, according to Xi.

China is concerned about its energy security after the autumn 2021 power crisis and, most recently, the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which pushed energy commodity prices sky-high. 

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

The World’s Top Coal Exporter Can’t Afford To Go Green
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Petrochemical Industry Is Set To Explode

The Petrochemical Industry Is Set To Explode
The Perfect Storm In Oil Caught Markets Off Guard

The Perfect Storm In Oil Caught Markets Off Guard
Oil Bears Burst Back Onto The Scene

Oil Bears Burst Back Onto The Scene
Why Is The United States Still Exporting Fuel?

Why Is The United States Still Exporting Fuel?
Russia’s Gas Deliveries To Europe Plunge Further

Russia’s Gas Deliveries To Europe Plunge Further



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com