U.S. Solar Capacity Has Grown 28,500% Since 2008

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 13 mins 89.83 -1.96 -2.14%
Graph down Brent Crude 13 mins 96.25 -1.67 -1.71%
Graph down Murban Crude 17 mins 95.99 -0.46 -0.48%
Graph down Natural Gas 13 mins 6.116 -0.828 -11.92%
Graph down Gasoline 13 mins 2.641 -0.013 -0.47%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 95.30 -0.18 -0.19%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 95.30 -0.18 -0.19%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 100.1 +1.73 +1.76%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 97.32 +1.17 +1.22%
Chart Mars US 20 hours 88.29 -0.07 -0.08%
Chart Gasoline 12 mins 2.641 -0.012 -0.46%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 92.60 +0.61 +0.66%
Graph up Murban 2 days 96.55 +0.98 +1.03%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 94.41 +1.14 +1.22%
Graph down Basra Light 344 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 102.1 +1.70 +1.69%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 100.1 +1.73 +1.76%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 100.1 +1.73 +1.76%
Chart Girassol 2 days 100.6 +1.80 +1.82%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 97.32 +1.17 +1.22%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 63.84 +0.22 +0.35%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 12 hours 70.54 -0.82 -1.15%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 12 hours 93.94 -0.82 -0.87%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 12 hours 92.19 -0.82 -0.88%
Graph down Sweet Crude 12 hours 89.34 -0.82 -0.91%
Graph down Peace Sour 12 hours 86.04 -0.82 -0.94%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 86.04 -0.82 -0.94%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 87.34 -0.82 -0.93%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 96.29 -0.82 -0.84%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 85.64 -0.82 -0.95%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 95.30 -0.18 -0.19%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 88.25 -0.75 -0.84%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 82.00 -0.75 -0.91%
Graph down ANS West Coast 12 days 94.27 -1.04 -1.09%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 86.92 -0.82 -0.93%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 88.27 -0.82 -0.92%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 88.27 -0.82 -0.92%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 88.25 -0.75 -0.84%
Chart Kansas Common 22 days 77.50 -6.50 -7.74%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 100.1 -0.82 -0.81%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 9 minutes "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 3 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 11 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 days Wind droughts
  • 10 days Russia poised to largely skirt new G7 oil price cap by Reuters
  • 3 days "Russia Accuses The British Navy Of Blowing Up Nord Stream Pipelines" by Irina Slav
  • 5 hours "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 6 days Energy Armageddon
  • 4 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 11 days Oil production cut: Are the US and Saudi Arabia on a damaging collision course?
  • 7 hours "Forget Oil, The Real Crisis Is Diesel Inventories: The US Has Just 25 Days Left" by Zero Hedge - 5 Stars *****
  • 8 hours European Parliament Members, Cristian Terhes et al, push back against Totalitarian Digital ID and Carbon Tyranny in Europe.
  • 8 hours Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 4 days "Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy" by Alex Kimani

Breaking News:

China’s Fuel Exports Forecast To Hit Highest Level Since April 2020

China Is Dominant In Booming Solar Market

China Is Dominant In Booming Solar Market

The war in Ukraine has…

Ukraine War Sparks Surge In Solar Power Generation In Europe

Ukraine War Sparks Surge In Solar Power Generation In Europe

Solar power has become a…

Nanotech Breakthrough Sets World Record For Solar Cell Efficiency

Nanotech Breakthrough Sets World Record For Solar Cell Efficiency

Scientists have achieved a new…

  1. Home
  2. Alternative Energy
  3. Solar Energy
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

U.S. Solar Capacity Has Grown 28,500% Since 2008

By Felicity Bradstock - Nov 08, 2022, 12:00 PM CST
  • U.S. solar power capacity has jumped by 28,500% since 2008.
  • Supportive policies, like the Inflation Reduction Act, could provide another boost for the industry.
  • With the cost of solar energy technology falling significantly in recent years, investors are seeing lower set-up costs and a greater return on their investments.
Join Our Community

The U.S. has plans to expand its solar energy market exponentially in support of its optimistic climate change policies. The country has already established several widescale solar projects, and with the introduction of the recent Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), renewable energy companies are being provided with the funding and tax cuts needed to encourage more rapid expansion of a variety of green energy projects. With a massive solar pipeline over the next few years, the U.S. will soon become a regional solar power hub. 

The solar power capacity in the U.S. has grown from just 0.34 GW in 2008 to an estimated 97.2 gigawatts (GW) today, providing enough energy to power 18 million homes. However, at present, just 3 percent of the country’s electricity comes from solar photovoltaics (PV) and concentrating solar-thermal power (CSP), demonstrating the potential to expand the industry much further. 

With the cost of solar energy technology falling significantly in recent years – for example, PV panel prices have dropped by nearly 70 percent – investors are seeing lower set-up costs and a greater return on their investments. Solar power has become highly competitive with fossil fuel projects, particularly thanks to government incentives across several countries to establish renewable energy projects. The U.S. is a prime location for the expansion of the solar energy industry, with estimates suggesting that installing PV panels on around 22,000 square miles of land would provide enough electricity to power the entire United States. In addition, solar panels can be installed on rooftops to reduce land use. 

The U.S. solar energy industry has supported job creation countrywide, with solar jobs increasing by 167 percent within the last decade. There are now over 250,000 solar workers in the U.S., a figure which is expected to continue growing as more solar energy projects come into operation. 

The solar energy pipeline in the U.S. is impressive, with producers moving beyond regions with the highest sun intensity, as many of the best solar resources are already occupied by existing projects. Operators are now looking to develop projects in areas such as the Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest and Northeast. New technologies, such as tracking systems that follow the sun across the sky, are helping producers increase their solar energy output, even in less sunny regions. The solar energy industry is evolving with the times, in a shift from traditional solar power projects, most recent large solar projects have included applications for battery storage – this is true for 95 percent of the pipeline in California. 

One major solar project is catching the world’s attention, the $1.5 billion Mammoth solar farm planned for northern Indiana. The development is expected to be the largest in the U.S., with Indiana and Israeli-based Doral Renewables LLC investing in a solar farm 1,000 times the size of a football stadium, at around 13,000 acres. Mammoth is expected to be carried out over three phases, with phase one commencing in October this year, and its completion planned for 2024. Approximately 2.85 million panels will be installed on the solar farm, enough to power around 250,000 homes. 

But it’s not been all clear sailing, as the developers have faced several obstacles to the construction of the solar farm. The state of Indiana and Doral Renewables have faced several lawsuits and anti-solar energy operations propaganda. Most of the land being converted to produce solar energy was previously farmland, in a region with a high concentration of agricultural activity. One woman, Connie Ehrlich, is spearheading the campaign against the development of the solar farm, stating: “We need to protect America’s farmland… Not only from being sacrificed for the inefficient, unreliable energy generation but from foreigners’ interest!” in a Facebook post. 

This is not the first time that the renewable energy industry has faced opposition to new projects, with solar developments in Ohio, Kentucky, and Nevada all having faced delays due to pushback from local communities. Ordinances that limit solar, wind, and other renewable energy project development have been passed in 31 states so far. Many farmers see the use of land for renewable energy developments as a threat to their livelihoods, and there are many environmentalists with ecological concerns.

But the opposition is not deterring green energy companies from proposing new developments, particularly following the announcement of greater government funding and tax cuts for new renewable energy projects in the U.S. Nick Cohen, CEO of Doral Renewables, said “It’s just throw spaghetti and see what sticks,” about developing new solar power projects. 

Despite a variety of obstacles facing solar energy project developers, the introduction of more favourable renewable energy policies by the Biden Administration in recent months has led to a flurry of proposals and investment in the U.S. solar industry. While not every development in the solar pipeline will be successful, the growing number of investors in the solar market will support the development of the United States as a regional solar energy hub over the next decade. 

By Felicity Bradstock for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

3 Things That Could Slow Down The Global Solar Boom
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Collapse Of Asia’s Largest Aluminum Producer Leaves Massive Hole In Market

Collapse Of Asia’s Largest Aluminum Producer Leaves Massive Hole In Market
Four Reasons Why The U.S. Is Grappling With A Diesel Shortage

Four Reasons Why The U.S. Is Grappling With A Diesel Shortage
Saudi Arabia Reiterates Commitment To China, Regardless Of U.S. Concerns 

Saudi Arabia Reiterates Commitment To China, Regardless Of U.S. Concerns 
KeystoneXL Pipeline Could’ve Weakened OPEC's Bargaining Position

KeystoneXL Pipeline Could’ve Weakened OPEC's Bargaining Position
Guyana’s Offshore Drilling Bonanza Is Just Getting Started

Guyana’s Offshore Drilling Bonanza Is Just Getting Started



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com