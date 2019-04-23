Solar Stocks Are Booming This Year

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 1 hour 66.30 +0.75 +1.14%
Brent Crude 10 mins 74.51 +0.47 +0.63%
Natural Gas 1 hour 2.499 -0.059 -2.31%
Mars US 27 mins 71.30 +0.65 +0.92%
Opec Basket 2 days 72.44 +1.63 +2.30%
Urals 17 hours 71.86 +0.41 +0.57%
Louisiana Light 6 days 71.17 +0.31 +0.44%
Louisiana Light 6 days 71.17 +0.31 +0.44%
Bonny Light 17 hours 75.04 +2.61 +3.60%
Mexican Basket 7 days 63.03 +0.21 +0.33%
Natural Gas 1 hour 2.499 -0.059 -2.31%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 17 hours 73.49 +0.25 +0.34%
Murban 17 hours 74.90 +0.33 +0.44%
Iran Heavy 17 hours 67.34 +2.57 +3.97%
Basra Light 17 hours 76.32 +2.40 +3.25%
Saharan Blend 17 hours 74.54 +2.88 +4.02%
Bonny Light 17 hours 75.04 +2.61 +3.60%
Bonny Light 17 hours 75.04 +2.61 +3.60%
Girassol 17 hours 74.48 +2.62 +3.65%
Opec Basket 2 days 72.44 +1.63 +2.30%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 52.45 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 1 day 55.15 +1.48 +2.76%
Canadian Condensate 60 days 62.30 +1.48 +2.43%
Premium Synthetic 1 day 66.40 +1.48 +2.28%
Sweet Crude 1 day 60.80 +1.48 +2.49%
Peace Sour 1 day 59.30 +1.48 +2.56%
Peace Sour 1 day 59.30 +1.48 +2.56%
Light Sour Blend 1 day 60.55 +1.48 +2.51%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 day 66.05 +1.48 +2.29%
Central Alberta 1 day 60.40 +1.48 +2.51%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 6 days 71.17 +0.31 +0.44%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 62.50 +0.75 +1.21%
Giddings 17 hours 56.25 +0.75 +1.35%
ANS West Coast 6 days 72.13 +0.29 +0.40%
West Texas Sour 17 hours 60.40 +0.75 +1.26%
Eagle Ford 17 hours 64.35 +0.75 +1.18%
Eagle Ford 17 hours 64.35 +0.75 +1.18%
Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 62.50 +0.75 +1.21%
Kansas Common 2 days 56.00 +1.75 +3.23%
Buena Vista 2 days 76.35 +1.70 +2.28%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes End of Sanction Waivers
  • 8 minutes Balancing Act---Sanctions, Venezuela, Trade War and Demand
  • 11 minutes Mueller Report Brings Into Focus Obama's Attempted Coup Against Trump
  • 14 minutes What Would Happen If the World Ran Out of Crude Oil?
  • 6 mins ..
  • 2 hours Summit: Kim, Putin To Meet Thursday in Russia’s Far East
  • 10 hours Deep Analysis: How China Is Replacing America As Asia’s Military Titan
  • 9 hours New German Study Shocks Electric Cars: “Considerably” Worse For Climate Than Diesel Cars, Up To 25% More CO2
  • 8 hours Don't Climb Onto the $80+ Oil Price Greed Roller Coaster, Please.
  • 44 mins Iran Sabre Rattles Over the Straights of Hormuz
  • 22 hours Saudi Arabia Says To Coordinate With Other Producers To Ensure Adequate Oil Supply
  • 16 hours Populist Surge Coming in Europe's May Election
  • 20 hours Liberal Heads Explode as U.S. Senate Confirms Oil Lobbyist David Bernhardt as Interior Secretary
  • 2 hours "Undeniable" Shale Slowdown?
  • 2 hours How many drilling sites are left in the Permian?
  • 14 hours China To Promote Using Wind Energy To Power Heating

Breaking News:

Oil Wobbles After API Reports Crude, Gasoline Build

Alt Text

This Canadian Coal Plant Has Transformed Into A Solar Farm

Formally the largest coal plant…

Alt Text

The Energy Solution That Could End The Border Wall Debate

As the debate heats up…

Alt Text

No, You Can’t Get Paid To “Go Solar”: Beware Of Energy Scams

As if the solar industry…

  1. Home
  2. Alternative Energy
  3. Solar Energy
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Solar Stocks Are Booming This Year

By Haley Zaremba - Apr 23, 2019, 4:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Solar

The solar energy industry is making a major comeback. Solar stocks have been soaring across the board in 2019, and it looks like the solar sector is going to be able to keep it up, based on analyses of both majorly improved performance and extremely positive long-term projections--a winning combo.

So far this year, according to “multimedia financial services company” the Motley Fool, “First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR), SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR), Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN), and Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) are all up over 40% [as of April 21] and Chinese manufacturer JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) has nearly doubled.”

Despite the booming growth of JinkoSolar, Chinese installation is actually expected to see a decrease in market share over the next few years, from over half of the market in 2017 to just 19 percent by 2023. This is not because solar installation is expected to wane in China, however, but because solar is expected to grow exponentially in developing countries as the technology becomes more affordable and therefore more accessible.

One such country is South Africa, where a major energy crisis, brought on by years of mismanagement and high-level corruption, has left the energy grid devastated. Rolling blackouts are devastating the national economy to the tune of $284 million every day, pushing the populace to look for alternative solutions. This is where solar comes in. South Africa averages 2,500 hours of sunshine a year, which makes solar an obvious choice for a nation looking for sustainable solutions, especially now that it’s not so prohibitively expensive for a cash-strapped country like South Africa.

Despite observable cultural and societal trends like the South African solar revolution, exact numbers to quantify solar growth are somewhat hard to come by. As the Motley Fool points out, it’s hard to get exact figures on the number and size of solar installations around the world, since many countries don’t keep detailed data on total installed capacity. That being said, many analysts are making bold predictions for what could be a record-breaking year. Bloomberg New Energy Finance, for example, “expects solar installations to grow from 109 gigawatts (GW) in 2018 to 125 GW to 141 GW in 2019, or enough to power 23.1 million U.S. homes.” Related: Trump’s Hardline On Iran Catches Markets Off-Guard

This growth in the solar industry, particularly in the United States, is a much-needed turnaround after two years of job losses and hard-hitting tariffs imposed by the Trump administration in January 2018, which slapped a 30 percent tariff on imported solar panels to be decreased by 5 percent each year. The tariffs were intended to boost manufacturing within the U.S. but instead brought on a loss of approximately 18,000 jobs by the end of 2018. Now, in part thanks to state initiatives like California’s new solar mandate, jobs are projected to grow by 7 percent in 2019.

Solar energy has become far cheaper than many traditional resources. “In most of the U.S. today, it's cheaper to build a new solar or wind farm than to simply keep an existing coal plant running”, reports CBS News. One reason for this is that solar panel technology has greatly improved, but it’s mostly thanks to an economy of scale now that solar has been much more widely adopted.

What’s more, for solar panel manufacturers who have long grappled with razor-thin profit margins, if any, it’s looking like growing demand for solar energy is finally going to translate into rising profits as industry growth takes the edge off of price pressure. Solar panels are also getting more and more efficient, and as the Motley Fool puts it, “these technology improvements will help expand differentiation, increase margins, and if all goes well increase profits.”

By Haley Zaremba for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

This Canadian Coal Plant Has Transformed Into A Solar Farm
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Could Fall To $40 If OPEC Abandons Its Deal

Oil Could Fall To $40 If OPEC Abandons Its Deal
The Perfect Storm That Could Drive Oil Even Higher

The Perfect Storm That Could Drive Oil Even Higher

 Exxon Makes Another Discovery In This New Oil Hotspot

Exxon Makes Another Discovery In This New Oil Hotspot

 This Tweak Could Be A Gamechanger For Lithium-Ion Batteries

This Tweak Could Be A Gamechanger For Lithium-Ion Batteries

 Permian Oil Now Selling At A Discount

Permian Oil Now Selling At A Discount

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com